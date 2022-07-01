NBA free agency 2022: Complete signing tracker for every team

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Free agency in the NBA tipped off Thursday evening, and the occasion was met with plenty of news and excitement in the moments after the action began at 6 p.m. EDT.

Seconds into the start of free agency, several players agreed to new contracts with their respective teams while others found deals elsewhere. The first night saw dozens of players agree to terms and the action is expected to continue in the days to come.

2022 NBA Summer League: Complete roster tracker for every team

Players and teams can agree to terms on new contracts during the moratorium period as signings can be completed starting on July 6 at noon EDT. The salary cap for the 2022-23 season will be $123.655 million with the tax level at $150.267 million.

Rookie Wire took a look at every deal agreed upon during the moratorium period based on the reporting of several notable individuals. The list is sorted by each team and will be updated throughout free agency.

Note: Players are listed in chronological order.

Last Update: July 2, 1 p.m. EDT

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Aaron Holiday Suns Hawks 1 year

Boston Celtics

The Celtics have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Luke Kornet Celtics Celtics 2 years

For more coverage on the Celtics, visit Celtics Wire

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Patty Mills Nets Nets 2 years, $14.5M

Nic Claxton Nets Nets 2 years, $20M

For more coverage on the Nets, visit Nets Wire

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

For more coverage on the Hornets, visit Lonzo Wire

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Andre Drummond Nets Bulls N/A

Zach LaVine Bulls Bulls 5 years, $215.2M

Derrick Jones Jr. Bulls Bulls 2 years, $6.6M

For more coverage on the Bulls, visit Lonzo Wire

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Ricky Rubio Cavaliers Cavaliers 3 years, $18.4M

Robin Lopez Magic Cavaliers 1 year

Raul Neto Wizards Cavaliers N/A

Darius Garland Cavaliers Cavaliers 5 years, $193M

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

JaVale McGee Suns Mavericks 3 years, $20.1M

Theo Pinson Mavericks Mavericks 1 year

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Nikola Jokic Nuggets Nuggets 5 years, $264M (Extension)

DeAndre Jordan 76ers Nuggets N/A

Davon Reed Nuggets Nuggets 2 years

Bruce Brown Nets Nuggets 2 years, $13M

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Kevin Knox Knicks Pistons 2 years, $6M

Marvin Bagley III Pistons Pistons 3 years, $37M

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Kevon Looney Warriors Warriors 3 years, $25.5M

Donte DiVincenzo Kings Warriors 2 years, $9.3M

For more coverage on the Warriors, visit Warriors Wire

Houston Rockets

The Rockets have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Jae’Sean Tate Rockets Rockets 3 years, $22.1M

For more coverage on the Rockets, visit Rockets Wire

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Jalen Smith Pacers Pacers 2 years

L.A. Clippers

The Clippers have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Amir Coffey Clippers Clippers 3 years, $11M

Nic Batum Clippers Clippers 2 years, $22M

John Wall Rockets Clippers 2 years, $13.2M

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Damian Jones Kings Lakers 2 years

Lonnie Walker IV Spurs Lakers 1-year, $6.5M

Troy Brown Jr. Bulls Lakers N/A

Juan Toscano-Anderson Warriors Lakers N/A

For more coverage on the Lakers, visit LeBron Wire

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Tyus Jones Grizzlies Grizzlies 2 years, $30M

Ja Morant Grizzlies Grizzlies 5 years, $193M (Extension)

Miami Heat

The Heat have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Victor Oladpio Heat Heat 1-year, $11M

Dewayne Dedmon Heat Heat 2 years, $9M

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Bobby Portis Bucks Bucks 4 years, $49M

Wes Matthews Bucks Bucks 1-year

Jevon Carter Bucks Bucks 2 years

Joe Ingles Trail Blazers Bucks 1-year, $6.5M

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Kyle Anderson Grizzlies Timberwolves 2 years, $18M

Karl-Anthony Towns Timberwolves Timberwolves 4 years, $224M

Bryn Forbes Nuggets Timberwolves 1 year

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Zion Williams Pelicans Pelicans 5 years, $231M (Extension)

New York Knicks

The Knicks have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Jalen Brunson Mavericks Knicks 4 years, $104M

Isaiah Hartenstein Clippers Knicks 2 years, $16M

Mitchell Robinson Knicks Knicks 4 years, $60M

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Lu Dort Thunder Thunder 5 years, $87.5M

Mike Muscala Thunder Thunder 1-year

For more coverage on the Thunder, visit Thunder Wire

Orlando Magic

The Magic have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Mo Bamba Magic Magic 2 years, $21M

Gary Harris Magic Magic 2 years, $26M (Extension)

Bol Bol Magic Magic 2 years

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Danuel House Jr. Jazz 76ers 2 years, $8.5M

Trevelin Queen Rockets 76ers N/A

P.J. Tucker Heat 76ers 3 years, $33.2M

For more coverage on the 76ers, visit Sixers Wire

Phoenix Suns

The Suns have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Devin Booker Suns Suns 4 years, $214M (Extension)

Damion Lee Warriors Suns 1 year

Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Anfernee Simons Trail Blazers Trail Blazers 4 years, $100M (Extension)

Gary Payton II Warriors Trail Blazers 3 years, $28M

Jusuf Nurkic Trail Blazers Trail Blazers 4 years, $70M

Drew Eubanks Trail Blazers Trail Blazers 1 year

Sacramento Kings

The Kings have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Malik Monk Lakers Kings 2 years, $19M

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Chris Boucher Raptors Raptors 3 years, $35.3M

Thaddeus Young Raptors Raptors 2 years, $16M

Otto Porter Jr. Warriors Raptors 2 years

Utah Jazz

The Jazz have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Washington Wizards

The Wizards have agreed to terms with the following players:

Player Prev. Team New Team Contract

Bradley Beal Wizards Wizards 5-years, $251M (Extension)

Anthony Gill Wizards Wizards N/A

Delon Wright Hawks Wizards 2 years, $16M