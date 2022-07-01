ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gary’s Tea: WatchJazzy Goes Viral After Explaining How She’s Submissive To Her Man [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZDID_0gSEBX7b00

The girls are not having it with WatchJazzy after she went viral from a podcast clip sharing how she submits to her man.  In the video, she explains how she basically reads his mind and babies him.  Social media went into a frenzy about the art of being submissive.  In other news, Wendy Williams shares that she’s looking for her next relationship because she wants love.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Confirmed He’s Expecting More Kids With One of His Baby Mamas This Year

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Rickey Smiley
In Style

Rihanna Debuted Her Cool Mom Style in Her First Appearance Since Giving Birth

Just like pregnancy, motherhood isn't stopping Rihanna from dressing however she wants. While some new moms drastically overhaul their wardrobes after having a baby, RiRi isn't one of them. Case in point? On Friday, the pop star stepped out for her first appearance since giving birth to her and A$AP Rocky's first child in an outfit that was quintessentially Rihanna.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Ja Rule Married His High School Sweetheart — Are They Still Together?

Everyone out there loves a good "high school sweetheart" love story. Two teens fall madly in love, they date through college, and maybe break up for a while. But they soon realize they're meant to be together, and eventually, they end up getting married. Too presh. And apparently rapper and entrepreneur Ja Rule has lived out this idyllic fantasy after he married his high school girlfriend back in 2001.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Seen At ASAP Rocky Show In First Official Outing Since Giving Birth: Watch

Rihanna has made her first official public appearance since giving birth to her son! The 34-year-old singer and entrepreneur traveled to England to see her beau and father to her newborn, ASAP Rocky, perform at the Wireless Fest in London on July 1. The “Work” singer was videotaped by a fan being escorted by security behind barricades holding back what looked like thousands of screaming concertgoers. She dressed in an all-black ensemble consisting of leggings and an oversized black puffy jacket. Her long hair was straightened and parted down the middle, and she accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a thick chain necklace.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea
urbanbellemag.com

‘P-Valley’ Star J. Alphonse Nicholson Reacts to Fans Accusing Him of Being on the DL

The latest episode of “P-Valley” is very controversial. “P-Valley” has become a smash hit for STARZ. The show is causing a lot of discussions on social media with its second season. Many fans of the show are very emotionally invested in Uncle Clifford and Lil Murda’s future. On the previous season, they fell for each other. However, Murda’s aspiring rap career has put him in a position where he doesn’t think he can be open about who he loves. As a rapper, he doesn’t feel like he can tell the world about Uncle Clifford without being shunned. However, Uncle Clifford doesn’t want to be publicly denied. So when Murda was cold toward her to protect his reputation after his amazing performance at the Pynk, Uncle Clifford decided it was time for her to move on.
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

LisaRaye McCoy Tells Da Brat She Doesn’t Like How Jesseca Dupart Came At Her

Da Brat and LisaRaye McCoy’s issues have made headlines. LisaRaye McCoy and Da Brat have been in the headlines quite a bit due to their relationship. The sisters have always been close. However, LisaRaye feels as if they should be closer. A couple of times she’s had to learn some major news about her sister from the internet. And this hasn’t been something she can accept. In fact, fans first noticed the sisters had issues after Da Brat surprised LisaRaye on “Cocktails With Queens.” Da Brat wanted to wish LisaRaye a happy birthday. However, LisaRaye was not impressed. She went on to say that she and Da Brat haven’t even been speaking. And the issue was she found out about Da Brat’s romance with Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart from her sister’s social media post.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj's Son & Husband Support Her At Essence Fest

Each year, Essence Magazine has held its annual Essence Festival. Based in New Orleans, Louisiana, the three-day event has featured a load of activities. From panels featuring some of the hottest celebrities to live performances from the best artists in the industry, the goal of Essence Fest has been to give back to the culture.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

You'll Get Loud Over Rihanna's First Public Outing Since Welcoming Baby With A$AP Rocky

Watch: Rihanna Makes First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth. As a new mom, Rihanna is shining bright like a diamond. The singer was glowing when she stepped out on July 1, accompanying boyfriend A$AP Rocky to a barber shop in the Crystal Palace neighborhood of London before his show at the Wireless Festival. For the occasion, she wore a black oversized puffy jacket and accessorized her casual chic look with a chunky silver chain necklace and hoop earrings.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Claps Back At ‘Headlines’ Around His ‘Kids’ On ‘Hot Sh-t’ With Cardi B

If Cardi B’s new song finally ushers in her sophomore album, it will definitely be some “Hot Sh-t.” Cardi dropped her entry for “song of the summer” on July 1, a track featuring verses from none other than Lil Durk and Kanye West. While listeners had to wait for the third verse to get to Ye, the Chicago native got personal on the bumpy track, produced by BanBwoi and Tay Keith.
MUSIC
Page Six

50 Cent reacts to bombshell Randall Emmett allegations

50 Cent is putting his old adversary Randall Emmett on blast following bombshell allegations that the film producer allegedly offered actresses roles in exchange for sex. “👀See this is why i made him give me my Money by Monday,Then after he had to stay a 100 feet away from me,” the Queens rapper, 46, captioned a screenshot of Page Six’s report on the allegations via Instagram. According to a new Los Angeles Times exposé, the exec made a habit of wielding his industry power for sexual favors, accusations he’s denied via his spokeswoman, Sallie Hofmeister, who told Page Six, “This stems from...
CELEBRITIES
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy