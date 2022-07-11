ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals

By Jacob Ridley
PC Gamer
 9 hours ago
Jump straight to the deals you want...
1. Gaming laptop deals
2. Office laptop deals

Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals shouldn't be overlooked this year. The two-day deal event will officially go live tomorrow: Tuesday, July 12 and will continue through Wednesday, July 13. Retailers are going to be pushing laptop discounts hard, too, with big savings this time around.

Gaming laptops and work laptops haven't been under the same stresses we've seen graphics cards dealing with recently. Laptops have stood firm in the face of shortages and delays, while Nvidia, AMD, and Intel have come out with new components to improve portable machines. In fact, we're now looking at a highly competitive laptop scene.

Competition encourages innovation, as they say; performance and value for money have both gotten a boost since things have been heating up between AMD and Intel in the CPU game, as well as AMD and Nvidia when it comes to GPUs.

The RTX 3080 Ti from Nvidia owns when it comes to mobile GPUs in gaming laptops right now, but they'll cost a pretty penny. AMD's RX 6800S and RX 6700S offer alternatives to Nvidia at the high-end, and through the lower rungs of performance. On the cheaper side, Nvidia's RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti, and RTX 3060 GPUs are boss, all of which can be found for under $1,000 in gaming laptops. Discounts on the high-end laptops should bring them under the $2,000 mark. Here's our Prime day gaming laptop guide if you're unsure.

Also, there won't just be Amazon that will be littered with discounted goods. The whole tech retail industry will be trying to match Amazon's prices with their own, and likely will be doing so for the week or so preceding the event. Be sure to check everywhere for a bargain—we will be.

If these aren't the laptops you're looking for, the best Prime Day gaming PC and Prime Day gaming monitor deals might provide a more powerful solution. You can also check out our current selection of Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals around today's tasty offers, from TVs to peripherals, and more.

Where are the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals?

Gigabyte A5 K1 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 240Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,399 $1,049 at Amazon (save $249.84)
This is just over that $1,000 bar we set for a good deal this Prime Day; an RTX 3060 gaming laptop that actually has the other specs to back up its gaming performance. That's not only a great AMD CPU at its core, like genuinely great, but also 16GB of speedy RAM, 1TB of speedy storage, and a speedy screen. You'd think one of those things would have to go at this price. View Deal

MSI GF63 Thin | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 | Intel Core i5 11400H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $749.99 $689.99 at Newegg (save $60)
It may come in at the lower end of the gaming spectrum, but this is a dependable machine that's lighter than your average gaming laptop. It falls down a little when it comes to storage space, and the RAM is a little lacking, but if you're alright with a few restrictions, that's a good price for a portable gaming machine with a current gen GPU. View Deal

Gigabyte G5 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 | Intel Core i5 11400H | 15.6-inch 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512 GB SSD | $1,299 $849 at Newegg (save $450)
This RTX 3060-powered machine sits neatly below the $1,000 deal bar for Prime Day. That CPU is only last Gen, and it's backed up with 16GB of RAM as well as a nice 144Hz monitor that's great for competitive gaming. The SSD is a little lacking for the size of today's games, but it's still a great price for a smashing lappy. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021) | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX | 15.6-inch 1080p | 300Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,399.99 $1,899.99 at Newegg (save $500)
The Strix Scar is an impressive machine, and one that we appreciate for its high quality build. It's also one of the flashier gaming laptops in terms of being plastered in RGB lighting. But that's okay, it has the specs to back it up, including an RTX 3080 for under $2,000. Definitely not a bad get, though perhaps we'll see laptops like this drop even further in price as Prime Day approaches. View Deal

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 | Intel Core i7 11390H | 16-inch UHD OLED | 16:10 |  16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,939.99 $1,399.99 at Microsoft (save $540)
This HP Spectre is expensive for the specs by comparison to a gaming laptop, but if you want a sleek office machine which still has plenty of power, you do have to pay a little more for it. This is a very slender machine, at least, and won't fall over at the sight of a massive spreadsheet. As someone that finds my compact Dell XPS 13 to be a very handy device, I would definitely like it to have a little more graphical grunt like this here Spectre. View Deal

MSI Modern15 A5M | AMD Ryzen 7 5700U | 15.6-inch  | 1080p | 8GB RAM | 512GB | $799 $549 at Microsoft (save $250)
While this one doesn't come with a discreet GPU, it does boast an 8-core, 16-thread CPU that's still very relevant today. The RAM is a little lacking, but otherwise it's a smashing little laptop that's hard not to recommend for the price. And you get a nice little chunk of storage, to boot. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 | Intel Core i5 1135G7 | 15.6-inch 1080p | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $899 $699 at B&H (save $200)
A speedy little laptop for work and study here, one that's packing Intel's last generation CPU. That's topped with a nice chunk of RAM, making it a good bet for multitasking. You might even be able to get a bit of gaming done with the processor's Xe integrated graphics if you drop the resolution and graphics settings down a bit. View Deal

