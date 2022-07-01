PODCAST: 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong talks Oregon Recruiting

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. According to a report from the Arizona site on the 247Sports Network, Big 12 representatives are set to meet with current Pac-12 members Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado about joining the Big 12 following the stunning departure of USC and UCLA for the Big Ten last week. As Fitz explains, while the Big 12 may soon be at 16 members even after Texas and Oklahoma leave for the SEC, it now seems as if the SEC and Big Ten are eying ACC members for even further expansion, meaning the Big 12, which was pronounced dead by most of the national media a year ago, could emerge as the survivor after the SEC and Big Ten, fueled by Fox and ESPN TV money, destroy college football as we know it.

