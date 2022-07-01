ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson are true role models on and off the pitch - football's 'power couple' have enjoyed success together at Chelsea but could come up against each other at the Women's Euros

By Liam Morgan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The term 'role models' is bandied about far too often in football and few can stake a credible claim to living up to it.

For Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson, it fits perfectly. Initially by accident but now by design, the Chelsea duo are an inspiration, both for those have walked in their shoes and those who may want to but are not quite there yet.

Lauded as one of football's 'power couples', Harder and Eriksson - who are representing Denmark and Sweden, respectively, at the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 tournament in England this summer - have been in a relationship since 2014 and have established themselves as icons on and off the pitch.

It is not a status either expected or strived for. 'Neither me or Pernille had an objective to become gay role models,' Eriksson told Forbes in an interview in 2020.

'We were just quite open from the start when we started seeing each other. From then on, we've both had successful careers, we both became role models and well-known names. It just kind of happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3WAy_0gSDEf7v00
Pernille Harder will lead Denmark's frontline at the UEFA Women's European Championship
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2InuYY_0gSDEf7v00
Her partner, Magdalena Eriksson, has been named on Sweden's squad for the tournament

'It has been important for us not to hide something and just to be ourselves. To show people, that is how it should be. That's how we want the world to be. We want people to be themselves and that's how we want to be as well.'

Rarely has that attitude been as prominent as the 2019 World Cup in France, where the couple's on-pitch kiss instantly became a hugely symbolic moment for the sport and the LGBT community.

Eriksson, whose Swedish side had knocked Harder's Denmark out in qualifying for the tournament, sought out her partner - who was wearing a Swedish shirt - in the crowd after her team's victory over Canada in the last 16 at the Parc des Princes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28kMUi_0gSDEf7v00
The couple shared a kiss after Sweden had beaten Canada at the 2019 World Cup in France

It was an everyday occurrence for Harder and Eriksson but the image itself was the polar opposite. Two high-profile sportspeople showing their affection for each other on such a public stage is hardly commonplace.

The response was on outpouring of respect and affection, although Harder admits she did cop some criticism for being pictured in a Sweden shirt.

To say the image went viral was an understatement.

Both players saw their social media accounts sky-rocket in numbers and popularity, with Harder's growing by 3,000 almost immediately.

It was then that they realised they were far more than footballers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZL55_0gSDEf7v00
Harder and Eriksson both play for Chelsea in the Women's Super League after the Dane moved to London in 2020

'I didn't know there was a photographer there, so I didn't even know about the photo,' Harder later said. 'It was just a quick kiss after a match, like we'd done other times after other matches.

'This time there was a camera and one thing led to another, the photo appeared on social media and there were loads of comments, the majority very positive.

'It made us realise that we are role models, not just in football but in other ways.

'It is something we have accepted because we know we are lucky to feel safe and relaxed being in a relationship which is public knowledge.

'If we can help other people to be themselves, we want to do so.'

In the latest example of the famous pair embracing their profile, they released a short film entitled 'Love Always Wins' in March of this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gCc9i_0gSDEf7v00
Harder and Eriksson have been in a relationship since 2014 and continue to blaze a trail for the sport

This came after they opened up their direct messages to fans who were struggling to come out on Valentine's Day. Harder and Eriksson, by their own admission, were inundated with responses - far more than they had anticipated.

The short video, in the words of Eriksson, 'shows us just like any other couple, giving a snapshot of our everyday lives'.

Unveiled to coincide with international women's day, the film includes powerful messages from both.

'Everyone should be able to love who they want to love and not be judged about it,' Harder says in one clip. 'The future would be amazing if it could be just normal to be gay, that it is not a thing to come out, that you can just do it without people talking about it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Ncfx_0gSDEf7v00
Harder and Eriksson released a video entitled 'Love Always Wins' in March of this year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43RrIU_0gSDEf7v00
The film gave an insight into their daily lives and featured powerful messages from both players
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4St7xW_0gSDEf7v00
The short video shows them 'just like any other couple, giving a snapshot of our everyday lives', in the words of Eriksson

Unfortunately, football - and indeed society as a whole - has not got that far, although Blackpool's Jake Daniels becoming the first male professional footballer in the UK to come out is a step in the right direction.

'You are brave and brilliant,' Harder wrote in a quote Tweet on Blackpool's post about their player.

'Coming out will be freeing and liberating for you and for football fans around the world who will be inspired to open about their identity too. Huge respect. Wishing you all the very best.'

It is not just off the pitch where Harder and Eriksson have excelled - and there is a very reasonable chance one of them may be lifting the Women's Euros trophy on July 31.

The competition is the first major tournament to feature both of them since the 2017 Euros, where Harder's Denmark finished as runners-up.

Eriksson's Sweden arrive as one of the favourites. They are ranked world No 2 by FIFA and won the silver medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sSJSy_0gSDEf7v00

They could meet in the semi-finals in what would be their latest competitive game against each other, the last coming when Sweden beat Denmark to secure their place at the 2019 World Cup.

Having also been on opposing sides in the Champions League in 2018, when Harder was playing for Wolfsburg, they now line up together in the Women's Super League following the Dane's record £250,000 move to Stamford Bridge in 2020.

That transfer had come after they spent three-and-a-half years apart, with Harder in Germany and Eriksson in England. Chelsea is the first club they have played for at the same time since their days at Linköping, where they met and eventually fell in love.

Now, they are battling for major honours on the same team - and succeeding, with both coming into the Euros having won the league and cup double with Chelsea last term.

They continue to make a similarly significant impact away from football. The LGBT community could scarcely wish for better ambassadors.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Record crowds, millions watching on TV and the Lionesses starting to roar despite an agonising exit: How the 2005 Euros, staged over a June fortnight in England's north-west, proved the spark for the massive growth of women's football

The streets were packed with excitable, flag-waving fans. Kids wore replica shirts with names like 'Yankey', 'Smith' and 'Carney' on the back. Everywhere England went, the stands were packed with record crowds bursting with enthusiasm. Television audiences on the BBC pushed the three million mark. And while football unfortunately didn't...
UEFA
Daily Mail

It's Mason Mountain! Chelsea star shows off his new muscular physique in pre-season gym picture after transforming his body since he broke through as a skinny teen

Mason Mount has shown off his astonishing body transformation, displaying his new muscular physique before returning to Chelsea for pre-season. The midfielder, who has won consecutive player of the year awards at Chelsea, first emerged as a regular in the Blues' first team under Frank Lampard in 2019 as a diminutive playmaker but has transformed himself into one of the key players at the club through his technical quality and hard work.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

World's best female footballer Alexia Putellas suffers a knee injury in training on the eve of Euro 2022, leaving tournament favourites Spain reeling as England prepare to kick-off tomorrow

Spain have been dealt a huge blow on the eve of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 tournament after star player Alexia Putellas sprained her knee in training. Putellas, who was also named the FIFA Best Women's Player earlier this year, was at the heart of the Barcelona women's team which won the Spanish league and finished runners-up in the Champions League.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Piers Morgan claims Cristiano Ronaldo wants to quit Manchester United because of 'cocky, lazy younger players whose egos, unlike his, are writing cheques their performances don’t cash'

Piers Morgan has said that Cristiano Ronaldo wants out of Manchester United because they do not share his 'ferocious ambition'. It emerged last week that Ronaldo wanted to leave United this summer, with clubs including Chelsea, Napoli and Bayern Munich said to be interested in his acquiring his services. The player wants to play out the final years of his career at the top of the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magdalena Eriksson
Daily Mail

Manchester United's clash against Liverpool and the first Merseyside derby of the season are the standout picks as Sky Sports and BT Sport's announce Premier League broadcast picks for August and September

The latest Premier League matches picked for live broadcast across August and September have been confirmed, including Manchester United's clash against Liverpool and the much-anticipated Merseyside derby. A total of 44 games will be screened by either BT Sport or Sky Sports between Saturday 13 August and Sunday 18 September,...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic completes remarkable comeback from two sets down to beat 10th seed Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon quarter-final, as world No 1 moves a step closer to his FOURTH straight SW19 crown

Novak Djokovic pulled off a huge comeback to seal a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals with a fifth set victory over 10th seed Jannik Sinner. The world No 1 found himself two sets down to the Italian and staring down the barrel of a straight-sets defeat on Centre Court – but the Serb managed to up the intensity and pull a set back himself, winning the third set emphatically 6-3.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

South Africa are set to make FOURTEEN changes in second Test against Wales after snatching a 32-29 victory with the last kick of the match in Pretoria as Jacques Nienaber opts to develop the Springboks' strength and depth

South Africa have made a mammoth 14 changes for Saturday’s second Test with Wales. Jacques Nienaber’s men won the first game of the three-match series 32-29 thanks to a penalty with the last kick of the game from Damian Willemse. But head coach Nienaber has ripped up his...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'Perfect' Steven Gerrard will replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss one day, says Martin Skrtel... but former Reds defender admits he thought Jamie Carragher was 'the one' who would become a top manager

Former Liverpool centre-back Martin Skrtel has admitted he sees Steven Gerrard becoming the next manager of the Merseyside club after Jurgen Klopp departs. The Slovakian, who retired from the professional game after 21 years in May, said Gerrard had the personality to become the 'perfect' manager for Liverpool after Klopp.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Women#Lgbt#Swedish
Daily Mail

Britain's best B&Bs for 2022 revealed by the AA, from a Welsh 15th-century coaching inn to a boutique bolthole in Devon and an elegant property in Scotland

Luxurious bedrooms, panoramic views, sensational food and an abundance of character. These are all qualities and features of Britain's best B&Bs for 2022, unveiled today by the AA in a virtual ceremony. The categories for the B&B Awards were Friendliest B&B, this year won by a property in the Lake...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

DOMINIC KING: Nobody was more of a bridge between Everton and their fans than Duncan Ferguson... his exit is a moment of great sadness but leaves a huge opening for a new Goodison Park icon

This moment was always going to come. From the moment that Duncan Ferguson was overlooked to be Everton's permanent manager, having interviewed for the job in January, there was only one possible path for him to follow. Ferguson has been assistant to many men in the last decade, from Roberto...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two Tatjana Maria continues impressive Wimbledon run after fighting back from a set down to seal a quarter-final victory over fellow German Jule Niemeier

Mother-of-two Tatjana Maria continued her remarkable run at Wimbledon by securing a maiden semi-final appearance at the All England Club with victory over compatriot Jule Niemeier. The 34-year-old, who gave birth to youngest daughter Cecilia last April, fought back from a set down to win the all-German contest 4-6 6-2...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Derby fight off interest from Luton Town and Huddersfield for the signing of Conor Hourihane... with the former Aston Villa midfielder undergoing a medical ahead of signing a two-year contract with the Rams

Derby County have fought off competition from Huddersfield Town and Luton to sign former Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane. The 31-year-old, who got married last weekend, is undergoing a medical ahead of signing a two year contract. Republic of Ireland international Hourihane had been a target for previous boss Wayne...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Champions League
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

'Emotional and proud' Christophe Galtier is unveiled as the new PSG boss after they sacked Mauricio Pochettino... but warns his new squad to get on board with his ideas or 'they will be set aside'

Cristophe Galtier felt 'emotional and proud' as he was unveiled as the new manager of Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, replacing Mauricio Pochettino on a two-year contract. Pochettino's exit was officially confirmed on Tuesday and the French giants wasted no time in following up by unveiling Galtier in a press conference.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

BUMBLE ON THE TEST: Rob Key's hiring as England director of cricket has proven a masterstroke in their exciting Test renaissance, while India were hamstrung by not having a quality spinner after omitting Ravichandran Ashwin

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow hit twin centuries as England's revitalised Test side roared into the history books, breezing a record chase of 378 to floor India at Edgbaston and level a delayed series at 2-2 to end it. England completed a staggering seven-wicket success in the fifth Test as...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Joe Root heaps praise on Ben Stokes for urging England to play like 'rock stars' and 'be entertainers' after the Yorkshireman's century inspired their highest ever fourth-innings run chase against India at Edgbaston

Joe Root inspired England to the highest fourth-innings run-chase in their history, then admitted Ben Stokes had encouraged his players to become ‘rock stars’ as they attempt to take Test cricket to new heights. An hour and a half after he and Jonny Bairstow had blown India away...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

PSG FINALLY announce Mauricio Pochettino is SACKED in a brutal 35-word statement after weeks spent as a dead man walking, even after winning the Ligue 1 title... as Christophe Galtier takes his job

PSG have sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino following months of speculation surrounding his future after failing to win the Champions League. The French giants are in the midst of making major changes to the club after tying down star man Kylian Mbappe to a new deal - with the French forward said to be given new influence over the team's direction.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

TOP SPIN AT THE TEST: England cruise to highest successful run chase... as Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root record the fourth-highest partnership in the fourth innings of a Test match

Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root both hit hundreds as England recorded a stunning seven-wicket victory over India in the re-arranged fifth Test. Chasing 378 to win, England wasted little time in reaching their target in yet another superb performance under the new leadership team of Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

AC Milan finally confirm the signing of Divock Origi on a free transfer, as they snap up the Belgian striker after he brought the curtain down on glittering eight-year stint at Liverpool

AC Milan have confirmed the signing of Divock Origi on a free transfer after his contract at Liverpool expired at the end of last season. Origi spent seven years at Anfield before airing his desire to leave the club following a lack of pitch-time under manager Jurgen Klopp. The 27-year-old,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Gabriel Jesus goes through the gears in his first Arsenal training session since completing a £45m move from Manchester City... as he joins forces with fellow Brazilians Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos at London Colney

Gabriel Jesus has started to settle well in to life at Arsenal after experiencing his first training session under Mikel Arteta. The Brazilian, who completed his £45m move from champions Manchester City last week, was pictured alongside his compatriots Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos at London Colney on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

From waistcoats to rain coats! Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses swap Gareth Southgate's trademark attire for £59 M&S trenchcoats for team photoshoot on the eve of the Euros as they look to bring England a first major trophy since 1966

It was trenchcoats, not waistcoats, that England turned to as the Lionesses prepare to get the women's European Championships underway on Wednesday night. Sarina Wiegman's side will start the home tournament among the favourites for glory as England look to win a first major trophy since the men's team won the World Cup in 1966.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

462K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy