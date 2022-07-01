ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears' Father Jamie Spears Denies Bugging Pop Star's Bedroom During Conservatorship

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YfWBH_0gSDCFRZ00
mega

Britney Spears ' estranged father, Jamie Spears , denies he bugged the singer's bedroom while she was under her conservatorship, new documents reveal.

“I am informed of the allegation … that a listening device or ‘bug’ was placed [in] her bedroom as surveillance during the conservatorship. This allegation is false,” Jamie said in the court documents. “I never conducted or authorized any surveillance of Britney’s bedroom at any time, including during the conservatorship,” he added. “I am not aware of any such surveillance having occurred.”

Jamie also said that he "could and would testify" that his statement is "true and correct."

A documentary called The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears , accused Jamie of recording Britney, 40, in her California home. In the flick, a former security employee claimed that Jamie had secret audio recordings of the blonde babe in her bedroom, in addition to keeping text messages and calls from her cell phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UjYHo_0gSDCFRZ00
mega

After millions watched the movie, people advocated for Britney to get out of her conservatorship , and it finally happened in November 2021.

"Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen #FreedBritney," the "Toxic" songstress wrote on social media after the ruling.

These days, Britney seems happier than ever, especially since she got engaged and married to Sam Asghari .

The nuptials took place in June, and the mom-of-two gushed over the gorgeous day. "BEST PARTY EVER !!! Thank you again to the most incredible people who came to our wedding 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! I felt so much love and joy !!! Definitely a night to remember 🌹🌹🌹," she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ixCJo_0gSDCFRZ00
mega

PRENUP PROBLEMS? BRITNEY SPEARS & FIANCE SAM ASGHARI HASHING OUT MONEY WOES BEFORE WEDDING, SPILLS SOURCE

Meanwhile, the fitness trainer gave some details about the big night .

"It was way overdue for us," Asghari said.

"We imagined this thing being a fairytale, and it was,” the Black Monday star continued. "And we wanted to celebrate with, you know, our loved ones, our close people. We wanted to just celebrate, and that's what we did."

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Pens Bizarre Apology Note To Lynne Spears

Britney Spears' estranged ex-husband, Jason Alexander, seemingly penned a strange apology note to Lynne Spears not long before he was tossed in jail for trespassing on his pop star ex's property on the day of her wedding. The handwritten letter, exclusively obtained by Radar, frequently referenced Bible verses and detailed Jason's profuse apologies to the singer's mother for breaking past non-disclosure agreements. Although it wasn't dated, an insider spilled Jason brought it to Lynne's home personally. "Mrs. Lynne, I've got God back in my life and I felt God lead me to write to you, and I want to make...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Take A Look Back At Britney Spears' Past Relationships & Former Flames: Photos

On June 9, Britney Spears got her happily ever after when she and Sam Asghari tied the knot. "We imagined this thing being a fairytale, and it was," the personal trainer gushed. "And we wanted to celebrate with, you know, our loved ones, our close people. We wanted to just celebrate, and that's what we did."Needless to say, the 40-year-old singer had to kiss plenty of toads before she found her Prince Charming — relive her old romances by scrolling down!Justin TimberlakePerhaps the most iconic celebrity teen romance of all time, the superstar and *NSYNC crooner Justin Timberlake first met...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Emails Reveal Britney Spears' Former Business Manager May Have Played A Role In Forming Pop Star's Conservatorship

Britney Spears lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, believes Tri Star Sports & Entertainment may have played a bigger role in the Princess of Pop's 13-year conservatorship than the company is willing to admit. Court documents obtained by OK! reveal email conversations sent and received by Britney's former business manager, Louise "Lou" Taylor, who owns Tri Star, discussing details of the conservatorship before it even started. "I talked to the girls about Andrew Wallet, he and tri star will serve as co's w you," Lou wrote in one of the emails dated January 2008, referring to a lawyer who later became co-conservator of...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Travis Was Just Seen For the 1st Time Since He Was Hospitalized With a ‘Life-Threatening’ Illness—Here’s How He Is Now

Click here to read the full article. Doing just fine. Travis Barker is out of the hospital and out with his family. The Blink-182 drummer celebrated the 4th of July with his wife Kourtney Kardashian and stepkids on a sunny California beach day. Travis was released from the hospital on July 4, 2022, and he wasted no time to spend time with his family. He posted a picture of his orange Chevy pickup truck and a photo of the beach on his Instagram stories. (See more photos here.) Kourtney did the same thing on her while also sharing a video of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
OK! Magazine

New Film 'Worth Fighting For' With Mike Sarcinelli Is A Touching True Story

Mike Sarcinelli, the talented young actor stars in one of his latest productions, Worth Fighting For, which is based loosely on his personal experience of losing his father to cancer. The film currently on its festival circuit is doing phenomenal and has racked up 10+ wins and 2 nominations so far as well as taking first place at Vyre Network Film Festival.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
WWD

ColourPop, Disney Release New Princess-inspired ‘True Love’s Kiss’ Lipstick Collection

ColourPop and Disney are teaming up on a new collection. The beauty brand is releasing the True Love’s Kiss Lip Vault on Thursday, which pays homage to many of Disney’s well-known princesses and heroines. The vault is a re-release of ColourPop’s best-selling Disney Princess-inspired lipsticks, and includes five new shades that pay homage to characters Aurora, Rapunzel, Pocahontas, Moana and Merida.
MAKEUP
OK! Magazine

Jamie Foxx Reveals Tom Brady Helped Cameron Diaz 'Un-Retire' From Acting

Once dominating Hollywood as one of the most sought-after actresses in the business, Cameron Diaz hasn't hit the big screen since she took what led to a nearly ten year break from acting starting in 2014. As she steps out of retirement for her new Netflix flick Back in Action, it's been revealed it was none other than Jamie Foxx and football legend Tom Brady who helped inspire her when she struggled with nerves over sliding back into the spotlight. "Cameron I hope you aren't mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the...
NFL
OK! Magazine

Tom Hiddleston & Fiancée Zawe Ashton Are Expecting A Baby! Relive Their Private Romance

First comes a ring, then comes the baby! Just weeks after Tom Hiddleston, 41, seemed to confirm he and Zawe Ashton were engaged, the actress stepped out to a special screening of her movie Mr. Malcolm's List and revealed the pair were expecting their first child together.At the NYC event, Ashton, 37, stole the scene as she covered her growing belly in an embellished gown by Sabina Bilenko Couture, but unsurprisingly, the private star didn't comment on the exciting news.Scroll down to learn more about their low-key romance.The duo first met when they starred in the 2019 play Betrayal. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Bam Margera Hears No Word From ESTRANGED Wife After Second Rehab Escape, Hires Family Lawyer To Help Him See 4-Year-Old Son

Bam Margera has reportedly enlisted the help of a legal mind to help him see his son after his second time fleeing a rehab facility within two weeks.The Jackass star, 42, hired the lawyer following his latest escape, in which he was found Monday, June 27, at a hotel in Deerfield Beach, Fla., two days after he was last seen in Deerfield Beach, Fla., LifeSkills center.OK! reported the authorities who located Margera were joined by a crisis intervention team consisting of his mom and dad, as well as other family members who called in to speak with the embattled MTV...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Conservatorship#Audio Recordings
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Diamond Ring In Steamy Instagram Selfie

Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got, she’s still Jenny from the block! Multi-hyphenate star Jennifer Lopez seemingly took the lyrics of her 2002 hit “Jenny From The Block” to a whole new level on Wednesday, June 29, posting a sultry selfie conspicuously featuring one notable accessory — a massive diamond ring. The snap, which Lopez shared with her more than 216 million Instagram followers, depicts the star seemingly sitting outdoors as she sported a timeless look consisting of a classic white button-down shirt, subtle earrings, and a light glossy lip, making her large, emerald-cut diamond accessory the...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Aliana Lohan Debuts Music Video For Emotional New Track 'Without You'

It's shaping up to be Aliana Lohan's year! The 28-year-old star has just released a music video for her track "Without You," but don't expect to see any of the typical flashy outfits or skin-baring outfits. Instead, the powerful track and accompanying video focuses on adolescent bullying."My single Without You is available now!" Lohan announced in an Instagram post. "I wrote this song reminding you that you are never alone. Always know that. Xo Aliana."Her mom and manager, Dina Lohan, 59, posted the video on her own social media page, captioning it, "Beyond proud of my talented daughter Aliana Lohan....
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Travis Barker Updates Fans On 'Life Threatening' Health Scare

On the mend! Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, June 28, after experiencing intense stomach pain, with his worried wife, Kourtney Kardashian, at his side. Four days later, the Blink-182 rocker is still hospitalized, but he is feeling well enough to update fans on how he's doing and what exactly led to his terrifying health scare. "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since," Barker wrote in an Instagram Story shared on Saturday, July 2. "During the endoscopy, I had a very small...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Adele Stuns In Makeup-Free Instagram Posts

She's easy on the eyes — even without her signature winged liner! On Thursday, June 30, pop legend Adele flaunted her natural beauty on Instagram, saying “Hello” to her more than 50 million followers with a seemingly makeup-free selfie ahead of her two British Summer Time Hyde Park performances in London. “Who’s ready for tomorrow!?” the “Easy On Me” songstress captioned the series of snaps, which have already garnered nearly 2.5 million likes.Although Adele was set to headline her own Las Vegas residency entitled “Weekends with Adele” at Caesars Palace Hotel this past January, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Adele Clarifies Her Divorce From Simon Konecki Was Anything But 'Messy': 'We're Such Good Friends'

No sad songs here! Adele revealed that she and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, are on great terms, despite getting divorced in 2019. "It was never really tricky because we're such good friends — and over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life," she said in a new interview. "There are no issues and there were no issues, so I guess it was easier to make sure that didn't happen, but I was blessed with them and him. Simon's just the best, and I definitely approached it all with grace and that really paid off."The...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
OK! Magazine

Lindsay Lohan Announces She Is Married To Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is a married woman! The Mean Girls actress took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of her cuddled up next to her now-husband, Bader Shammas, as she teased at the exciting news. "🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she gushed in the caption on Friday, July 1. "I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖"The happy news came the day before Lohan's 36th birthday....
RETAIL
OK! Magazine

Travis Barker's Son Landon's Curated BoohooMan Rockstar Collection Absolutely Nails The Latest New Age Punk Style Trend — Shop Now For 50 Percent Off

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Amid hospitalizations, weddings and submerging themselves into Kardashian drama, the Barker family has a new excitement to celebrate — Landon Barker's curated BoohooMan Rockstar Collection. OK! recently reported news of Travis Barker's emergency trip to the hospital due to pancreatitis. Recently, Landon, a musician himself, made headlines when it was revealed he was beginning a relationship with TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio — and fans are starting to think she has a type after...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

76K+
Followers
1K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy