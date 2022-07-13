Tour de France 2022 standings: Who is leading the race after stage eleven?

Jonas Vingegaard moved into the lead of the general classification on stage 11 of the Tour de France, after producing a stunning attack up the Col du Granon climb to take the yellow jersey from Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

The Dane kicked with 5km remaining, and the reigning champion simply didn't have an answer. In fact, Pogačar has dropped to third in the standings, with Romain Bardet (Team DSM) jumping up to third as a major shake up in the GC standings occurred.

Consequently, Vingegaard has an overall lead of 2-16 to Bardet, with Pogačar a further six seconds behind the Frenchman.

Elsewhere, and Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) seemingly has the points classification wrapped up. He currently holds a lead of 149 points over second-placed Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), with minimal sprint stages left on the schedule. Expect the Belgian to continue wearing the green jersey for the remainder of the Tour.

Simon Geschke (Cofidis) continues to lead the way in the mountains classification, with the German attacking on the early categorised climbs to take as many points as he could.

While Pogačar relinquished his grasp on the yellow jersey, he will move into the white jersey reserved for the rider leading the young rider classification. Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), in second place, couldn't match the Slovenian up the climb, and currently sits over eight minutes back in the classification.

Finally, Ineos Grenadiers continue to lead the team classification, their top three riders all sitting within the top 11 riders on GC.

Tour de France 2022 stage 11 results: Albertville to Col du Granon Serre Chevalier (151.7km)

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma, in 4-18-02

2. Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa Samsic, at 59s

3. Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM), at 1-10

4. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 1-38

5. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, at 2-04

6. Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 2-10

7. Tadej Pogačar (Svn) UAE Team Emirates, at 2-51

8. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Asatana Qazaqstan, at 3-38

9. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, at 3-59

10. Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic, at 4-16

Tour de France 2022 standings: General Classification after stage 11

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma, in 41-29-59

2. Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM, at 02-16

3. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 02-22

4. Geraint Thomas (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers, at 2-26

5. Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic, at 02-37

6. Adam Yates (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers, at 03-36

7. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, at 03-13

8. Aleksandr Vlasov Bora-Hansgrohe, at 07-23

9. Aleksey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan, at 8-07

10. Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar, at 09-29

Tour de France 2022: Green jersey after stage 11

1. Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, 304pts

2. Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, 155pts

3. Tadej Pogačar (Svn) UAE Team Emirates, 148pts

4.Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-EasyPost, 129pts

5. Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma, 114pts

Tour de France 2022: Mountains jersey after stage 11

1. Simon Geschke (Deu) Cofidis, 43pts

2. Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies, 35pts

3. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma, 30pts

4. Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic, 30pts

5. Tadej Pogačar (Svn) UAE Team Emirates, 18pts

Tour de France 2022: Young rider jersey after stage 11

1. Tadej Pogačar (Svn) UAE Team Emirates, in 41-32-21

2. Tom Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 8-50

3. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates, at 29-30

Tour de France 2022: Teams classification after stage 11

1. Ineos Grenadiers, in 24-37-03

2. Jumbo-Visma, at 11-35

3. Groupama-FDJ, at 32-44

Classifications at the Tour de France

Key riders at the Tour de France will be eyeing up a selection of brightly coloured jerseys . Namely, a yellow one (the General Classification leader), a spotty one (the King of the mountains), a green one (leading sprinter) and a white one (best young rider).

The yellow jersey is worn by the rider who has completed all of the stages - so far - in the shortest period of time. Therefore, after stage one, the winner will pull in the yellow jersey for stage two - but it's quite likely to change hands after that.

The King of the Mountains (KoM) will be picking up 'points' awarded at the top of key climbs - the number of points changes depending upon the classification of the climb. On HC climbs, first over the line gets 20 points, 1st Cat climbs it's 10, 3rd it's two, and 4th cat climbs earn just one point.

The Henri Desgrange and Jacques Godet prizes are awarded to the first rider over the race’s highest point (in 2022, that's Port d’Envalira on stage 15) and the Col du Tourmalet (stage 18 in 2022) respectively. These are prizes of €5,000 and carry no extra points for the KoM jersey.

Points for the green jersey are awarded at the end of each stage and at the intermediate sprints. Race organisers ASO classify stages as either flat, hilly or mountainous and this impacts the points awarded, with more on offer for the flat stages to favour the sprinters.

On flat stages, the winner gets 50 points. On hilly stages, it's 30, whilst on mountain stages, it's 20. There are also points for intermediate sprints, with the first-placed rider scooping up a further 20.

In 2022, the young rider classification is open to riders born after January 1, 1997. The highest placed rider on GC wears the white jersey.

Finally, the team classification is calculated by adding the times of the three best riders on each team on every stage, and the leading team have the honour of wearing yellow race numbers.

