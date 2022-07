Plains Road is a very popular spot each August when the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show comes to the fairgrounds. Few may know that if you keep heading north on this unassuming byway, just after it bends to the east, you’ll reach Davis Road: the home of Hillcrest Orchard & Dairy and that of a true goldmine for cheese lovers. Toward the back of the property, behind the silos, sits Jersey Girl Cheese. There’s a storefront there where cheese can be purchased, the cheese room, where these delectable dairy delights are created and a cheese cave where certain types of cheese are appropriately aged.

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO