MAYSVILLE — Are you looking for a perfect partner to share your life with? Someone who’s loyal, attractive and likes to play? Then come on over to the Mason County Animal Shelter and ask to meet Prince Phillip. You’ll be impressed with the black labrador’s good manners and friendly personality. He’s the quintessential family dog and is well-behaved enough to fit in with an older pet parent or a family with young children. He’s been in the shelter for several weeks and has been treated for some breathing issues, but this trooper is on the mend. Prince Phillip needs some love and he’s hoping you’re the one to give it to him.

MAYSVILLE, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO