Premier League

'We're winning the Premier League!': Liverpool fans rejoice at the 'news of the summer' and hail the 'best player in the world' after Mo Salah signs a new three-year contract at Anfield worth close to £400,000-a-week

 4 days ago

Liverpool fans have gone wild following the news that Mo Salah has agreed a new contract at Anfield until 2025.

The Egyptian had just entered the final 12 months of his previous deal, with speculation mounting about where his future would lie.

But the Reds have shut down the rumour mill by tying Salah down for three more years on a contract believed to be worth close to £400,000-a-week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qtqkH_0gSD5Vxb00
Liverpool fans have gone wild following the news that Mo Salah has agreed a new contract

'Salah new contract is best news of the summer,' one fan tweeted. 'Best player in the world in his position. A Talisman of LFC around the world. It's a weight off his and the club's shoulders.'

'SALAH STAYS WE'RE WINNING THE LEAGUE!' another exclaimed. 'King of kings, best PL signing of the whole summer!!'

A third added: 'The best player in the league is ours and he’s here to stay!'

Meanwhile, UFC star and Liverpool fan Paddy Pimblett tweeted the words to Salah's famous chant sung by the Anfield faithful: '@MoSalah running down the wingggggg SALAHHHHHHHHH.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T8Xtl_0gSD5Vxb00
Salah had entered the last 12 months of his previous deal before signing a three-year extension
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCV3j_0gSD5Vxb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lrYoz_0gSD5Vxb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30RGC3_0gSD5Vxb00

Other supporters could not quite believe Salah was staying, as an exit had appeared increasingly likely as contract talks seemingly stalled in recent months.

'I seriously never thought Salah would sign a new contract,' one fan tweeted. 'I'm so happy right now.'

'Crying real tears over salah’s contract extension jfc i love this man too much man,' another wrote.

One supporter simply said: 'This is the greatest day of my life.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iLOZT_0gSD5Vxb00
Many supporters could not quite believe the news after months of speculation about an exit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ubHM0_0gSD5Vxb00

Salah has been instrumental to Liverpool's success under Jurgen Klopp since signing from Roma in 2017.

The 30-year-old ranks in the top 10 of the club's record scorers with 156 goals in 254 appearances, while he has helped the Reds win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Last season he was named both the FWA Footballer of the Year and the PFA Players’ Player of the Year.

Salah told Liverpool's website: 'I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It's a happy day for everyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikq6G_0gSD5Vxb00
Salah has been instrumental to Liverpool's success under Jurgen Klopp since joining in 2017

'It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what's next.

'I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]. Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies.

'I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well.

'We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.'

