Drought in all SC counties; Orangeburg, Calhoun, Bamberg in first stage

July 1, 2022 (Charleston, SC)– Hawkins Parnell & Young has expanded into South Carolina with the opening of an office today in Charleston. "We have defended large corporations in South Carolina for years in toxic tort, product liability, commercial, and employment litigation," said Christine Mast, managing partner of Hawkins Parnell. "With over 50 corporate clients represented in South Carolina, our presence in Charleston allows us to serve our clients more efficiently and make an immediate impact in a state of increasing concern to many we represent as national counsel."

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO