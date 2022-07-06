Tour de France 2022 standings: Who is leading the race after stage five?

A dramatic stage five of the Tour de France has created some movement across the standings, but it is still Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) who leads overall.

However, the Belgian's GC lead has been slashed to just 13 seconds by Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), after opting to help his Jumbo-Visma teammates further back in the field. Van Aert also retains his lead in the points classification, as he sits more than 50 points ahead of second-placed Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), who will consequently continue to wear the green jersey while Van Aert maintains yellow.

Simon Clarke (Israel-PremierTech) secured the glory on stage five , winning the day with a superior throw over Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), with Powless coming home in third to close the gap to Van Aert overall.

Despite all the movement, though, it is Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) who has seemingly benefitted the most from the chaos of the fifth day. The two-time reigning champion is now just 19 seconds behind Van Aert, as well as being in comfortably control of the young riders classification, too.

With no mountains classficiations points on offer, Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) retains his hold on the polka-dot jersey for another day.

Meanwhile, EF Education-EasyPost have moved into top spot of the teams classification.

Tour de France 2022 stage five results: Lille to Wallers-Arenberg (157km)

1. Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-PremierTech, in 03-13-35

2. Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert

3. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies, at 2s

4. Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost, at 4s

5. Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Education-EasyPost, at 30s

6. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo, at 51s

7. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 51s

8. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpeci-Deceuninck, at 1-04

9. Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick_Step Alpha Vinyl

10. Luca Mozzato (Ita) B & B Hotels-KTM, both same time

Tour de France 2022 standings: General Classification after stage five

1. Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, in 16-17-22

2. Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost, at 13s

3. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies, at 14s

4. Tadej Pogačar (Svn) UAE Team Emirates, at 19s

5. Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, at 25s

6. Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo, at 36s

7. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma, at 40s

8. Adam Yates (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 48s

9. Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 49s

10. Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 50s

Tour de France 2022: Green jersey after stage five

1. Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, 178pts

2. Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, 126pts

3. Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-EasyPost, 86pts

4. Peter Sagan (Slo) TotalEnergies, 86pts

5. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck, 76pts

Tour de France 2022: Mountains jersey after stage five

1. Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Education-EasyPost, 11pts

2. Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, 1pt

Tour de France 2022: Young rider jersey after stage five

1. Tadej Pogačar (Svn) UAE Team Emirates, in 16-17-41

2. Tom Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 30s

3. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck, at 1-22

4. Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal, at 2-28

5. Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM, at 2-40

Tour de France 2022: Teams classification after stage five

1. EF Education-EasyPost, in 9-42-23

2. Israel-Premier Tech, at 30s

3. Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, at same time

4. Trek-Segafredo, at 1-21

5. Bora-Hansgrohe, at 1-34

Classifications at the Tour de France

Key riders at the Tour de France will be eyeing up a selection of brightly coloured jerseys . Namely, a yellow one (the General Classification leader), a spotty one (the King of the mountains), a green one (leading sprinter) and a white one (best young rider).

The yellow jersey is worn by the rider who has completed all of the stages - so far - in the shortest period of time. Therefore, after stage one, the winner will pull in the yellow jersey for stage two - but it's quite likely to change hands after that.

The King of the Mountains (KoM) will be picking up 'points' awarded at the top of key climbs - the number of points changes depending upon the classification of the climb. On HC climbs, first over the line gets 20 points, 1st Cat climbs it's 10, 3rd it's two, and 4th cat climbs earn just one point.

The Henri Desgrange and Jacques Godet prizes are awarded to the first rider over the race’s highest point (in 2022, that's Port d’Envalira on stage 15) and the Col du Tourmalet (stage 18 in 2022) respectively. These are prizes of €5,000 and carry no extra points for the KoM jersey.

Points for the green jersey are awarded at the end of each stage and at the intermediate sprints. Race organisers ASO classify stages as either flat, hilly or mountainous and this impacts the points awarded, with more on offer for the flat stages to favour the sprinters.

On flat stages, the winner gets 50 points. On hilly stages, it's 30, whilst on mountain stages, it's 20. There are also points for intermediate sprints, with the first-placed rider scooping up a further 20.

In 2022, the young rider classification is open to riders born after January 1, 1997. The highest placed rider on GC wears the white jersey.

Finally, the team classification is calculated by adding the times of the three best riders on each team on every stage, and the leading team have the honour of wearing yellow race numbers.

