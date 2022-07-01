ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Believe The Hype: Roe vs. Wade, Brittney Griner’s Imprisonment Extended & More

By @Djxo313
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWIZW_0gSEDUP000

Source: dj xo / The Morning Hustle


We tap in with viral TikTok star and law student @iamlegallyhype for legal expertise on today’s hot button topics.

It’s another week of #BelieveTheHype on The Morning Hustle. This week we dive deep in to the Roe vs. Wade controversy, the continued imprisonment of #BrittneyGriner and more.

RELATED: Brittney Griner’s Appears In Russian Court As Detainment Gets Extended For Six More Months

