PARIS — Think a bespoke tuxedo is good enough for your next red-carpet moment? Think again. Elie Saab's couture designs for men will be making their runway debut on Wednesday at his haute couture show in Paris. "I feel that men want to show themselves," the couturier told WWD at a preview of a fall collection filled with blush, blues and rose gold tones inspired by "the moment the setting sun hits the sea, transforming its...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 40 MINUTES AGO