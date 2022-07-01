ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global stocks mixed as eurozone inflation hits record

By Hollie Adams
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PqFlh_0gSD9g9E00
Eurozone consumer price inflation soared to 8.6 percent in June 2022, up from the prior record of 8.1 percent in May 2022 /AFP/File

Wall Street stocks shrugged off early weakness to begin the second half of 2022 on a solid note Friday, but record eurozone inflation underscored the potential for more turbulence ahead.

New York equities spent much of the morning in the red, absorbing an industry survey showing slowing growth in the manufacturing sector.

But US markets reversed course in the final hours of trading, rallying into the Independence Day holiday weekend amid hopes for a better second half of the year.

Investors are coming off the worst six-month start to a year for the S&P 500 since 1970.

Earlier, both Paris and Frankfurt stocks ended the day with small gains despite news of record-high eurozone inflation that reinforced expectations of a European Central Bank interest rate hike later this month.

The EU's Eurostat data agency said annual consumer price inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro soared to 8.6 percent in June, up from the prior record of 8.1 percent in May.

"With eurozone inflation now becoming more broad-based in nature, the outlook for the eurozone for the rest of 2022 continues to look bleak," warned Pushpin Singh, Economist at the Centre for Economics and Business Research.

"This comes amid a mounting possibility of a severe gas crisis in Europe, with Russia using gas exports as a means to counter sanctions," he added.

The ECB stated last month that it will deliver its first interest rate hike in more than a decade in July to combat inflation.

With the war in Ukraine showing no sign of ending -- keeping energy costs elevated -- there is an expectation that borrowing costs will continue to rise and send economies into recession.

Comments from top finance chiefs, including Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell, suggest they are willing to endure the pain of a contraction as long as they can rein in prices -- which are rising at their fastest pace in 40 years on both sides of the Atlantic.

"Investors know that inflation is high and is likely to push higher," City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta told AFP.

"Instead, the market's obsession is turning from inflation to recession fears. Given the steep declines in stock prices this week, much of the bad news is priced in for now, until it starts again next week," she added.

The dollar, a safe-haven currency, advanced against the pound and the euro on rising expectations of a recession.

Oil rebounded on tight supplies despite persistent recession concerns.

- Key figures at around 2030 GMT -

New York - Dow: UP 1.1 percent at 31,097.26 (close)

New York - S&P 500: UP 1.1 percent at 3,825.33 (close)

New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.9 percent at 11,127.85 (close)

London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,168.65 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.2 percent at 12,813.03 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.1 percent at 5,931.06 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,448.31 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.7 percent at 25,935.62 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 3,387.64 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: Closed for a holiday

Brent North Sea crude: UP 2.4 percent at $111.63 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 2.5 percent at $108.43 per barrel

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0433 from $1.0484 Thursday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2098 from $1.2178

Euro/pound: UP at 86.21 pence from 86.09 pence

TheStreet

Something Strange is Happening With Home Prices

The latest news out of the housing market isn’t good. Mortgage rates are soaring, and sales are dropping. The one puzzler is what's happening with prices. The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 5.81% as of June 23, hitting a near-14-year-high, according to Freddie Mac. The rate rose from 5.78% last week, when it registered its biggest one-week surge since 1987. The rate was just 3.02% a year ago.
REAL ESTATE
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fortune

The U.S. enacted 2 new laws on trade with China this week that could increase strain on global supply chains

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global supply chains have yet to recover from the onset of the COVID pandemic, which caused massive delays and backlogs at ports as vital workers were stuck in lockdowns, quarantine or hospital. U.S. docks were among the worst hit, as the work-from-home trend fuelled demand for imports, causing unprecedented logjams at West Coast ports.
FOREIGN POLICY
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
