The gorgeous new building had been sitting there empty for the better part of a year when Party Dozen came by and wrecked it. Philanthropist Judith Neilson’s gallery Phoenix Central Park — an architectural marvel in the inner-city Sydney suburb of Chippendale, billed as “an artistic locus for colliding the boundaries between sight, sound, and embodiment” — was only open long enough to host one event before the pandemic forced it to close. Eventually, management decided that, rather than let the space sit idle, they’d film a series of performances by local artists from many disciplines. Among those invited were Party Dozen, the noise-rock duo of Kirsty Tickle (saxophone) and Jonathan Boulet (percussion/sampler).

