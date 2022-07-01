ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Believe The Hype: Roe vs. Wade, Brittney Griner’s Imprisonment Extended & More

By @Djxo313
Z1079
Z1079
 2 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Source: dj xo / The Morning Hustle

We tap in with viral TikTok star and law student @iamlegallyhype for legal expertise on today’s hot button topics.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

It’s another week of #BelieveTheHype on The Morning Hustle. This week we dive deep in to the Roe vs. Wade controversy, the continued imprisonment of #BrittneyGriner and more.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Listen to “Believe The Hype” on The Morning Hustle from anywhere at TheMorningHustle.com

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Believe The Hype: Roe vs. Wade, Brittney Griner’s Imprisonment Extended & More was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Tiktok
The Independent

The View’s Sunny Hostin says she believes in no abortion exception for rape and incest in Roe v Wade debate

The View’s Sunny Hostin spoke about her “radical” pro-life stance, claiming that she doesn’t “believe in abortion at any time”.The host, 53, addressed the topic on Monday’s (27 June) episode of the talk show, just days after the US Supreme Court overturned the 1973 landmark Roe v Wade decision over abortion rights. The court ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy.“I don’t believe in abortion at any time. I don’t believe in any exception to it,” Hostin said. When asked by co-host Sara Haines whether she believed in abortion even in...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

As Roe v. Wade Is Overturned, Netflix, Disney, Comcast and Other Hollywood Companies Vow to Cover Travel for Abortions

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, most major Hollywood companies are informing employees they will cover travel costs for those journeying out of state for abortions. The decision, which is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of U.S. states, has sparked companies including Disney, Netflix, Comcast, Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony, WME, CAA and UTA to communicate with employees about their health care policies.More from The Hollywood ReporterPresident Biden Calls Supreme Court Abortion Ruling a "Sad Day for the Court and the Country"Hollywood on the Overturning of Roe v....
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vox

The end of Roe v. Wade, explained

Roe v. Wade is overruled. The Republican Party, which achieved a generational victory when it captured a supermajority of the Supreme Court’s seats under former President Donald Trump, has now capitalized on that victory to achieve one of its longtime political goals. The half-century when American constitutional law protected a right to an abortion is now over.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

A list of companies supporting abortion rights after the Roe v. Wade ruling shows which firms are stepping up, and why

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not “woke CEO” ideology that drives corporate civic actions. This is demonstrated by the results of our in-depth study of the scores of first-mover companies—118 so far—that have publicly responded to last week’s Supreme Court rollback of a woman’s right to reproductive choice.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Women on TikTok plan purchasing boycott in protest of Roe v Wade reversal: ‘No buy July’

Women on TikTok are urging others to participate in a buying strike in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.The Supreme Court eliminated the nearly 50-year-old precedent protecting the constitutional right to abortion in the US on Friday 24 June. The reversal of the abortion protections established under the landmark 1973 case means individual states are now able to decide whether to restrict or ban abortion.The reversal has sparked widespread anger across the country, and around the world, as millions have taken to the streets and social media to protest the decision.On TikTok, where users...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HeySoCal

The corporate reaction to Roe v. Wade

In the midst of all the chaos, corporations have made their stances on the subject of abortion clear. The historic overturning of Roe v. Wade has caused a maelstrom of reactions all over the corporate landscape with the biggest companies taking a lead in attempting to assure abortion rights. Microsoft,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Period-tracking app Flo introduces ‘anonymous mode’ after Roe v Wade ruling

Period-tracking app Flo has decided to add a new “anonymous mode” feature to let users remove personal data like names, email IDs and technical identifiers from their profiles.The move comes in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v Wade, giving rise to concerns that period-tracking apps could be used by law enforcement authorities to access data and prosecute those seeking abortions.The app released a statement in which it stated that the “anonymous mode” feature had already been planned but the process to roll it out was expedited in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling...
CELL PHONES
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
254
Followers
3K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy