The best Amazon Early Access gaming laptop deals

Today's Amazon Prime Early Access deals feel like a prelude to Black Friday. Are there deals? Yes. But is there also a lot of junk to sort through? Also yes: if you're not looking to buy an Amazon device like a Kindle, this Prime Early Access sale probably won't blow you away.

We did find a few decent discounts on gaming laptops, though, which we've collected below.

The general rules of thumb for picking a gaming laptop deal is to go for the GPU that suits your needs. A gamer in this age needs an Nvidia RTX 30-series card or AMD equivalent to run modern games at top frame rates, so that's the bar we're using to measure what counts as a deal price.

I'd recommend not paying any more than $900 for an RTX 3050 or RX 6650 XT-powered machine, or $1,000 for one packing an RTX 3060 or RX 6700 XT. At the top end, RTX 3090 Ti and RX 6900 XT machines shouldn't set you back more than $2,300 as an absolute maximum. At that price, it should at least come with a high refresh rate, 1440p panel. Check out our gaming laptop and PC guide for Amazon Prime Day .

Keep in mind too, that it isn't just Amazon we'll be seeing discounted goods showing up on. Other sites like Newegg are offering some bargains, too.

If you're after something more powerful, the Amazon Prime Early Access gaming PC and Prime Early Access gaming monitor deals might provide a more apt solution. There's also a page with our top picks, and the full selection of Amazon Prime Early access PC gaming deals around today, from TVs to peripherals, and more.

Where are the best Prime Early Access gaming laptop deals?

Amazon Prime Early Access gaming laptop deals

Acer Nitro 5 | Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti | Intel Core i7 11800H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $929.99 $749.99 at Amazon (save $180)

Alright, so the RAM is a little lacking, but this nifty little laptop should see you right at its native 1080p in most plenty of games. A 11th Gen Intel CPU and 3050 Ti combo makes this one a very tidy entry level gaming laptop. Storage might be a little smaller than you'd like 512GB is pretty good to get started with. View Deal

MSI GF65 Thin | Nvidia RTX 3060 | Intel Core i5 10500H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $909.99 $851.62 at Amazon (save $58.37)

It may come in at the lower end of the gaming spectrum, but this is a dependable machine that's lighter than your average gaming laptop. It falls down a little when it comes to storage space, but the CPU is still pretty relevant today. It's a good price for a portable gaming machine with a current gen GPU, either way. View Deal

Gigabyte A7 K1 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800H | 17.3-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,299 $999 at Amazon (save $200)

A nice wide view with this 17-inch gaming laptop, and though it may not be the most powerful thing around, you still get a current-gen GPU with ray tracing ability, coupled with a sweet Ryzen CPU. It has a good mid-range gaming spec to back it up, though some more SSD space would've been nice. View Deal

Gigabyte G5 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | Intel Core i5 11400H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,299 $979 at Amazon (save $320)

This RTX 3060-powered machine sits a little high on the deal scale, but it's a neat machine even for that price. That CPU is only last Gen, and it's backed up with 16GB of RAM as well as a nice 144Hz monitor that's great for competitive gaming. The SSD is a little lacking for the size of today's games, but you can always upgrade it later. View Deal

MSI Pulse GL66 | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 11800H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,499 $1,249 at Amazon (save $250)

There's a lot to say about a machine with an RTX 3070, and while it's not the best deal ever, this one comes suped up with a powerful last Gen Intel mobile CPU, and has a speedy 144Hz monitor to top it off. View Deal

Razer Blade 14 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | Ryzen 9 5900HX | 15.6-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,799.99 $1,999.99 at Amazon (save $800)

An absolutely intense machine here with a ridiculous saving. It's actually cheaper than it was on Prime Day, but before that you wouldn't have seen it below $2,400. We're in love with the Blade in general, though this isn't our fave config; it's a little noisy and has the potential to throttle under heavy loads, but its still a super speedy machine for a great price. View Deal

Amazon Prime Early Access laptop deals

ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X OLED | Nvidia RTX 3050 | Intel Core i7 11370H | 16-inch | 3840 x 2400p | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,399.99 $999.99 at Newegg (save $400)

That's a decent saving on a last Gen Intel Core i7 lappy. That's a great CPU for productivity and with an RTX 3050 in there you'll be able to get a little bit of gaming in too. A fancy, high-res OLED screen and a nice chunk of storage never go amiss either. Plus, 3 months free Adobe Creative Cloud subscription. View Deal

Amazon Prime Early Access UK gaming laptop deals

MSI Katana GF66 | NVIDIA RTX 3060 | Intel Core i7-11800H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1199 £899.99 on Amazon (save £300)

This MSI laptop slides right in under the price we advise snagging an RTX 3060 system for. It also includes that rather nice last Gen Intel mobile CPU. The 144Hz screen and 16GB of RAM will do right by you for gaming too. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 | RTX 3060 | Ryzen 5 5600H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 120Hz | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £899.99 £724.99 at Amazon (save £175)

This is the cheapest RTX 3060 gaming laptop we've found, and it's cheaper than it was Prime Day, too. Granted there are some sacrifices made to deliver the GPU performance at this price. Notably the RAM and SSD are pretty miserly, but compromises always have to be made, and the CPU and GPU combination will deliver great gaming performance on the 120Hz 1080p screen. View Deal

ASUS TUF Dash | RTX 3070 | Core i7 12650H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £1,599.99 £1,149.99 at Amazon (save £450)

With a CPU/GPU combo like that, you're sure to be able to make the most of this laptops 144Hz panel. 16GB RAM is more than enough for gaming, and a 1TB SSD never goes amiss, especially considering the size of games today. That's a pretty neat saving for a mid-range gaming laptop. View Deal

When is Amazon Prime Early Access 2022?

Amazon Prime Early Access began at 12 am PT , Tuesday October 11 , and will run all the way through to 11.59 pm on Wednesday October 12 . Expect 48 hours of potential PC gaming deals, before we get into the meatier discounts expected to drop on Black Friday—that's November 25 for anyone willing to wait that long. Truly, Amazon isn't messing around when it says Early Access. In fact, let's just have a deal event every month.