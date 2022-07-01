A Woman Broke Into a Home Then Fell Asleep on the Couch

Pre-school educators were caught on live camera feed standing on a child’s hand, kneeing another child in the back, shouting at one child close to their face and shoving them in the forehead with a finger. Parents reportedly watched the teachers abuse 2 and 3-year-old students on a live video stream from the classroom. The video was reportedly seen by a concerned parent who decided to tune in to the school’s live-streaming of classrooms. The mother of one of the students said that she went to watch her son after she had a weird feeling that she needed to check on him. “It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids.” the mother reportedly said.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 25 DAYS AGO