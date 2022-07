Many residents are unaware Grand Island is the home to three state parks: Buckhorn Island State Park, Beaver Island State Park, and Big Six Marina State Park. According to Mark Mistretta, western district director of New York State Parks, he has heard on several occasions, “I didn’t even know this (Big Six Marina State Park) was here. This is beautiful. This is wonderful.”

GRAND ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO