Decatur police add identity theft charge to woman accused of taking almost $100K from elderly woman

By Stephen Gallien, Josh Rayburn
WAAY-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman hired to be a caretaker now faces more criminal charges related to stealing from the person she was caring for. Decatur Police arrested Melissa Ann Hale, 48, June 23 after an investigation prompted by the Department of Human Resources. A DHR worker filed a...

www.waaytv.com

