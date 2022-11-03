Station 19 season 6: next episode promo, cast and everything we know about the drama series

When Station 19 wrapped season 5, the finale episode left viewers with a lot of questions about what happens next for the firehouse family. For example, with Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) officially cleared of her legal woes and with an opportunity to rejoin her Station 19 family before her, what does her future look like? Especially, when she has to work with her ex-husband Robert (Boris Kodjoe).

Also, what about Warren (Jason Winston George)? His adoption of Pru (Janai Kaylani) is pretty much contingent upon him leaving the force. How will he navigate the waters of being a full-time parent of a toddler?

There are plenty of other questions the loyal fanbase of the series has about the upcoming new episodes, but we’ll touch on that in just a bit.

Here’s everything we know about Station 19 season 6.

When is the next episode of Station 19 season 6?

Station 19 is proving to be quite interesting this season with the downward spirals of both Bishop and Gibson. We wonder when the station family will finally snap the two out of it.

The next new episode titled "Pick Up the Pieces" airs live on ABC on Thursday, November 3, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Here is the synopsis for the episode:

"The Station 19 crew works against the clock to rescue a group of employees trapped inside of a malfunctioning battery recycling plant. Carina plans a special surprise in an attempt to reconnect with Maya. Travis gets caught in the crosshairs of dirty politics, and Jack turns up at clinic day only to be confronted with new details about his past."

Check out the episode preview.

Station 19 season 6 plot

If you managed to check out our Station 19 season 5 ending explanations , then you probably noticed there were quite a few cliffhangers in the finale episode. As we previously mentioned here, Jack left. Not only did he leave the firehouse, but he quit his job which left room for Andy to be rehired. Does this mean Jack will be off the canvas of the series for a while, or is he gearing up for a journey of self-exploration that takes him on the road?

Then there was the “unwise” threat Maya (Danielle Savre) made. In her final scenes of last season, she threatened to disclose to superiors that Robert and Natasha (Merle Dandridge) are romantically involved if Natasha didn’t reinstate her as captain. While Maya probably thinks she made a wise choice, we can’t help but think the move will have major consequences for her.

In other season 5 finale news, Andy was on the cusp of officially being rehired at Station 19, Warren had to decide between his family and job and Travis (Jay Hayden) decided he should run for mayor. Putting this simply, season 6 has a lot of storylines to explore.

Additionally we should point out, that at this stage in the game, we don’t have any official hints from the show about the direction of the new season. But as more information starts being released, we’ll be sure to pass it along to you.

Station 19 season 6 cast

Danielle Savre, Station 19 season 6 (Image credit: ABC/Liliane Lathan)

Most of the show's core characters are all expected to return for season 6 (viewers will recall Okieriete Onaodowan's character Dean Miller died in season 5). Since the inception of the series, Jaina Lee Ortiz has led the series playing Andy Herrera. While this may arguably be her most notable role, she’s previously starred in Rosewood as Det. Annalise Villa and in Shooter as Angela Tio.

Other actors rounding out the main cast include Jason George ( Mistresses ), Grey Damon ( The Flash ), Barrett Doss ( Iron Fist ), Jay Hayden ( Crazy Ex-Girlfriend ), Danielle Savre ( Heroes ), Boris Kodjoe ( House of Cards ) and Stefania Spampinato ( Ford v Ferrari ).

We also expect Chandra Wilson to stop by from Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Miranda Bailey, especially since she recently quit her job as chief of surgery .

In some news, TV Line is reporting that Merle Dandridge, Josh Randall and Pat Healy have all been promoted to cast regulars. This is especially great news for those that are entertained by the tension between Maya and Natasha.

Additionally, Deadline is reporting that General Hospital ’s Kelly Thiebaud is reprising her role as Eva.

Station 19 season 6 trailer

Check out the ABC trailer for the new season.

How to watch Station 19 season 6

Station 19 is an ABC original series and as such, episodes air live directly on the broadcast network. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV .

Not one to tune in live? No problem, as Hulu streams new episodes the day after they air.

As of now, there hasn’t been an official announcement as to when season 6 will air in the UK. We’ll be sure to provide an update as that information becomes available.