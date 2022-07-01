NFL Jersey Sales: Patriots' Mac Jones Tops Mahomes, Brady?

The Patriots quarterback was just a rookie last season, yet his jerseys are outselling some marquee players

FOXBORO — After two decades of Tom Brady and one year of Cam Newton, some might have been wondering who the next New England Patriots' long-term quarterback would be.

Then, Bill Belichick drafted quarterback Mac Jones in the first round of the draft in 2021. The Jacksonville, Florida native played at the University of Alabama before being drafted by the Patriots.

After a solid rookie campaign that saw Jones lead New England to a 10-7 regular-season record and a trip to the playoffs, the New England fanbase quickly embraced their new quarterback.

As he enters his second pro season, the former Alabama signal-caller will be looking to build off his 3,801 passing yards and 22 touchdowns from last season.

The NFL has released their top-selling jerseys this year, and the Patriots' second-year quarterback is in the top 10, coming in at No. 6. Surprisingly, Jones is only one spot behind Brady.

Take a look at the list:

It is easy to see why some of these names are so high on the list, and then there are some that are a bit of a surprise. Even so, here are some star quarterbacks whose Jones jerseys are out-gaining at the moment:

Patrick Mahomes

Justin Herbert

Joe Burrow

In one aspect, it’s remarkable to see that there are more Jones jerseys flying off the shelves than Mahomes and Burrow. After all, both of those quarterbacks recently played in Super Bowls. Mahomes actually played in back-to-back Super Bowls in 2020 and 2021, and Burrows' Bengals just lost to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Patriots players must report to camp on July 26. On July 27 the team will conduct its first training session.

Perhaps as training camp kicks off and as we head closer to the regular season Jones can jump into the top 5?