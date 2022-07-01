ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EA mocks fans of single-player games, upsetting everyone

By Kyle Campbell
 4 days ago

Every so often, a brand account posts something so hideously out of touch that you can’t help but stand in awe of the sheer audacity.

On Thursday evening, EA did precisely that.

Before we delve into what happened, some context is necessary. There’s a popular meme format going around where someone finds an ideal romantic interest, but they have one irredeemable trait. For example, “She’s a 10 but doesn’t like pineapple pizza,” which is a massive red flag. Anyone with actual taste knows I’m right.

Anyway, EA took this playful meme format in a direction that virtually everyone hated: “They’re a 10 but they only like playing single-player games,” EA said on Twitter.

It’s as if the publisher has no idea its studios work on single-player titles like The Sims 4, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Dead Space. Plus, it’s not like some of the most critically acclaimed games of 2022, such Elden Ring, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and Horizon Forbidden West, don’t have substantial single-player components or anything. Not at all. Real galaxy-brain move by whoever is running EA’s social media page there.

As you might expect, everyone is upset about it. Fans, streamers, game developers, and even folks that work at EA! Check out the best reactions below; it’s one of the most brutal Twitter ratios of all time.

So began the roasting...

Game developers were not kind

Even current and former EA employees got in some dunks

Meme'd into oblivion

