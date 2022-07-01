ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Projected win totals for every opponent on Eagles' 2022 schedule

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
The Eagles’ 2022 regular season NFL schedule was released in May, and the team is looking to improve on their 9-8 record from last season.

Philadelphia added Haason Reddick and Kyzir White during free agency and then, on draft night, swapped six picks for the chance to draft Jordan Davis and acquire wide receiver A.J. Browns from the Titans via a trade.

The schedule is favorable even though the Eagles will face four playoff teams from 2021, three from the NFC, and the Titans, Cardinals, Cowboys, and Packers in high-profile matchups.

The divisional opponents are set, and Philadelphia will face off against the NFC North and the AFC South as part of the rotation of games.

With training camps less than a month away, here is an updated win projection for each of the Eagles’ opponents.

Detroit Lions

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson stretches during minicamp in Allen Park on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Projected win total: 6.5

Minnesota Vikings

Washington Commanders

May 31, 2022; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes the ball as Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner (L) looks on during Commanders OTAs at The Park in Ashburn. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Projected win total: 7.5

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jki 081421 Jagsvsbrowns 52

Projected win total: 6.5

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals Vs Eagles

Dallas Cowboys

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers

Tennessee Titans

Titans Bengals 069

New York Giants

Nyg Vs Phi

Chicago Bears

Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

