Watching TikTok videos is a fun and entertaining way to spend your free time. You'll find an endless stream of witty and educational content to keep you engaged. The TikTok algorithm does a good job of recommending content you'd love to see. Unfortunately, the algorithm is not perfect. Sometimes its prediction of your interests could be far off the mark. As a result, you could end up seeing content that you aren't interested in or consider offensive.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO