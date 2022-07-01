ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown Heights, NY

Samantha Carroll, of Yorktown Heights, graduated from The University of Tampa

hamlethub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamantha Carroll of Yorktown Heights, graduated from the University of Tampa on May 7, 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in Human Performance BS. The commencement...

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

SheWorks and Thrown Stone: Career Readiness for Women

Today’s blog focuses on the stories of two amazing women, Shamare Holmes and Wiktoria, a Thrown Stone intern, who are using their passions to carve space for others — and to follow their own dreams. Shamare serves as the Program Director for Live Girl, a New Canaan, CT...
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

Dylan Shiland Named to Castleton University Dean's List

Dylan Shiland of Sherman was recently named to the Castleton University Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. To qualify for this academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5. About Castleton University. Castleton University is small enough to...
SHERMAN, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

2 of the Top 15 Most Expensive Colleges are in the Hudson Valley

Get ready for a bit of sticker shock if you have kids getting ready to start looking at colleges!. As a father of an almost high school junior, the time has come for us to start looking at colleges. As the process began, I was blown away by how expensive tuition is to attend some of the schools that she's thinking about applying to.
HUDSON, NY
hamlethub.com

Caroline Kozlow Named to UM Spring 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll

Caroline Kozlow, of New Fairfield was named to the University of Mississippi's Spring 2022 Honor Roll lists. Kozlow, majoring in Management, was named to the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00. "The remarkable students achieving Chancellor's Honor Roll are among the...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Yorktown Heights, NY
City
University, FL
Yorktown Heights, NY
Education
Tampa, FL
Education
City
Tampa, FL
hamlethub.com

Amanda Marsh Named to Dean's List at Lebanon Valley College

Amanda Marsh of New Fairfield is one of more than 700 Lebanon Valley College students named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. Dean's list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0. Marsh is pursuing a doctor of physical therapy in physical therapy...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
wrif.com

A School Janitor Casually Sings “Don’t Stop Believin'”, and Kills It

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT - SEPTEMBER 08: A custodian cleans the school cafeteria between groups of students at lunchtime on the first day of school at Stamford High School on September 08, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. To ensure social distancing, school administrators removed lunch tables and replaced them with individual desks. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many school districts nationwide delayed the first day of school until after the Labor Day weekend. Stamford Public Schools started the semester with a hybrid model, which includes in-class learning every other day. Many families, however, chose the distance learning option due to fears of COVID-19 transmission between students. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Hudson Valley Post

“The King of Hopewell Pizza”: New Pizzeria Open in the Hudson Valley

They say when your ears are ringing, it means someone is talking about you. For me, it means someone is talking about a new pizzeria. I grew up in the Hudson Valley, but before moving back to the area in 2021, I've been living in different places across the United States for the past decade. Every time I relocated, I would try, and inevitably fail, to find pizza that lived up to the kind I used to wolf down in my hometown. Was I a snob? No, I'm just a New Yorker with standards. That's why a recent Facebook post in the East Fishkill Community group caught my eye.
HUDSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Tampa#Human Performance#College#Bst Global
hamlethub.com

What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet George Brennan

Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life. (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” puts a spotlight...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield celebrates July 4th: ring your bells, head to Keeler Tavern for official reading of the Declaration of Independence

Today, we celebrate the birth of American independence. The Declaration of Independence was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. Celebrate July 4th at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC)!. This is a beloved annual community event is a wonderful way to celebrate Independence Day and...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Hudson Valley Pizzeria Explains Sudden Name Change

People don't like change, especially when it happens to their favorite pizza joint. Sometimes change can be a good thing like when you get a brand new car, a promotion at work or when weed finally gets legalized in your state. Other times, it can be a huge bummer like when your favorite restaurant closes or you wake up to find out your wife is now dating a yoga instructor. But then there are times when change just isn't as big of a deal as it seems.
HUDSON, NY
nomadlawyer.org

Yonkers: Top 6 Best Places To Visit Yonkers, New York

Yonkers, New York, is located on the Hudson River in Westchester County. Untermeyer Park and Gardens are green spaces with their formal Walled Garden, water fountains, and river views. The Hudson River Museum features American art, a mansion built in 1876 and a planetarium. The Philipse Manor Hall State Historic Site is a Georgian home that displays presidential portraits. Horse races are held at Empire City Casino and Raceway.
YONKERS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
nyacknewsandviews.com

The Villages: A Happy 4th and Unhappy Look at Nyack Schools

This week in the Villages: Happy Independence Day! We start with a look at the recent upheaval, including three high-profile resignations, at the Nyack school district. Plus, more news, your weekly weather prediction, Covid updates, upcoming meetings and much more!. What’s Going at Nyack Schools?. Happy 4th of July...
NYACK, NY
whiteplainscnr.com

100 NEW HOMES: VISION FOR THE RIDGEWAY COUNTRY CLUB PROPERTY

WPCNR SOUTHEND TIMES. By John F. Bailey. July 2, 2022 UPDATED 00:45 EDT:. WPCNR has learned John Farrell of Farrell Building Company, in Suffolk County, builder of luxury million dollar plus homes nationwide, and his design team have presented initial plans to the Board of Directors of the Gedney Association announcing what Mr. Farrell wants to build there:
WHITE PLAINS, NY
PIX11

Joey Chestnut grabs protester during Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Brooklyn

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Joey Chestnut grabbed a protester during the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Brooklyn on Monday. The Darth Vader mask-wearing protester held a sign that read “Expose Smithfield’s Deathstar.” Another protester wore a stormtrooper mask from the “Star Wars” series. Smithfield is the manufacturer of Nathan’s […]
BROOKLYN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Overrated Place In New York State

The calendar finally says it's summertime, which means it's arguably the best time of the year for New York State, although, autumn is also outstanding for this region, especially late September through most of October. Many visitors who come to New York for the first time are almost surprised by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy