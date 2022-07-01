ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBA free agency 2022: Complete signing tracker for every team

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34sQEO_0gSDyDSr00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Free agency in the NBA tipped off Thursday evening, and the occasion was met with plenty of news and excitement in the moments after the action began at 6 p.m. EDT.

Seconds into the start of free agency, several players agreed to new contracts with their respective teams while others found deals elsewhere. The first night saw dozens of players agree to terms and the action is expected to continue in the days to come.

2022 NBA Summer League: Complete roster tracker for every team

Players and teams can agree to terms on new contracts during the moratorium period as signings can be completed starting on July 6 at noon EDT. The salary cap for the 2022-23 season will be $123.655 million with the tax level at $150.267 million.

Rookie Wire took a look at every deal agreed upon during the moratorium period based on the reporting of several notable individuals. The list is sorted by each team and will be updated throughout free agency.

Note: Players are listed in chronological order.

Last Update: July 2, 1 p.m. EDT

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Aaron Holiday Suns Hawks 1 year

Boston Celtics

The Celtics have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Luke Kornet Celtics Celtics 2 years

For more coverage on the Celtics, visit Celtics Wire

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Patty Mills Nets Nets 2 years, $14.5M

Nic Claxton Nets Nets 2 years, $20M

For more coverage on the Nets, visit Nets Wire

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

For more coverage on the Hornets, visit Lonzo Wire

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Andre Drummond Nets Bulls N/A

Zach LaVine Bulls Bulls 5 years, $215.2M

Derrick Jones Jr. Bulls Bulls 2 years, $6.6M

For more coverage on the Bulls, visit Lonzo Wire

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Ricky Rubio Cavaliers Cavaliers 3 years, $18.4M

Robin Lopez Magic Cavaliers 1 year

Raul Neto Wizards Cavaliers N/A

Darius Garland Cavaliers Cavaliers 5 years, $193M

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

JaVale McGee Suns Mavericks 3 years, $20.1M

Theo Pinson Mavericks Mavericks 1 year

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Nikola Jokic Nuggets Nuggets 5 years, $264M (Extension)

DeAndre Jordan 76ers Nuggets N/A

Davon Reed Nuggets Nuggets 2 years

Bruce Brown Nets Nuggets 2 years, $13M

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Kevin Knox Knicks Pistons 2 years, $6M

Marvin Bagley III Pistons Pistons 3 years, $37M

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Kevon Looney Warriors Warriors 3 years, $25.5M

Donte DiVincenzo Kings Warriors 2 years, $9.3M

For more coverage on the Warriors, visit Warriors Wire

Houston Rockets

The Rockets have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Jae’Sean Tate Rockets Rockets 3 years, $22.1M

For more coverage on the Rockets, visit Rockets Wire

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Jalen Smith Pacers Pacers 2 years

L.A. Clippers

The Clippers have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Amir Coffey Clippers Clippers 3 years, $11M

Nic Batum Clippers Clippers 2 years, $22M

John Wall Rockets Clippers 2 years, $13.2M

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Damian Jones Kings Lakers 2 years

Lonnie Walker IV Spurs Lakers 1-year, $6.5M

Troy Brown Jr. Bulls Lakers N/A

Juan Toscano-Anderson Warriors Lakers N/A

For more coverage on the Lakers, visit LeBron Wire

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Tyus Jones Grizzlies Grizzlies 2 years, $30M

Ja Morant Grizzlies Grizzlies 5 years, $193M (Extension)

Miami Heat

The Heat have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Victor Oladpio Heat Heat 1-year, $11M

Dewayne Dedmon Heat Heat 2 years, $9M

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Bobby Portis Bucks Bucks 4 years, $49M

Wes Matthews Bucks Bucks 1-year

Jevon Carter Bucks Bucks 2 years

Joe Ingles Trail Blazers Bucks 1-year, $6.5M

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Kyle Anderson Grizzlies Timberwolves 2 years, $18M

Karl-Anthony Towns Timberwolves Timberwolves 4 years, $224M

Bryn Forbes Nuggets Timberwolves 1 year

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Zion Williams Pelicans Pelicans 5 years, $231M (Extension)

New York Knicks

The Knicks have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Jalen Brunson Mavericks Knicks 4 years, $104M

Isaiah Hartenstein Clippers Knicks 2 years, $16M

Mitchell Robinson Knicks Knicks 4 years, $60M

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Lu Dort Thunder Thunder 5 years, $87.5M

Mike Muscala Thunder Thunder 1-year

For more coverage on the Thunder, visit Thunder Wire

Orlando Magic

The Magic have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Mo Bamba Magic Magic 2 years, $21M

Gary Harris Magic Magic 2 years, $26M (Extension)

Bol Bol Magic Magic 2 years

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Danuel House Jr. Jazz 76ers 2 years, $8.5M

Trevelin Queen Rockets 76ers N/A

P.J. Tucker Heat 76ers 3 years, $33.2M

For more coverage on the 76ers, visit Sixers Wire

Phoenix Suns

The Suns have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Devin Booker Suns Suns 4 years, $214M (Extension)

Damion Lee Warriors Suns 1 year

Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Anfernee Simons Trail Blazers Trail Blazers 4 years, $100M (Extension)

Gary Payton II Warriors Trail Blazers 3 years, $28M

Jusuf Nurkic Trail Blazers Trail Blazers 4 years, $70M

Drew Eubanks Trail Blazers Trail Blazers 1 year

Sacramento Kings

The Kings have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Malik Monk Lakers Kings 2 years, $19M

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Chris Boucher Raptors Raptors 3 years, $35.3M

Thaddeus Young Raptors Raptors 2 years, $16M

Otto Porter Jr. Warriors Raptors 2 years

Utah Jazz

The Jazz have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Washington Wizards

The Wizards have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Bradley Beal Wizards Wizards 5-years, $251M (Extension)

Anthony Gill Wizards Wizards N/A

Delon Wright Hawks Wizards 2 years, $16M

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Moody fights off cut eye in Warriors' California Classic loss

SAN FRANCISCO -- Not even five minutes into his 2022 California Classic debut Sunday at Chase Center, it looked like Moses Moody's night was going to be cut short. Literally. Moody suffered a cut to his left eye at the 7:22 mark in the first quarter of the Warriors' Summer League contest with the Los Angeles Lakers, a 100-77 blowout loss. With blood coming down, Moody was forced to the locker room. He received two stitches and made his way back to the floor with slightly over eight minutes remaining in the first half, sporting a tan bandage over his left eye.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AllSyracue

Cole Swider Shooting Lights Out For Lakers in NBA Summer League

Cole Swider shot lights out from the outside for the second straight NBA Summer League game for the Los Angeles Lakers in Sunday's 100-77 win over the Golden State Warriors. Swider was 5-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 16 points, three rebounds and a block in over 19 minutes of action. This after scoring 13 points on 5-7 shooting including 3-5 from beyond the arc to go along with six rebounds a block in a win over Miami.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
Utah State
fadeawayworld.net

Ranking The 10 Best Draft Picks In Golden State Warriors History

The Golden State Warriors are one of the most renowned and accomplished franchises in NBA history, capturing 7 NBA championships and sporting some of the greatest players of all time. Of course, the 7th NBA title was added following the 2022 Finals when the Warriors took care of business against an up-and-coming Boston Celtics side. The likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have entered NBA lore for their 4th championship together, and each of them is clearly one of the best Warriors players of all time. But where would they rank among the 10 best draft picks by the franchise?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Jevon Carter
ClutchPoints

Thunder make room for Chet Holmgren, new rookies by waiving key starter

The Oklahoma City Thunder are bringing in four new rookies this season. In order to accommodate the additions of Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams, they decided to part ways with Isaiah Roby. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Thunder will waive the 24-year-old Roby: Isaiah Roby is expected to be waived […] The post Thunder make room for Chet Holmgren, new rookies by waiving key starter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings free agents that still remain unsigned

Training camp is right around the corner, and there are still impactful Minnesota Vikings free agents that have yet to be picked up by a team. There have been some updates since we last checked in a month ago, most notably with wide receiver Chad Beebe finding a home with the Houston Texans, and Dede Westbrook receiving a contract offer to return to Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brett Brown regrets failing to make it work with Jimmy Butler, Sixers

When Jimmy Butler bolted for the Miami Heat after just 55 games played with the Philadelphia 76ers, it left some questions that needed to be answered. After coming so close to making the Eastern Conference finals with the Sixers, why not run it back with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons? Especially, when considering it took a miracle shot from Kawhi Leonard in Game 7 just for them to be eliminated in that series?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#New York Knicks#Nuggets#Nba Summer League#Team New Team Contract#Holiday Suns
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to a dazzling summer league debut by Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren on Tuesday debuted with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Salt Lake City Summer League, and the No. 2 pick dazzled in his first action in the NBA. Holmgren finished with a game-high 23 points, seven rebounds, six blocked shots, four assists and one steal in 24 minutes of work in the 98-77 win over the Utah Jazz. He had 18 points alone in the first half, and his six blocks were a summer league record in Utah.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading Sixers early free agency signings of PJ Tucker, 2 other players

The Philadelphia 76ers were one of the more aggressive teams when the free agency period opened on Thursday at 6 p.m. EDT. They made three signings rather quickly: veteran PJ Tucker and two more former Houston Rockets, Danuel House Jr. and Trevelin Queen. The idea was to bring in more physical players who are mentally tough and can bolster the team’s depth, which was depleted by the James Harden trade.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Nets spit on current Kevin Durant offers with stern message to trade suitors

The Brooklyn Nets want a LOT for Kevin Durant, and they are not budging when it comes to their asking price. In fact, the Nets are actually aiming for bigger returns for Durant. As Brian Lewis of the New York Post noted, while Brooklyn is not hoping to get a player of KD’s caliber, they would want at least a star-level athlete. What kind of superstar, you ask? Well, say Anthony Edwards or Karl-Anthony Towns.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Knicks Free Agency Punishment News

Before free agency opened up last Thursday, it was announced that Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks agreed to a four-year contract. According to Fred Katz, the Knicks are expected to be fined for tampering. Apparently, the Dallas Mavericks were "frustrated" that reports of Brunson leaving for New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Kyrie Irving's Old Comment On Anthony Davis Going Viral

There's mounting evidence to suggest that the Los Angeles Lakers are the ideal choice for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving in a trade. The latest bit of evidence comes in the form of an old comment he made while he was a member of the Boston Celtics. In an interview from 2018, Kyrie was asked to give his thoughts on Anthony Davis. Kyrie's response was absolutely glowing:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy