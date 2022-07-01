Bomb squad demonstrates fireworks dangers

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — As the United States of America kicks off Independence Day weekend, citizens are planning to celebrate our nation’s birthday with a bang – some at professional displays in their community and some in their own backyard.

After the state signed new legislation making backyard fireworks legal starting July 1, some cities are still opting out .

One of those cities opting out is Parma , but none the less the city’s fire and police departments on Friday want to address the public’s concerns regarding the recently enacted fireworks law.

At a press conference, the S.E.B. Bomb Disposal team and members of Parma police provided valuable information on explosives and also gave a visual representation of the dangers of commercial grade fireworks in the hands of non-professionals.

This event, held at the Tri-C Fire Training Academy at 11000 West Pleasant Valley Road, had several live displays that depicted the dangers involved with consumer grade and commercially available fireworks.

