The best Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon Prime Day gaming monitors

Jump straight to the deals you want...

1. Gaming monitors

2. Gaming TVs

3. UK gaming monitors

Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals are here, and they're actually better than I expected. Not only is Amazon bringing the discounts on gaming monitors, so is every other PC hardware retailer. Which means we, as the insatiable scavengers we are, get to pick from some outstanding gaming monitor deals. It also means retailers are trying to come up with their own Prime Day alternative event names, which is not going well. Best Buy's ' Black Friday in July ' is one of the best; like, it's not even a Friday.

Either way, this sales season is living up to the hype, because even now on the second day of Prime Day 2022 we're looking at some of the greatest deals we've seen from a PC gaming perspective. It may be the last chance for retailers to shift stock before the next generation of PC hardware drops, and Prime Day's also kicked off just before the back to school period, too.

There are some great early gaming monitor deals out there, as retailers aim to outshine Amazon. And although Prime Day deals are ending tonight, we're expecting the discounts to keep coming for the rest of the week from other retailers. We're around for the full duration, checking out the best gaming monitor now until all the deals are done.

As a rule, you should be cautious if a retailer is claiming some huge discount, that the historical data backs it up. We use CamelCamelCamel to get a bead on long term pricing for particular products, and it's a great guide as to whether something is genuinely a good deal or not. You also want to look out for high refresh rates since, sure, 60Hz is fine for a budget panel, but 144Hz is becoming the new baseline for a proper gaming monitor. And if you want good HDR, well, the best gaming TVs are probably a better bet.

Even the best gaming monitor is only a good deal if it's something you actually need or really want. But remember, a great gaming monitor is worth paying for since it'll last through many iterations of your current gaming PC.

When does Amazon Prime Day 2022 end?

The official answer is that Prime Day 2022 ends at 11.59pm on Wednesday July 13. But the more complicated answer is that it depends on your time zone. In the US, Amazon Prime Day ends at 11.59pm PDT Wednesday July 13 , but that's actually 2.59am EDT Thursday July 14 .

In the UK it's a more straightforward cut off at 11.59pm BST Wednesday July 13.

But that's all for Amazon's own specific deals, and we would expect to see deals from the likes of Newegg and Best Buy hanging around just that little bit longer.

Where are best Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals?

Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals

MSI Optix G272 | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 144Hz | $352.60 $119 at Walmart (save $233.60)

Normally, a $120 IPS monitor would be, at best a 1080p 75Hz panel. But this is a proper gaming monitor, with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time on its IPS screen. It's also sporting a nicely restrained design, too, with a narrow bezel making it all but frameless on three sides. It's not the brightest, so don't expect any retina-searing visuals, but this is a fantastic budget gaming option. View Deal

Acer Nitro XF243Y | 24-inch | 1080p | IPS | 165Hz | $219.99 $149.99 at Best Buy (save $70)

The Acer Nitro is another budget IPS screen with genuine gaming credentials. It's got a super low response time at 0.5ms, but a 165Hz refresh rate. It may only be a 24-inch panel, but there's a lot to like about this bargainous display. View Deal

Samsung CRG5 | 24-inch | 1080p | VA | 144Hz | $249.99 $149.99 at Newegg (save $100)

There are some fantastic budget 1080p gaming monitor deals this Prime Day, and Samsung's curvy CRG5 is definitely one of them. This is a great price for the specs on offer, especially if you're after a curved panel. I'd maybe prefer an IPS screen if the Acer is still on offer, but if you're a Samsung fan, the CRG5 is a great shout. View Deal

Asus TUF VG27WQ | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | 165Hz | $289.99 $199.99 at Newegg (save $90 after rebate)

To get this sort of gaming monitor spec for less than $200 is unprecedented. The TUF screens have always been good value, but to be able to bag a decent VA panel, with a 1440p native res and a 165Hz max refresh rate is something else. At 400cd/m² you're not going to get an amazing HDR experience, but it's still brighter than most affordable screens. View Deal

Samsung Odyssey CRG5 | 27-inch | 1080p | VA | 240Hz | $399.99 $239.99 at Best Buy (save $160)

This is one of the older Odyssey screens, but it's still a curvy panel that will deliver an ultra rapid 240Hz refresh rate to give you a bit of an edge in the competitive world of online shooty-shooty, bang-bang. It's not the brightest display out there, at just 300cd/m², but it's a fast, colourful G-Sync compatible 1080p gaming monitor. View Deal

Alienware 25 AW 2521HF | 25-inch | 1080p | IPS | 240Hz | $374.98 $259.99 at Amazon (save $114.99)

Fancy yourself a competitive gamer? Then maybe you're after a screen that will deliver the highest refresh rate at a resolution that will still allow you to smash out super high frame rates from even a modest PC. That's what the 240Hz Alienware display gives you, and for a good price. It did hit $200 on Black Friday last year, but it's not been as low as this since. View Deal

Alienware AW2720HF | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 240Hz | $429.99 $299.99 at Best Buy (save $130)

For competitive chops, the AW2720HF can deliver. This one comes with an immense 1ms response time and 240Hz refresh that make it well worth the money at that price. It even had AMD FreeSync and is G-Sync compatible. View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G5 Series | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | $399.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (save $150)

This monitor has never been cheaper than this, and delivers a lot of screen for the money, too. You're getting a quality Samsung panel, with a 1440p native res and a 144Hz refresh rate. It's also sporting a tight 1000R curve and a 27-inch display which will just about deliver on the extra immersion that's meant to engender. You're also getting FreeSync Premium support, so low input latency and a smooooooth gaming experience. View Deal

LG Ultragear 27GN800-B | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | 144Hz | $349.99 $276.99 at Amazon (save $73)

LG is the company who created IPS panels, everyone else has just copied. That means its screens are often excellent, and this 1ms IPS gets around one of the few reasons why anyone would still pick up a TN panel. This LG hits the sweetspots all round: it's 27-inch, 1440p, and has a decently speedy 144Hz refresh. A lot of monitor for that sub-$300 price tag, and this is as cheap as it's ever been. View Deal

HP Omen 27i | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | 165Hz | $509.99 $299.99 at Best Buy (save $210)

This is arguably the sweet spot for gaming monitors right now—it's rocking a high refresh rate, low response time, quality IPS panel, and a 1440p native resolution. And, at 27-inch, it's large enough to provide an immersive experience without taking over your desktop. At $300, it's also a bit of a bargain. View Deal

HP V28 | 28-inch | 4K | IPS | 60Hz | $379.99 $199.99 at Amazon (save $180)

It's not the speediest screen in the world, since it's limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, but if inexpensive 4K is all you're after this is a pretty darn good deal. Although 28 inches may be a little small for 4K, this one even comes with AMD Freesync technology for smooth frames, and the listing boasts 1ms a response time which is always appreciated. For that price, its definitely worth a look. View Deal

Gigabyte M28U | 28-inch | 4K | SS IPS | 144Hz | $649.99 $519.99 at Best Buy (save $130)

We're big fans of the big-screen Gigabyte 4K . It's got a stunning IPS panel that really makes the most of that 4K resolution, and the bonus of the 28-inch size is that the pixel pitch at this resolution is absolutely minute, making for a super clear image. It's also sporting a low 1ms response time and a 144Hz refresh for high resolution PC gaming good times. View Deal

LG Ultragear 32GP83B-B | 32-inch | 1440p | Nano IPS | 165Hz | $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

If you want to go that little bit bigger, you're going to want to make the step up to 32-inches, and the LG Ultragear is a good shout. It's big, with a gaming-centric 1ms IPS panel, and a 165Hz refresh to make it run super slick. And it will run with either AMD FreeSync or Nvidia's G-Sync, too. View Deal

Gigabyte M32U | 32-inch | 4K | SS IPS | 144Hz | $799.99 $749.99 at Newegg (save $50)

It's not the biggest saving of the year, by any stretch, but there's something to be said about a sub-$750, vast, 4K monitor with a speedy refresh and a response time of 1ms (MPRT). It comes with Adaptive sync but that doesn't mean Nvidia GPU users won't be able to make the most of it. And this one's a Super Speed IPS, meaning you get the benefit of IPS image quality, along with great speeds. View Deal

Aorus FO48U | 48-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,499.99 $799 at Amazon (save $700)

If you are primarily a PC gamer looking to go big, This Aorus 48-inch OLED 4K display supports 120Hz to get the most out of your GPU and consoles. This has had another significant cut in price, now that a larger model has been announced, and at this price it's a fantastic OLED deal. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day TV deals

Sony A80J Bravia XR| 55-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,198 $998 at Amazon (save $200)

The Sony A80J is a really good TV for console and PC gamers. Playstation 5 users can take advantage of console-exclusive features like auto HDR tone mapping and auto genre mode switcher so the TV will change its picture modes based on the media that's being played. View Deal

Vizio MQ7 | 55-inch | 4K | QLED | 60Hz | $579.99 $549.99 at Best Buy (save $30)

Not the biggest discount, but Vizio's line of QLED Smart TVs is already pretty affordable, so any little extra savings is a bonus. While technically only native 60Hz (dynamic motion rate of 120Hz), it does have VRR support, auto game modes, and other gaming features that make it an appealing option for a gaming TV. View Deal

Samsung Q60A QLED | 43-inch | 4K | QLED | 60Hz | $599.99 $499.99 at Samsung (save $200)

This QLED TV makes for an excellent second screen for streaming and playing some games at 4K/60FPS. The picture quality also makes it a good TV for an office or bedroom. Yeah, it's a bummer it doesn't support 120Hz at 4K, but it's not too big of a loss if you don't have the hardware to reach those heights. View Deal

Hisense U7G Quantum Series| 65-inch | 4K | ULED | 120Hz | $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy (save $200)

Hisense makes a surprisingly good (and quite large) gaming TV for under $1,000. It supports 120Hz, so you can plug in your PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and high-end PC and get the most out of your hardware. The one catch is that there are only two HDMI 2.1 ports. We can't have it all, can we? View Deal

Samsung QLED Q80 | 55-inch | 4K | Quantum Dot | 120Hz | $1,199.99 $997.99 at Newegg (save $202)

It's worth mentioning up front that QLED is not the same as OLED, but Samsung's Quantum Dot filter still generates a vibrant, brightly colored image. And Samsung also sports all the gaming features you could want, with FreeSync support, 120Hz refresh via that HDMI 2.1 connection, and a low latency gaming mode. View Deal

TCL 6-Series Roku TV| 65-inch | 4K | QLED | 120Hz | $1499.99 $999.99 at Amazon (save $500)

The TCL 6-Series QLED TV is a fantastic large TV at a great price. This TV offers a really good gaming performance. The Roku integration means you'll have your choice of a dizzying amount of streaming apps at your disposal.

View Deal

LG OLED C1 | 55-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy (save $200)

If size really matters, then you might be happy spending that little bit extra on this outstanding gaming TV in order to get a full 55-inch OLED experience when plumbed into your gaming PC. It's still got all the G-Sync/FreeSync goodness, low latency connections, and 120Hz refresh you need for big screen gaming. And y'know, a bigger screen. View Deal

LG OLED C1 | 48-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,499.99 $729.99 at Amazon (save $703)

This is the granddaddy of OLED TVs, not just for watching on, but for gaming, too. It's fully cut-out for fast-paced gaming, whether you're rigging up a gaming PC or next-gen console to it, thanks to its HDMI 2.1 low-latency connection and G-Sync and FreeSync support. This definitely feels like the pinnacle of TVs for us in 2021, and it sets an exciting precedent for big-screen gaming to come. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day UK gaming monitor deals

MSI Optix G241 | 24-inch | 1080p | IPS | 144Hz | £189 £122 at Amazon (save £67 with Prime)

This is normally the sort of price you'd expect to pay for maybe a 1080p TN panel, or an IPS with just a 75Hz refresh rate. But this is a genuine gaming monitor with great specs for an entry-level screen. This will make your games look great, and doesn't need an amazing GPU to do so. View Deal

Asus TUF Gaming | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 280Hz | £299 £249 at Amazon (save £50)

The TUF screens have always been good value, and this one is no exception. This IPS panel may only boast 1080p but come with astounding 280Hz refresh rate, this price makes it well worth a look for anyone looking to up their competitiveness in online shooters. Traditionally super-high refresh rates have commanded a high price, even with 1080p TN. But here you're getting a good-looking IPS panel to boot. View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G5 Series | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | £299.99 £229.99 at Amazon (save £70 with Prime)

This monitor has never been cheaper than this, and delivers a lot of screen for the money, too. You're getting a quality Samsung panel, with a 1440p native res and a 144Hz refresh rate. It's also sporting a tight 1000R curve and a 27-inch display which will just about deliver on the extra immersion that's meant to engender. You're also getting FreeSync Premium support, so low input latency and a smooooooth gaming experience. View Deal

Gigabyte G27Q | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | 144Hz | £339.99 £259.99 at Amazon (save £80)

If you're looking for a new panel to compliment your gaming set-up, this is a good choice all around, hitting the sweet spot for a modern gaming monitor at a fantastic price. It's not the fanciest-looking monitor out there, but it boasts 1440p native resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, and the rich colours more than make up for its rather basic aesthetic. If you're still on the fence, this is as cheap as it's ever been. View Deal

LG UltraGear Curved | 34-inch | 1080p | IPS | 144Hz | £449.99 £349.99 at Amazon (save £100)

This monitor is a great choice if you want to break into the world of curved monitors. As well as a 1ms response time, this IPS panel has a relatively speedy 144Hz refresh rate. That's a lot of monitor for the £350 price tag, and would be a fine addition to any gaming set-up. Our only note of warning would be that 1080 pixel height can look more restrictive than normal in an ultrawide on the desktop, but will still look great in games. View Deal

Iiyama G-Master | 34-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | £420 £354.99 at Amazon (save £65)

This is a great price for an ultrawide gaming monitor, and it's never been as cheap as this before. I've got the flat-screen version of the screen, and it's been a great purchase for me. And, though I'm not necessarily a fan of curved panels, on a 3440 x 1440 ultrawide resolution it makes the most sense of any curved screen. View Deal

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

This year Amazon Prime Day is on Tuesday July 12th and Wednesday July 13th, 2022. Yes, I'm aware that's two days, not just one, but Amazon still can't decide which one is really prime so is giving us two days of discouted goodies again.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.