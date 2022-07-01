ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upshur County, TX

Life sentence of East Texas man affirmed

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

GILMER, Texas ( KETK ) – The 12th Court of Appeals in Upshur County issued a ruling on Friday affirming the life sentence of Joshua Verhoef.

Verhoef was on trial for striking and choking his girlfriend inside her home in 2021, and according to the district attorney, was his on meth at the time of the assault.

“The defendant raised six points of error on appeal mainly arguing the evidence was insufficient for the jury to find him guilty,” the district attorney said. “All points of error raised were denied and overruled. The life sentence stands.”

Verhoef was initially arrested on August 20, 2021 after officials said his girlfriend broke away from him and ran to a neighbor’s home, who called 911.

Troopers who arrived to the scene, at the time, reported the victim had several noticeable injuries “including marks on her neck consistent with being choked and unable to breathe.”

In April of that same year, a jury found Verhoef guilty after a 20 minute deliberation, and sentenced him to life in prison. A sentence which was now been affirmed.

