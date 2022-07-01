ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

How To Avoid Getting Stuck In Traffic Over Baltimore’s Fourth Of July Weekend

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M2lWq_0gSD0G8z00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is cautioning people about several road closures in the downtown and Inner Harbor over the Fourth of July weekend.

According to the department, these closures will be in effect starting Monday at noon until 11:59 p.m.

Traffic enforcement will also be out to help move traffic along.

Pedestrians may impede traffic and drivers should be cautious when driving through these areas.

Commercial Vehicle Restrictions will be implemented in the following areas:

  • Fayette Street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to President Street.  Commercial vehicles will not be allowed to travel on or south of Fayette Street.
  • President Street from Aliceanna to Fayette Streets.  Commercial vehicles will not be allowed to travel on or west of President Street.
  • Light Street from Pratt Street to Key Highway.
  • Key Highway from Light to McComas Streets.
  • Hanover Street from McComas to Montgomery Streets.  Commercial vehicles will not be allowed north of McComas Street, including Hanover Street.
  • Pratt, Lombard and Baltimore Streets from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to President Street.
  • I-395 at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard split to Pratt Street.  Commercial vehicles will not be permitted on I-395.
  • No commercial vehicle traffic will be allowed east of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard from the I-395 split to Fayette Street.

In addition to the temporary commercial vehicle restrictions, the following streets will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022 from 8:30 p.m. until clear:

  • Eastbound Conway Street at I-395 – Northbound I-395 traffic will be diverted north on Howard Street.
  • Pratt Street will be closed at Charles Street – Pratt Street traffic will be diverted north on Charles Street to continue east on Baltimore Street.
  • Lombard Street will be closed at President Street – Westbound Lombard Street traffic will be diverted at President Street to continue west on Fayette Street.
  • Southbound Light Street will be closed at Lombard Street – Southbound Light Street traffic will be diverted onto Lombard Street to continue south on Sharp Street.
  • Northbound Light Street will be closed at Lee Street – Northbound Light Street traffic will be diverted onto Lee Street to continue north on Charles Street.

The following lane closures will be implemented on Monday, July 4, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until clear:

  • North side of Lombard Street from President to South Streets
  • West side of Charles Street from Conway to Fayette Streets

Parking Restrictions will also be implemented on Monday, July 4, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 12:00 midnight at the following locations:

  • Both sides of Gay Street from Pratt to Fayette Streets
  • Both sides of Calvert Street from Pratt to Fayette Streets
  • Both sides of Baltimore Street from Charles to Gay Streets
  • South side of Key Highway from Light to Covington Streets
  • East side of Light Street from Lee to Conway Streets (parking restricted from 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022 through 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022)

Below are also some closures that could impact you over the weekend:

Weekend Lane Closures Along the Jones Falls Expressway

This weekend, temporary lane closures will be implemented along the Jones Falls Expressway.

On Saturday, July 2, 2022, temporary right lane closures will be implemented along the southbound Jones Falls Expressway between Cold Spring Lane and Guilford Avenue from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for forestry and street lighting work.

Then on Sunday, July 3, 2022, temporary left lane closures will be implemented along both the northbound and southbound Jones Falls Expressway between Fayette Street and the county line from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for cleaning activities.

Motorists traveling in this vicinity should be on the watch for changing traffic patterns and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Hanover Street Bridge Lane Closures

This weekend, temporary lane closures will continue along the Hanover Street Bridge/Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge for repair work.

At this time, multiple full-time lane closures are implemented along both the northbound and southbound sides of the Hanover Street Bridge/Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge between Waterview Avenue and Cromwell Street.  At least one lane of through traffic will remain open in each direction along the bridge.

Traffic Modifications for the Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar

This Sunday, traffic modifications will be in effect for the Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar, which is held under the Jones Falls Expressway along Saratoga Street between Holliday and Gay Streets.

On Sunday, July 3, 2022 the following streets will be closed to through traffic from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with detours in effect:

  • Hillen Street from Fallsway to Holliday Street
  • Holliday Street from Pleasant Street to Saratoga Street
  • Holliday Street at Pleasant Street off-ramp left lane closure

Traffic Modifications for July 4th Baltimore Orioles Home Game

On Monday, July 4 th , temporary traffic modifications will be in effect for the Baltimore Orioles home game against the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Drivers should be advised that all parking restrictions and residential permit parking regulations will be strictly enforced in the vicinity of the stadium during each game. Patrons who do not have a parking permit for any of the stadium lots are strongly encouraged to use public transportation.  With a variety of transit options including the Metro Subway, Light Rail, Park and Ride express bus services, and the Charm City Circulator, fans can easily use mass transit from numerous locations in and around Baltimore.

Baseball fans that drive to the games should utilize commercial parking facilities north of the stadium and avoid parking in area neighborhoods. Transportation Enforcement Officers will enforce all posted parking restrictions and residential permit parking regulations in the vicinity of the stadium.  Vehicles parked in violation will be ticketed and towed .  Patrons with questions concerning the location of their vehicles should call 311.

In preparation for Monday’s game, the following streets will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022 starting at approximately 10:00 a.m. :

  • Eutaw Street from Pratt to Camden Streets
  • Camden Street from Howard to Russell Streets
  • Hamburg Street from Russell to Leadenhall Streets
  • Washington Boulevard from Paca to Greene Streets

In addition, the following parking restrictions will be implemented on Monday, July 4, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m. :

  • East side of Greene Street from Lombard Street to Washington Boulevard
  • East side of Eutaw Street from Pratt to Lombard Streets
  • North side of Conway Street from Charles to Sharp Streets

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Portion Of North Ave. Closed After Sinkhole Opens In Front Of East Baltimore Row Homes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large sinkhole developed in front of two houses on a busy street in East Baltimore, according to the local firefighter’s union. Due to the size of the sinkhole in the 700 block of E. North Avenue, a building inspector has been asked to inspect the houses near it for potential structural damage, union officials said. Firefighters also contacted the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company and requested that the site be inspected for gas and electric hazards, according to union officials. Neighborhood Services will be on hand in case local residents need assistance, union officials said. The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said Monday that North Avenue will be closed in both directions near the site of the sinkhole in the sidewalk between 7 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday. All westbound traffic will be detoured at Homewood Avenue while eastbound traffic will be detoured at Greenmount Avenue, according to transportation authorities. One lane of traffic should be reopened for motorists traveling in each direction on Tuesday morning, authorities said. It is unclear when North Avenue will be fully reopened to traffic, according to transportation authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Sinkhole Closes Part Of Baltimore’s North Avenue Until Further Notice

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Part of North Avenue in East Baltimore shut down because of a sinkhole in the sidewalk will remain closed until further notice, authorities said. The closure affects traffic in both directions along a stretch of North Avenue between Greenmount Avenue and Homewood Avenue, according to details released Tuesday by the Baltimore City Department of Transportation. The agency said detours are in place, with westbound traffic being rerouted at Homewood Avenue and eastbound traffic being diverted at Greenmount. The closure stems from a large sinkhole that opened up along a sidewalk in front of homes in the 700 block of North...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Capital Beltway reopens in Silver Spring after protesters shut it down

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Protesters briefly shut down a portion of the Capital Beltway in the Silver Spring area. According to the Maryland State Highway Administration and the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the protesters blocked all lanes of the Inner Loop around 1 p.m. Monday near Exit 30 for Colesville Road/U.S. Route 29.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Capital Beltway Protestors Bring Traffic To Standstill July 4th

Protestors kneeling on the Capital Beltway in Maryland brought traffic to a halt on July Fourth. Traffic was at a complete standstill as of 12:30 at Route 29 due to climate protestors in Silver Spring, according to developing reports. Maryland State Police and local police were at the scene. to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Traffic
City
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Car crashes into northeast Baltimore store Sunday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A car crashed into a Family Dollar store in the Belair - Edison neighborhood of northeast Baltimore, Sunday afternoon. Baltimore City Police are on the scene of the crash along with medics on the 4500 block of Erdman Ave. The vehicle visibly damaged the windows and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fourth Of July Fireworks Return To Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time since 2019, Baltimore’s annual fireworks display is back in full force and poised to light up the city skyline Monday. Festivities kick off at 4 p.m. and last until 9:30 p.m. They include a Navy band performance and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.  But fireworks are the main attraction. It’s a 13-minute show this year and WJZ—a proud media sponsor of the event— got a sneak peak on how the city is getting ready for it. “There’s nothing more exciting than to see fireworks bursting in the air celebrating the independence of our country,” Mayor Brandon Scott...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Executive Adopts “Vision Zero Plan” To Make County Roads Safer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County is adopting a Vision Zero Plan, which is a data-driven strategy that aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries on Maryland’s roadways, according to county officials. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman signed the plan on Tuesday morning. The Vision Zero Plan will bring together various agencies so that they can work toward the common goal of making roads safer, Sam Snead, the director of the Office of Transportation, county officials said. Those agencies consist of Anne Arundel County’s Office of Transportation, Department of Public Works, Office of Planning and Zoning, Police Department, Fire Department/Emergency Management Services,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Baltimore#Baltimore Orioles#Subway#Fourth Of July#Fayette Streets#Montgomery Streets#Baltimore Streets#I 395
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man found shot on North Broadway outside hospital

A man shot early Saturday in the area of Johns Hopkins Hospital has died, police said. Baltimore police said officers were called around 3:34 a.m. to the 600 block of North Broadway, where a man was lying on the ground unresponsive, suffering an apparent gunshot wound. He died a short...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Star Spangled Celebration: Fourth Of July Fireworks Light Up Baltimore’s Skyline Once Again

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s Inner Harbor was lit up once again by fireworks and fun on Independence Day after two years away. The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, and the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore partnered to bring the celebration back bigger and better than ever before. Several of the city’s institutions also pitched in. The Baltimore Orioles, American Visionary Arts Museum, the National Aquarium, and proud media partner WJZ were part of the event, bringing thousands into the heart of the city. The day got off to a furry, feathery start at the American Visionary Art Museum’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two separate water rescues in Baltimore City Saturday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, two vehicles were rescued from flood water in separate areas according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Rescue crews were sent to the Sandtown-Winchester area for a report of a vehicle in floodwater. A person is reportedly trapped in a vehicle at Monroe and Kavanaugh...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore residents clean up after downpours brought flooding

Baltimore residents are cleaning up after Saturday night's storms brought flooding. Residents in the 2000 block of North Fulton Avenue near Reisterstown Road said there aren't enough storm drains on the street, which leads to even worse flooding. Residents recorded video during Saturday night's heavy downpour. Some told 11 News...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Fourth Of July Festivities Kick Off In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Star-Spangled Spectacular returned to Baltimore on Sunday. Roughly 4,600 people gathered at Oregon Ridge Park in Baltimore County to listen to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and watch some fireworks. Some people brought their own food for dinner while others are buying meals from a variety of food trucks. “I come out to Oregon Ridge every fourth,” Tamara Lewis of Windsor Mill said. “I think it’s a great way to celebrate the holiday, see the BSO, and see the fireworks at the end. I started coming out here when I was in high school with my now-fiancé. We enjoyed it...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Three dead, nine others injured in Baltimore during violent July 4th weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was another holiday weekend marked by gun violence Baltimore. According to police, three people were killed and nine others were injured, including a 14-year-old boy. Most of the shootings took place overnight and happened despite an uptick in police presence. We have a robust deployment...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Stepping Up Deployment On Fourth Of July Weekend, Commissioner Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The last time Baltimore saw a Fourth of July fireworks celebration was in 2019. After a two-year hiatus, the show is coming bacK. The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA) said in previous years, as many as 7,000 people have enjoyed fireworks along the city’s main tourist attraction – the Inner Harbor. Activities downtown will start in the morning on Independence Day and then end with the fireworks. Boat tour operators say they are also seeing an increase in demand. “We’re almost sold out both of our boats that we have going out. So yeah, it should be...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

4 People Shot Near East Baltimore Intersection Within 14 Hours

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating two separate shootings that injured four people within the span of 14 hours near the same intersection in Baltimore’s Berea neighborhood, according to authorities. Three women were shot in the 2600 block of Mura Street around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Officers who responded to the shooting found a 39-year-old woman, a 45-year-old woman, and a 62-year-old woman with gunshot injuries, according to authorities. The women were taken to a local hospital where they received treatment from medical personnel. The trio of ladies is listed in stable condition, police said. On Sunday afternoon, around 1:20 p.m., police again responded to a report of a shooting near the spot where Mura Street intersects with North Luzerne Avenue. This time, officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue, according to authorities. An ambulance took him to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said. Anyone with information about these shootings should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Owner returns home and discovers fire inside second-floor bedroom

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fire broke out inside a residential Harford County home Monday afternoon. According to fire officials, at about 3 p.m., the owner of the home arrived at their two story townhouse and discovered smoke inside a second-floor bedroom. Upon discovering the fire the owner closed the...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Multiple vehicles trapped in floodwaters in White Marsh

UPDATE: Additional vehicles are stuck on Route 40 at Jones Road and also in Joppa. Original story below… ——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Multiple vehicles are trapped in floodwaters in the White Marsh area. At just after 9 p.m., the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company reported that multiple vehicles had become stuck in the area of Honeygo Boulevard at Mercantile Road. Units are on … Continue reading "Multiple vehicles trapped in floodwaters in White Marsh" The post Multiple vehicles trapped in floodwaters in White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
60K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy