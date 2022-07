(The Center Square) – Chicago Public Schools were given $87 million from the Illinois State Board of Education in error and now they owe that money back. The coding error in the system was made by a third party and resulted in overstated payments to Chicago Public Schools of $6.7 million in 2019, $17.9 million in 2020 and 2021, and $44.9 million in 2022 for a cumulative total of $87.5 million, according to an Illinois Auditor General report.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO