The best Amazon Prime Early Access gaming monitor deals

By Alan Dexter
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 1 day ago

Amazon Prime Early Access gaming monitors

Amazon Prime Early Access is a new sale this year; essentially a mini-Black Friday sale. It began Tuesday October 11, and will run through to 11:59 pm, Wednesday October 12. As usual, Amazon set the date, but other retailers are joining in. Right now, there are heaps of gaming monitor and TV deals from the usual suspects, as retailers ready themselves to stock the latest refreshes before the end of the year.

144Hz is becoming the new baseline for a proper gaming monitor; if you're still using a 60Hz display, consider upgrading. For those interested in a big upgrade, the contrast provided by OLED displays is the hot new thing, but they're expensive and not as common as IPS panels unless you start looking at gaming TVs instead of monitors.

You'll also want to look for Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync support. Adaptive refresh rate tech matches the pace of your monitor to the framerate of the game, preventing screen tearing; it's worth it.

If you're not an Amazon Prime subscriber already, you can join Amazon Prime to access the Prime Early Access deals. Amazon Prime costs $139 for a one-year membership or $14.99 per month. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, too.

You can get good deals on monitors during sales events, but be skeptical whenever a retailer claims to be offering a discount of hundreds of dollars. We use CamelCamelCamel to check the price histories of products on Amazon, and it's a great tool for determining whether $100 off MSRP is actually $100 off the price a monitor normally sells for—often it's not.

Even the best gaming monitor is only a good deal if it's something you actually need or really want, but monitors are something we recommend spending a healthy chunk of your gaming PC budget on. The images you see when playing a game will ultimately be limited by the quality of your display; if you've got an RTX 3070 and a crappy monitor, you're not getting your money's worth from the GPU.

We've got humans and robots alike keeping an eye out for the gaming monitor deals you really shouldn't miss, and highlighting them here.

Where are best Amazon Prime Early Access gaming monitor deals?

Amazon Prime Early Access gaming monitor deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOuzh_0gSDFu5N00

Viewsonic Omni | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | 144Hz | $239.99 $189.99 at Best Buy (save $50)
Of course, you couldn't bag a 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor for less than $200, could you? Turns out, yes you can. This big-screen, high resolution, high refresh rate IPS screen is as cheap as it's ever been. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFYd7_0gSDFu5N00

MSI Optix G272 | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 144Hz | $352.60 $155 at Walmart (save $197.60)
Normally, a $150 IPS monitor would be at best a 1080p 75Hz panel. But this is a proper gaming monitor, with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time on its IPS screen. It's also sporting a nicely restrained design, with a narrow bezel making it all but frameless on three sides. It's not the brightest, so don't expect any retina-searing visuals, but this is a fantastic budget gaming option. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LvQa_0gSDFu5N00

Acer Nitro XF243Y | 24-inch | 1080p | IPS | 165Hz | $219.99 $139.99 at Best Buy (save $70)
The Acer Nitro is another budget IPS screen with genuine gaming credentials. It's got a super low response time at 0.5ms and a 165Hz refresh rate. It may only be a 24-inch panel, but there's a lot to like about this bargainous display. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uozsi_0gSDFu5N00

Gigabyte G24F | 24-inch | 1080p | IPS | 180Hz (OC) | $179.99 $129.99 at Newegg (save $50)
24-inches might seem a bit small to some, but for a 1080p screen that does give you a really tight pixel pitch. Another good thing is that 180Hz refresh rate. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099AV1_0gSDFu5N00

Monoprice Zero-G | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | $189.99 at Newegg
Not technically a deal, but the Monoprice Zero-G delivers 1440p high refresh rate gaming for the same price as the discounted Viewsonic above. It's rocking a VA panel, so the colors might be as vibrant as the IPS display, but it will offer superior black reproduction and contrast. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fhNA1_0gSDFu5N00

Gigabyte M28U | 28-inch | 4K | SS IPS | 144Hz | $649.99 $529.99 at Best Buy (save $120)
We're big fans of the big-screen Gigabyte 4K . It's got a stunning IPS panel that really makes the most of that 4K resolution, and the bonus of the 28-inch size is that the pixel pitch at this resolution is absolutely minute, making for a super clear image. It's also sporting a low 1ms response time and a 144Hz refresh for high-resolution PC gaming good times. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Vz3u_0gSDFu5N00

LG 27GN950-B UltraGear | 27-inch | 4K | Nano IPS | 144Hz  | $799.99 $596.99 at Amazon (save $203)
With a one millisecond response time, Freesync Premium Pro, and Gsync compatibility, it's no wonder this bright, vivid gaming monitor has bagged the second spot in our best gaming monitors guide. It can get a little oversaturated in sRGB mode, but you do get the benefit of Nano IPS for wide colour gamuts and stellar viewing angles. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39FSwG_0gSDFu5N00

Aorus FO48U | 48-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,499.99 $799.99 at Amazon (save $700)
If you're looking to go big, check out this Aorus 48-inch OLED 4K 120Hz gaming monitor. Now that a larger model has been announced, this one got another price cut. Plus it's an OLED (here's what that means ). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lyxwX_0gSDFu5N00

Samsung Odyssey G5 Series | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | $319.99 $247.99 at Best Buy (save $72)
This monitor has never been cheaper than this, and delivers a lot of screen for the money, too. You're getting a quality Samsung panel with a 1440p native res and a 144Hz refresh rate with FreeSync support. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFZN4_0gSDFu5N00

Asus TUF VG27WQ | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | 165Hz | $289.99 $199.99 at Newegg (save $90 after rebate)
To get this sort of gaming monitor spec for less than $200 is unprecedented. The TUF screens have always been good value, but to be able to bag a decent VA panel, with a 1440p native res and a 165Hz max refresh rate is something else. At 400cd/m² you're not going to get an amazing HDR experience, but it's still brighter than most affordable screens. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTiph_0gSDFu5N00

LG Ultragear 27GN800-B | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | 144Hz | $349.99 $296.99 at Amazon (save $53)
LG is the company that created IPS panels, everyone else just copied them. That means its screens are often excellent, and this 1ms IPS gets around one of the few reasons why anyone would still pick up a TN panel. This LG ticks the most Important boxes: it's 27-inch, 1440p, and has a decently speedy 144Hz refresh rate. A lot of monitor for that sub-$300 price tag. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZNyRs_0gSDFu5N00

Samsung Odyssey CRG5 | 27-inch | 1080p | VA | 240Hz | $399.99 $239.99 at Best Buy (save $160)
This is one of the older Odyssey screens, but it's still a curvy panel that will deliver an ultra rapid 240Hz refresh rate to give you a bit of an edge in the competitive world of online shooty-shooty, bang-bang. It's not the brightest display out there, at just 300cd/m², but it's a fast, colourful G-Sync compatible 1080p gaming monitor. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qnU31_0gSDFu5N00

Alienware 25 AW 2521HF | 25-inch | 1080p | IPS | 240Hz | $374.98 $249.99 at Amazon (save $104.99)
Fancy yourself a competitive gamer? Then maybe you're after a screen that will deliver the highest refresh rate at a resolution that will still allow you to smash out super high frame rates from even a modest PC. That's what the 240Hz Alienware display gives you, and for a good price. It did hit $200 on Black Friday last year, but it's not been as low as this since. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGlzz_0gSDFu5N00

Alienware AW2720HF | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 240Hz | $429.99 $299.99 at Best Buy (save $130)
For competitive chops, the AW2720HF can deliver. This one comes with an immense 1ms response time and 240Hz refresh that make it well worth the money at that price. It even had AMD FreeSync and is G-Sync compatible. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SKDOr_0gSDFu5N00

Asus ROG Strix XG256Q | 24.5-inch | 1080p | IPS | 180Hz | $249 $179 at B&H Photo (save $70)
Asus may not make the panels itself, but it still makes some of the best gaming monitors out there. And to find it for well under $200 is a definite win. That high 180Hz refresh will make for a smooth experience, and the IPS panel will deliver better colors than either TN or VA tech. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gmakD_0gSDFu5N00

HP Omen 27i | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | 165Hz | $509.99 $279.99 at Best Buy (save $230)
This is arguably the sweet spot for gaming monitors right now—it's rocking a high refresh rate, low response time, quality IPS panel, and a 1440p native resolution. And, at 27-inch, it's large enough to provide an immersive experience without taking over your desktop. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19cZD6_0gSDFu5N00

HP V28 | 28-inch | 4K | IPS | 60Hz | $379.99 $272.01 at Amazon (save $101.98)
It's not the speediest screen in the world, since it's limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, but if inexpensive 4K is all you're after this is a pretty darn good deal. Although 28 inches may be a little small for 4K, this one even comes with AMD Freesync technology for smooth frames, and the listing boasts 1ms a response time which is always appreciated. For that price, its definitely worth a look. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZiOtE_0gSDFu5N00

LG Ultragear 32GP83B-B | 32-inch | 1440p | Nano IPS | 165Hz | $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy (save $100)
If you want to go that little bit bigger, you're going to want to make the step up to 32-inches, and the LG Ultragear is a good shout. It's big, with a gaming-centric 1ms IPS panel, and a 165Hz refresh to make it run super slick. And it will run with either AMD FreeSync or Nvidia's G-Sync, too. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1Quz_0gSDFu5N00

Alienware Ultrawide Curved AW3821DW | 38-inch | 3840 x 1600p | VA | 144Hz | $1,349.99 $1,269.02 at Best Buy (save $80)
Sister to our best loved gaming monitor right now, this is the slightly wider, less speedy version. It's a little cheaper than you'd usually find it, though not as great a deal as it was around September time, at $1,243. Still, it's a great monitor and looks oh so swanky in a curvy white setup. It also benefits from great HDR and fabulous contrast, so it's worth a look if you're going all out. View Deal

Amazon Prime Early Access TV deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztlLN_0gSDFu5N00

Sony A80J Bravia XR| 55-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,198 $1,098 at Amazon (save $100)
The Sony A80J is a really good TV for console and PC gamers. Playstation 5 users can take advantage of console-exclusive features like auto HDR tone mapping and auto genre mode switcher so the TV will change its picture modes based on the media that's being played. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kADmH_0gSDFu5N00

Vizio MQ7 | 55-inch | 4K | QLED | 60Hz | $549.99 $429.99 at Best Buy (save $120)
A decent discount on Vizio's already affordable line of QLED Smart TVs. While technically only native 60Hz (dynamic motion rate of 120Hz), it does have variable refresh rate support, auto game modes, and other gaming features that make it an appealing option for a gaming TV. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NVPhC_0gSDFu5N00

Hisense U7G Quantum Series| 65-inch | 4K | ULED | 120Hz | $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy (save $200)
Hisense makes a surprisingly good (and quite large) gaming TV for under $1,000. It supports 120Hz, so you can put a high-end PC to work. The one catch is that there are only two HDMI 2.1 ports. We can't have it all, can we? View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1C6W_0gSDFu5N00

Hisense A6 Series A6GX | 43-inch | 4K | 60Hz | $228 $178 at Walmart (save $50)
This may not scream gaming TV like some of the other offers here, limited as it is to a 60Hz refresh rate, but it still offers decent value for money at just $178 for a 4K Smart TV. You could game on it too, although be selective about what you play—competitive shooters are probably best ignored.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FCIhE_0gSDFu5N00

Samsung Q60A QLED | 32-inch | 4K | QLED | 60Hz | $499.99 $429.99 at Samsung (save $70)
This QLED TV makes for an excellent second screen for streaming and playing some games at 4K/60FPS. The picture quality also makes it a good TV for an office or bedroom. Yeah, it's a bummer it doesn't support 120Hz at 4K, but it's not too big of a loss if you don't have the hardware to reach those heights. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSSxp_0gSDFu5N00

Samsung QLED Q80 | 55-inch | 4K | Quantum Dot | 120Hz | $1,199.99 $794.97 at Newegg (save $405)
Big discount. QLED is not the same as OLED, but Samsung's Quantum Dot filter still generates a vibrant, brightly colored image. And Samsung also sports all the gaming features you could want, with FreeSync support, 120Hz refresh via that HDMI 2.1 connection, and a low latency gaming mode. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OMqXi_0gSDFu5N00

LG OLED55B2PUA| 55-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,599.99 $976.99 at Walmart (save $623)
A fantastic OLED offering here for gamers, with deep blacks, HDMI 2.1 and all the VRR options you could handle. This ones got a great low input lag, and is topped with a nifty 120Hz refresh rate. Sure, there are higher refresh rate monitors but, a 55-inch gaming OLED sounds pretty great as a giant second monitor for that price. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sk8W2_0gSDFu5N00

TCL 6-Series Roku TV| 65-inch | 4K | QLED | 120Hz | $1499.99 $949.99 at Amazon (save $550)
The TCL 6-Series QLED TV is a fantastic large TV at a great price. This TV offers a really good gaming performance. The Roku integration means you'll have your choice of a dizzying amount of streaming apps at your disposal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idNIB_0gSDFu5N00

LG OLED C1 | 55-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,299.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy (save $100)
If size really matters, then you might be happy spending that little bit extra on this outstanding gaming TV in order to get a full 55-inch OLED experience when plumbed into your gaming PC. It's still got the G-Sync/FreeSync compatibility, low latency connections, and 120Hz refresh rate. And y'know, a bigger screen. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BlzwN_0gSDFu5N00

LG OLED C1 | 48-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,499.99 $729.99 at Amazon (save $703)
This is the granddaddy of OLED TVs, not just for watching on, but for gaming, too. It's fully cut-out for fast-paced gaming, whether you're rigging up a gaming PC or next-gen console to it, thanks to its HDMI 2.1 low-latency connection and G-Sync and FreeSync support. This definitely feels like the pinnacle of TVs for us in 2021, and it sets an exciting precedent for big-screen gaming to come. View Deal

Amazon Prime Early Access UK gaming monitor deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tic00_0gSDFu5N00

MSI Optix G241 | 24-inch | 1080p | IPS | 144Hz | £189 £122 at Amazon (save £67 with Prime)
This is normally the sort of price you'd expect to pay for maybe a 1080p TN panel, or an IPS with just a 75Hz refresh rate. But this is a genuine gaming monitor with great specs for an entry-level screen. This will make your games look great, and doesn't need an amazing GPU to do so. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XmWyc_0gSDFu5N00

Asus TUF Gaming | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 280Hz | £299 £274.97 at Amazon (save £24.03)
The TUF screens have always been good value, and this one is no exception. This IPS panel may only boast a 1080p resolution but comes with an astounding 280Hz refresh rate. Traditionally super-high refresh rates have commanded a high price, even with 1080p TN. But here you're getting a good-looking IPS panel to boot. View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G5 Series | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | £299.99 £229 at Amazon (save £70.99)
This monitor delivers a lot of screen for the money. You're getting a quality Samsung panel, with a 1440p native res and a 144Hz refresh rate. It's also sporting a tight 1000R curve and a 27-inch display which will just about deliver on the extra immersion that's meant to engender. You're also getting FreeSync Premium support, so low input latency and a smooooooth gaming experience. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33SC6l_0gSDFu5N00

Gigabyte G27Q | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | 144Hz | £339.99 £264.98 at Amazon (save £74.99)
If you're looking for a new panel to compliment your gaming set-up, this is a good choice all around, hitting the sweet spot for a modern gaming monitor at a fantastic price. It's not the fanciest-looking monitor out there, but it boasts 1440p native resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, and the rich colours more than makeup for its rather basic aesthetic. If you're still on the fence, this is as cheap as it's ever been. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZljY_0gSDFu5N00

LG UltraGear Curved | 34-inch | 1080p | IPS | 144Hz | £449.99 £433.91 at Amazon (save £16.08)
This monitor is a great choice if you want to break into the world of curved monitors though the savings are pretty miniscule. As well as a 1ms response time, this IPS panel has a relatively speedy 144Hz refresh rate. That's still a lot of monitor for the price and would be a fine addition to any gaming set-up. Our only note of warning would be that 1080 pixel height can look more restrictive than normal in an ultrawide on the desktop, but will still look great in games. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=018cka_0gSDFu5N00

Iiyama G-Master | 34-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | £420 £329.99 at Amazon (save £90.01)
This is a great price for an ultrawide gaming monitor, and it's never been as cheap as this before. I've got the flat-screen version of the screen, and it's been a great purchase for me. And, though I'm not necessarily a fan of curved panels, on a 3440x1440 ultrawide resolution it makes the most sense of any curved screen. View Deal

When is Amazon Prime Early Access 2022?

Amazon Prime Early Access began at 12 am PT , Tuesday October 11 , and will run all the way through to 11.59 pm on Wednesday October 12 . Expect 48 hours of potential PC gaming deals, before we get into the meatier discounts expected to drop on Black Friday—that's November 25 for anyone willing to wait that long. Truly, Amazon isn't messing around when it says Early Access. In fact, let's just have a deal event every month.

IN THIS ARTICLE
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

