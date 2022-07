Field Hockey Announces Four New Additions

It wasn’t lost on Cameron Harthan that he was the exception to the rule concerning the makeup of this year’s Cumberland High baseball team. One of the few seniors on the squad, Harthan sought to do more than contribute offensively and pitching. He wanted his teammates to play with joy and spirit. If you attended a Cumberland game this spring, you probably heard plenty of support and encouragement coming from the dugout when the Clippers were batting.

CUMBERLAND, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO