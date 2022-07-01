NBA free agency 2022: Complete signing tracker for every team
Free agency in the NBA tipped off Thursday evening, and the occasion was met with plenty of news and excitement in the moments after the action began at 6 p.m. EDT.
Seconds into the start of free agency, several players agreed to new contracts with their respective teams while others found deals elsewhere. The first night saw dozens of players agree to terms and the action is expected to continue in the days to come.
Players and teams can agree to terms on new contracts during the moratorium period as signings can be completed starting on July 6 at noon EDT. The salary cap for the 2022-23 season will be $123.655 million with the tax level at $150.267 million.
Rookie Wire took a look at every deal agreed upon during the moratorium period based on the reporting of several notable individuals. The list is sorted by each team and will be updated throughout free agency.
Note: Players are listed in chronological order.
Last Update: July 2, 1 p.m. EDT
Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Aaron Holiday Suns Hawks 1 year
Boston Celtics
The Celtics have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Luke Kornet Celtics Celtics 2 years
Brooklyn Nets
The Nets have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Patty Mills Nets Nets 2 years, $14.5M
Nic Claxton Nets Nets 2 years, $20M
Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Chicago Bulls
The Bulls have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Andre Drummond Nets Bulls N/A
Zach LaVine Bulls Bulls 5 years, $215.2M
Derrick Jones Jr. Bulls Bulls 2 years, $6.6M
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Ricky Rubio Cavaliers Cavaliers 3 years, $18.4M
Robin Lopez Magic Cavaliers 1 year
Raul Neto Wizards Cavaliers N/A
Darius Garland Cavaliers Cavaliers 5 years, $193M
Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
JaVale McGee Suns Mavericks 3 years, $20.1M
Theo Pinson Mavericks Mavericks 1 year
Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Nikola Jokic Nuggets Nuggets 5 years, $264M (Extension)
DeAndre Jordan 76ers Nuggets N/A
Davon Reed Nuggets Nuggets 2 years
Bruce Brown Nets Nuggets 2 years, $13M
Detroit Pistons
The Pistons have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Kevin Knox Knicks Pistons 2 years, $6M
Marvin Bagley III Pistons Pistons 3 years, $37M
Golden State Warriors
The Warriors have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Kevon Looney Warriors Warriors 3 years, $25.5M
Donte DiVincenzo Kings Warriors 2 years, $9.3M
Houston Rockets
The Rockets have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Jae’Sean Tate Rockets Rockets 3 years, $22.1M
Indiana Pacers
The Pacers have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Jalen Smith Pacers Pacers 2 years
L.A. Clippers
The Clippers have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Amir Coffey Clippers Clippers 3 years, $11M
Nic Batum Clippers Clippers 2 years, $22M
John Wall Rockets Clippers 2 years, $13.2M
Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Damian Jones Kings Lakers 2 years
Lonnie Walker IV Spurs Lakers 1-year, $6.5M
Troy Brown Jr. Bulls Lakers N/A
Juan Toscano-Anderson Warriors Lakers N/A
Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Tyus Jones Grizzlies Grizzlies 2 years, $30M
Ja Morant Grizzlies Grizzlies 5 years, $193M (Extension)
Miami Heat
The Heat have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Victor Oladpio Heat Heat 1-year, $11M
Dewayne Dedmon Heat Heat 2 years, $9M
Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Bobby Portis Bucks Bucks 4 years, $49M
Wes Matthews Bucks Bucks 1-year
Jevon Carter Bucks Bucks 2 years
Joe Ingles Trail Blazers Bucks 1-year, $6.5M
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Kyle Anderson Grizzlies Timberwolves 2 years, $18M
Karl-Anthony Towns Timberwolves Timberwolves 4 years, $224M
Bryn Forbes Nuggets Timberwolves 1 year
New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Zion Williams Pelicans Pelicans 5 years, $231M (Extension)
New York Knicks
The Knicks have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Jalen Brunson Mavericks Knicks 4 years, $104M
Isaiah Hartenstein Clippers Knicks 2 years, $16M
Mitchell Robinson Knicks Knicks 4 years, $60M
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Lu Dort Thunder Thunder 5 years, $87.5M
Mike Muscala Thunder Thunder 1-year
Orlando Magic
The Magic have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Mo Bamba Magic Magic 2 years, $21M
Gary Harris Magic Magic 2 years, $26M (Extension)
Bol Bol Magic Magic 2 years
Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Danuel House Jr. Jazz 76ers 2 years, $8.5M
Trevelin Queen Rockets 76ers N/A
P.J. Tucker Heat 76ers 3 years, $33.2M
Phoenix Suns
The Suns have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Devin Booker Suns Suns 4 years, $214M (Extension)
Damion Lee Warriors Suns 1 year
Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Anfernee Simons Trail Blazers Trail Blazers 4 years, $100M (Extension)
Gary Payton II Warriors Trail Blazers 3 years, $28M
Jusuf Nurkic Trail Blazers Trail Blazers 4 years, $70M
Drew Eubanks Trail Blazers Trail Blazers 1 year
Sacramento Kings
The Kings have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Malik Monk Lakers Kings 2 years, $19M
San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Toronto Raptors
The Raptors have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Chris Boucher Raptors Raptors 3 years, $35.3M
Thaddeus Young Raptors Raptors 2 years, $16M
Otto Porter Jr. Warriors Raptors 2 years
Utah Jazz
The Jazz have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Washington Wizards
The Wizards have agreed to terms with the following players:
Player Prev. Team New Team Contract
Bradley Beal Wizards Wizards 5-years, $251M (Extension)
Anthony Gill Wizards Wizards N/A
Delon Wright Hawks Wizards 2 years, $16M
