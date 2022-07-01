ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Is The Face Of Cotton On Body's Latest Activewear Campaign — Shop Now

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24roOT_0gSDCGKI00
Cotton On

Sydney Sweeney is the face of yet another campaign. Are we surprised? No. Are we just as thrilled and in-awe as past campaigns? Absolutely.

The Euphoria starlet quickly rose to the top among Hollywood stars following the HBO Max series' increasing rise to popularity . The amazing actress utilized her fame in all the right ways, and seemingly became an overnight craze in other realms of success. Since the 24-year-old's claim to fame, she has secured off-screen roles as the face of numerous campaigns from some of our all-time favorite brands.

In addition to past campaign's — including for Miu Miu , JACQUEMUS , Guess , Laniege and more, the beauty queen lended a hand to Australian retail brand Cotton On as the face of their latest activewear campaign.

PREPARE FOR A RELAXING, LONG WEEKEND WITH CUTE & COMFY JULY 4TH ATHLEISURE — SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OuP9_0gSDCGKI00
Cotton On

The launch introduces tons of aesthetic athleisure apparel , which not only hug your curves in all the right places, but are oh-so comfortable for workouts, hot girl walks and every day activities.

“For the mornings you bounce out of bed, and the ones you need some extra motivation. Getting it done looks different for everyone,” shared the fashion brand about the latest #makingmoves collection.

The "vivid blue," "dark magenta" and "cedar brown" color schemes of the launch provide the perfect mix of fun summer shades and neutral everyday tones.

SINGLE IN SIN CITY! LORI HARVEY LIVES IT UP IN LAS VEGAS FOLLOWING BREAKUP WITH MICHAEL B. JORDAN — GET THE LOOK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Psx7a_0gSDCGKI00
Cotton On

The campaign also takes us back in time to when Euphoria had us all wrapped around its finger. The blonde bombshell also modeled for Cotton On's intimates collection, and the soft-and-sexy moment gives major Maddy Perez and Cassie Howard drama flashbacks.

Obsessed with Sydney Sweeney's latest campaign for Cotton On Body? OK! helps you shop aesthetic activewear and alluring intimates from Cotton On below!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TWOob_0gSDCGKI00
Cotton On
SHOP NOW

Cotton On Body's Activewear can be purchased at cottonon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YPR8e_0gSDCGKI00
Cotton On
SHOP NOW

Cotton On Body's Women's Lingerie can be purchased at cottonon.com .

Comments / 0

