ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

PODCAST: 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong talks Oregon Recruiting

By Matt Prehm
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong came on the Autzen Audibles Podcast to discuss all things Oregon football, recruiting, and the scope of the Pac-12 with DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack. The guys talk 5-star QB Dante Moore, where Oregon stands with a handful of other five and...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Five SEC programs remain in mix for safety CJ Heard

CJ Heard announced a top 12 on Independence Day consisting of five SEC programs. Heard, a four-star safety out of Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Ga., is rated as the nation's N0. 24 safety and the No. 35 player in the state of Georgia's 2023 class. Heard's top 12 consists of...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
Local
Oregon College Basketball
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Four Pac-12 schools may be stampeding to the Big 12 in the near future

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. According to a report from the Arizona site on the 247Sports Network, Big 12 representatives are set to meet with current Pac-12 members Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado about joining the Big 12 following the stunning departure of USC and UCLA for the Big Ten last week. As Fitz explains, while the Big 12 may soon be at 16 members even after Texas and Oklahoma leave for the SEC, it now seems as if the SEC and Big Ten are eying ACC members for even further expansion, meaning the Big 12, which was pronounced dead by most of the national media a year ago, could emerge as the survivor after the SEC and Big Ten, fueled by Fox and ESPN TV money, destroy college football as we know it.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Top target returning for U-M’s BBQ at Big House

The Michigan Insider has confirmed Buford (Ga.) 2023 offensive lineman Paul Mubenga plans to take an unofficial visit to Michigan on July 31st for the annual summer extravaganza recruiting event, the Barbecue at the Big House. The Wolverines offered the 6-foot-4, 280-pounder back in November of 2021. The Peach State...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

LB Phil Picciotti talks commitment to Oklahoma

Perkasie (Pa.) Pennridge linebacker Phil Picciotti announced his commitment to Oklahoma on the evening of the Fourth of July. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Picciotti chose the Sooners over the likes of Auburn, Michigan and Nebraska. “Oklahoma checked all the boxes for me,” Picciotti said. He took three trips to Norman.
PERKASIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#College Football#Pac 12#Duckterritory Com#The Oregon Ducks
247Sports

Local speedster Carmelo Taylor to announce in July

Roanoke (VA) Patrick Henry three-star wide receiver Carmelo Taylor has taken a few official visits over the summer and is closing in on a commitment. The 6-foot, 170-pound prospect has trimmed his list to five suitors ahead of his planned commitment later this month. His list includes Virginia Tech, which is located within an hour drive of his high school and hosted him both unofficially and officially this fall. His top group also includes Penn State, South Carolina, Maryland, and West Virginia.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Poll: How many five-stars will Miami sign in this 2023 class?

Stacking five-star talents is a key ingredient to success in major college football. The teams that annually compete for championships on a consistent basis also sign the most five-star recruits year after year. That's a challenge that faces Mario Cristobal as he looks to lead the Miami Hurricanes back to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Elite 11 Finals 2022: Cincinnati commit Brady Drogosh talks to 247Sports

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. - Cincinnati quarterback commit Brady Drogosh competed alongside the top signal-callers in the country last week at the Elite 11 Finals. The future Bearcat is a terrific athlete with a strong arm and big frame, possessing all the traits to be developed into a talented signal-caller on the next level. In the video above he talked about several topics including his future playing for Luke Fickell, Gino Guidugli and company.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Podcast: The Seismic Shift

Irish Illustrated Insider discusses recent and past recruiting success, the new look of college football, its ramifications for Notre Dame’s future, and likewise opines on what an ideal schedule would look like—today and tomorrow. You can listen to us online at:. Listen to the podcast on Anchor |...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

LAST DAY: Get 2 MONTHS VIP access for ONLY $1

Offseason? Never heard of it. The summer months are still busy for Oklahoma State football and basketball with plenty of recruiting and team news. To make sure you do not miss a single moment, GoPokes247 and 247Sports is offering a limited time sale for new VIP members. Sign up now to get TWO MONTHS VIP access for ONLY $1. HURRY!! THIS DEAL ENDS TONIGHT!
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

BS Scouting Services: Keldric Faulk…FSU’s next Jermaine Johnson?

Florida State went into Alabama to beat out Auburn and Clemson for Keldric Faulk, a four-star defensive end who could be next in line to follow through the FSU-NFL pipeline. Faulk brings ideal length at 6-foot-5, coordination and some special movement skills to give the Seminoles an intriguing prospect to develop over the next few years.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Penn State Daily Headlines: Tuesday, July 5

Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

OSU freshman Sensabaugh drops 50 points in Kingdom League outing

The Kingdom League allows current, former and even potential future Ohio State men’s basketball players a chance to compete each weekend throughout the summer. The league is the answer to the Worthington Summer League, which was popular in the 1990s and 2000s, for current college and professional players to stay sharp in the off-season.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

38K+
Followers
347K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy