Golden girl Katie Boulter is snubbed by Wimbledon organisers for another Centre Court appearance as she is dumped down to Court Two for her third round match against Harmony Tan... leaving furious fans baffled

By James Cohen For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Wimbledon have delivered an unexpected snub to Katie Boulter by relegating her from the Centre Court to the more humble Court 2.

The British No 4, who has attracted huge attention after battling to the third round in the week her grandmother died, was also put on the early shift to start at 11am against Serena Williams' conqueror Harmony Tan, meaning a clash with rugby union's Australia v England match, which kicks off at 10.55am.

On a day when national sporting heroes are invited to the Royal Box there is no direct British interest on the main arena, where tickets are £120 each.

Instead, there was a surprise call-up for Spain's Paula Badosa against Czech Petra Kvitova. The much-anticipated clash between enfant terrible Nick Kyrgios and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has been kept on Court 1.

'Scheduling at the Championships is a complex operation and takes into account a number of factors,' said a spokesman for Wimbledon.

Heather Watson and Cam Norrie kept the British flag flying by making the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time by beating Kaja Juvan and Steve Johnson respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqHsd_0gSDSaM400
Katie Boulter has been snubbed over a return to Centre Court for her third round match
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kIJbL_0gSDSaM400
The British No 3 stormed to the biggest win of her career as she beat Karolina Pliskova

Users on social media were left bemused over her court choice, with one fan saying: 'If I had a CC [Centre Court] ticket tomorrow I'd be demanding a refund.

'Kyrgios v Tsitsipas should be on centre & Boulter deserves higher billing than Gauff v Anisimova'.

Meanwhile, another user wrote: 'Gauff match on centre over Boulter is very strange one'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UNA13_0gSDSaM400
Fans on social media were quick to call out the competition's scheduling for the next stage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8L0f_0gSDSaM400
Nick Kyrgios (left) and World No 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas (right) will face off on Court 1 on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYUyP_0gSDSaM400

The 25-year-old was not the only topic of conversation, with one fan also wondering: 'How is Tsitsipas Kyrgios not on Centre? Who is doing this scheduling? Terrible.'

'It has to be a joke that Tsitsipas-Kyrgios isn't a Centre Court match at #Wimbledon. My god', another claimed.

When the official Wimbledon Twitter account announced Saturday's schedule for Court 1, one fan responded: 'What a rubbish line up! I'd be at the bar mostly'.

Fans had been anticipating that Kyrgios-Tsitsipas would've taken place on Centre Court given that the Greek player is the World No 5 and the two have played out wild encounters in the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2HXv_0gSDSaM400
Boulter (pictured) has reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career

