Baseball: Seaside, Warrenton sweep doubleheaders

The Seaside summer baseball 17U team picked up four wins in four days this week, with doubleheader sweeps over Astoria and Knappa.

The Gulls opened the week Monday with a 5-1, 4-2 sweep over the Fishermen, who were held to just eight hits on the day.

Seaside's Tanner Kraushaar and Cameron Schulte combined on a three-hitter in the opener, with 12 strikeouts and six walks. The Gulls were held to just five hits.

Seaside scored three runs in the first inning of Game 2 and led 4-0 after six, before Astoria scored twice in the top of the seventh. Bryce Yeager had two hits for the Fish.

Schulte and Brody Hillman scattered five hits with five strikeouts, while the Gulls had three doubles (Hillman, Conner Long, Kai Toyooka).

The Gulls swept a Thursday morning doubleheader against Knappa, 5-4 and 12-1 at Broadway Field.

Seaside scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to win the opener, in which Schulte and Luke Calhoun tossed a three-hitter, with Schulte striking out nine with three walks.

The Gulls led 10-0 after two innings in the second game. Seaside had a home run from Zeban Brown.

Warriors sweep Ilwaco

Warrenton posted a doubleheader sweep Thursday over Ilwaco, 9-5 and 5-4, at Huddleston Field.

Warrior pitcher Dawson Little scattered six hits in the opener, with four strikeouts.

The game was tied 1-1 after three innings, before Warrenton scored three in the fourth inning, with three in the fifth and two in the sixth. Talon McGrorty had two hits for Warrenton.

Dylon Atwood had a leadoff home run for the Warriors in Game 2, and also picked up the victory on the mound, allowing five hits with six strikeouts.

Tyson McGrorty had five hits on the day for Warrenton, while Ilwaco's Cannon Johnson was hit by pitch five times.

Warrenton hosts its annual alumni game Sunday (noon), and the current Warriors return to action Tuesday at home (6 p.m.) for a single game with Seaside.