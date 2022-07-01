Projected win totals for every opponent on Eagles' 2022 schedule
The Eagles’ 2022 regular season NFL schedule was released in May, and the team is looking to improve on their 9-8 record from last season.
Philadelphia added Haason Reddick and Kyzir White during free agency and then, on draft night, swapped six picks for the chance to draft Jordan Davis and acquire wide receiver A.J. Browns from the Titans via a trade.
The schedule is favorable even though the Eagles will face four playoff teams from 2021, three from the NFC, and the Titans, Cardinals, Cowboys, and Packers in high-profile matchups.
The divisional opponents are set, and Philadelphia will face off against the NFC North and the AFC South as part of the rotation of games.
With training camps less than a month away, here is an updated win projection for each of the Eagles’ opponents.
Detroit Lions
Projected win total: 6.5
Minnesota Vikings
Washington Commanders
Projected win total: 7.5
Jacksonville Jaguars
Projected win total: 6.5
