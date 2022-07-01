Classic Car Group for Children

Cruising for a cause: Club raises money for children. If it’s a Saturday night, Larry Sulser can be found sitting in a banana yellow delivery van blaring ‘50s and ‘60s music while in the back parking lot of JCPenney’s at the Valley Mall. He’s not...
FREDERICK, Md. — A cancer survivor just hit the lottery in Frederick. While receiving treatment, the woman and her husband would play scratch-offs to relieve their minds of worry. On June 28, the couple played the $20 Show Me $1,000,000! game and found out they won the jackpot. After...
Back in October we let you know that Giant Food signed on to open at the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd in Calverton. The Landover-based grocery announced it signed a 20-year lease with MCB Real Estate for a 64,626-square-foot building to open a new grocery store location at the former ShopRite space at 12028 Cherry Hill Rd. ShopRite closed back in February of 2020 year and Aldi opened in the shopping center later that year in October. The grocery store is expected to open this summer, as construction has progressed and is now nearly complete.
A Frederick cancer survivor and her husband, who won a $1 million Maryland Lottery scratch-off prize, said playing the lottery during treatment helped take their minds off their worries. Video above: Maryland Lottery has new Summer scratch-offs and rewards program. The couple claimed their prize Tuesday, but they were already...
The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington is donating $25,000. Thurmont, Md. (KM) – Camp Airy near Thurmont is getting some financial assistance following a fire which destroyed its dining hall. The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington is donating $25,000 in emergency funding to the camp. CEO Gil Preuss says organizations such as Camp Airy have sufficient funds for daily operations, but often not enough for emergencies. “When we saw the fire, we knew that we needed to help out with a grant to the camp to make sure they did not have to worry in the short term about resources to support the camp, the staff and feed everyone etc,” Preuss says .
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — The inner loop of I-495 near exit 30A/Route 29 was closed as of 12:25 p.m. due to police activity, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. There is a traffic camera at that location of the interstate, but it was disabled. Prior to it going dark, at least […]
MCLEAN, Va. — Scott Arnold, Virginia's beloved mail carrier, made his last and final route on Saturday after 40 years working for the United State Postal Service. A neighborhood in McLean came together on Saturday to give Arnold a one-of-a-kind send-off on his last day, decorating the mailboxes and driveways in front of their homes.
Effective July 1, Virginia law requires owners and drivers to operate their vehicles with an exhaust system in good working order and in constant operation to prevent excessive or unusual levels of noise, Fairfax County police said. For motor vehicles, such exhaust systems shall be of a type installed as...
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Police monitored D.C. highways Monday morning after two separate truck convoys blocked traffic along I-270 and I-95. Maryland State Police say they responded to two traffic incidents around 8:15 a.m. on the Fourth of July. One group of truckers blocked I-270 just before I-370. Another group blocked southbound I-95 just south of route 198. No arrests were made.
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police announced Friday the arrests of sixteen people, including nine teens, four as young as 14, for unauthorized use of a vehicle and stolen vehicle offenses in the District. Friday, June 24. A 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, D.C., was arrested for an Unauthorized Use...
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two injured early Tuesday morning. Members of the Frederick Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Heather Ridge around 1 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots. They found a man who had been shot on the scene and flew him to […]
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Units (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a person who was injured by a fall on Billy Goat Trail A at the C&O canal at approximately noon on Sunday, according to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer. The fall occurred in the area of TM2/traverse and...
A driver was taken into custody following a pursuit that began in Montgomery County, MD and ended in Fairfax County, VA on the Fourth of July, authorities said. Footage of the incident was shared to Twitter by Spencer Deese. The Honda Civic, coming from Germantown, was heading south on I-495...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash at 5:15 p.m. on July 1 in Hopewell Township has left one person dead, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Tyson Hathcock, 23, of Shippensburg, was identified by the Cumberland County Coroner and pronounced dead at the scene. PSP reports that the crash...
WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - Marcus Cohan was diagnosed with ALS in 2013. Cohan has been living with his friend and caregiver, Paula, in the Winchester area for the past several years. While he’s grateful for her support, each day brings a new challenge. That’s why a nonprofit called Team Gleason...
Adrian “Ziggy” Washington is a hard man to beat. Two years in prison couldn’t defeat him. Neither could homelessness. And as a professional boxer, his first three opponents never had a chance. Washington, 35, of Chambersburg, Pa., said he plans to continue overcoming the odds until he’s...
Lovely 2 BR Condo in Laurel - Lovely 2 BR/2 BA Condo in Laurel! Cozy foyer, that opens into spacious dining area and separate living area with wood flooring that leads to the backyard. The updated kitchen has the updated kitchen with updated appliances, storage closet, and ample counter space. Two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, and two spacious full bathrooms as well!
A Harford County man was killed after crashing his motorcycle in Baltimore “despite life-saving measures” performed by first responders, officials in Pennsylvania announced. The York County Coroner's Office released new details regarding Bel Air resident Robert Chassereau, 57, who was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a second...
Comments / 0