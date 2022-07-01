ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Classic Car Group for Children

hagerstownmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCruising for a cause: Club raises money for children. If it’s a Saturday night, Larry Sulser can be found sitting in a banana yellow delivery van blaring ‘50s and ‘60s music while in the back parking lot of JCPenney’s at the Valley Mall. He’s not...

hagerstownmagazine.com

mocoshow.com

Giant Food Expected to Open Later This Summer at Former ShopRite Location in the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd

Back in October we let you know that Giant Food signed on to open at the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd in Calverton. The Landover-based grocery announced it signed a 20-year lease with MCB Real Estate for a 64,626-square-foot building to open a new grocery store location at the former ShopRite space at 12028 Cherry Hill Rd. ShopRite closed back in February of 2020 year and Aldi opened in the shopping center later that year in October. The grocery store is expected to open this summer, as construction has progressed and is now nearly complete.
CALVERTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Frederick cancer survivor, husband win $1M scratch-off prize

A Frederick cancer survivor and her husband, who won a $1 million Maryland Lottery scratch-off prize, said playing the lottery during treatment helped take their minds off their worries. Video above: Maryland Lottery has new Summer scratch-offs and rewards program. The couple claimed their prize Tuesday, but they were already...
FREDERICK, MD
wfmd.com

Camp Airy Near Thurmont To Receive Emergency Funds Following Dining Hall Fire

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington is donating $25,000. Thurmont, Md. (KM) – Camp Airy near Thurmont is getting some financial assistance following a fire which destroyed its dining hall. The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington is donating $25,000 in emergency funding to the camp. CEO Gil Preuss says organizations such as Camp Airy have sufficient funds for daily operations, but often not enough for emergencies. “When we saw the fire, we knew that we needed to help out with a grant to the camp to make sure they did not have to worry in the short term about resources to support the camp, the staff and feed everyone etc,” Preuss says .
THURMONT, MD
sungazette.news

Drivers of loud vehicles now face possible tickets

Effective July 1, Virginia law requires owners and drivers to operate their vehicles with an exhaust system in good working order and in constant operation to prevent excessive or unusual levels of noise, Fairfax County police said. For motor vehicles, such exhaust systems shall be of a type installed as...
WJLA

Trucker convoys block traffic along DC area highways

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Police monitored D.C. highways Monday morning after two separate truck convoys blocked traffic along I-270 and I-95. Maryland State Police say they responded to two traffic incidents around 8:15 a.m. on the Fourth of July. One group of truckers blocked I-270 just before I-370. Another group blocked southbound I-95 just south of route 198. No arrests were made.
WDVM 25

Frederick shooting leaves two injured

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two injured early Tuesday morning. Members of the Frederick Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Heather Ridge around 1 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots. They found a man who had been shot on the scene and flew him to […]
FREDERICK, MD
FOX 43

1 dead following crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash at 5:15 p.m. on July 1 in Hopewell Township has left one person dead, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Tyson Hathcock, 23, of Shippensburg, was identified by the Cumberland County Coroner and pronounced dead at the scene. PSP reports that the crash...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WHSV

Man gets chance to hug his mom after nine years

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - Marcus Cohan was diagnosed with ALS in 2013. Cohan has been living with his friend and caregiver, Paula, in the Winchester area for the past several years. While he’s grateful for her support, each day brings a new challenge. That’s why a nonprofit called Team Gleason...
WINCHESTER, VA
themunchonline.com

9276 Cherry Ln Unit 86

Lovely 2 BR Condo in Laurel - Lovely 2 BR/2 BA Condo in Laurel! Cozy foyer, that opens into spacious dining area and separate living area with wood flooring that leads to the backyard. The updated kitchen has the updated kitchen with updated appliances, storage closet, and ample counter space. Two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, and two spacious full bathrooms as well!
LAUREL, MD

