Britney Spears' Father Jamie Spears Denies Bugging Pop Star's Bedroom During Conservatorship

mega

Britney Spears ' estranged father, Jamie Spears , denies he bugged the singer's bedroom while she was under her conservatorship, new documents reveal.

“I am informed of the allegation … that a listening device or ‘bug’ was placed [in] her bedroom as surveillance during the conservatorship. This allegation is false,” Jamie said in the court documents. “I never conducted or authorized any surveillance of Britney’s bedroom at any time, including during the conservatorship,” he added. “I am not aware of any such surveillance having occurred.”

Jamie also said that he "could and would testify" that his statement is "true and correct."

A documentary called The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears , accused Jamie of recording Britney, 40, in her California home. In the flick, a former security employee claimed that Jamie had secret audio recordings of the blonde babe in her bedroom, in addition to keeping text messages and calls from her cell phone.

mega

After millions watched the movie, people advocated for Britney to get out of her conservatorship , and it finally happened in November 2021.

"Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen #FreedBritney," the "Toxic" songstress wrote on social media after the ruling.

These days, Britney seems happier than ever, especially since she got engaged and married to Sam Asghari .

The nuptials took place in June, and the mom-of-two gushed over the gorgeous day. "BEST PARTY EVER !!! Thank you again to the most incredible people who came to our wedding 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! I felt so much love and joy !!! Definitely a night to remember 🌹🌹🌹," she wrote.

mega

PRENUP PROBLEMS? BRITNEY SPEARS & FIANCE SAM ASGHARI HASHING OUT MONEY WOES BEFORE WEDDING, SPILLS SOURCE

Meanwhile, the fitness trainer gave some details about the big night .

"It was way overdue for us," Asghari said.

"We imagined this thing being a fairytale, and it was,” the Black Monday star continued. "And we wanted to celebrate with, you know, our loved ones, our close people. We wanted to just celebrate, and that's what we did."