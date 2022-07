U. S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during joint announcement with U. S. Senator Chuck Schumer at 103rd Street Corona Plaza. Schumer and Ocasio-Cortez announced that in recent COVID relief legislation, the Federal Emergency Management Administration will help pay for the funeral and burial of COVID-hit families that cannot afford it via a $2 billion national pot of disaster funds out of which $260 million will be allocated to New York City. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO