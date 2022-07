Laramie County Nonprofits Unite for Community-Wide WyoGives Initiative. Mayor Patrick Collins, along with the Cheyenne City Council and Laramie County Commissioners, will declare Wednesday, July 13th WyoGives Day in Laramie County with a proclamation signing at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6th. The signing will take place at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens (710 S. Lions Park Dr.) in the Shane Smith Grand Conservatory Building. The public is invited to attend.

LARAMIE COUNTY, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO