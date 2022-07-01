When Is Shark Week 2022? Shark Week 2022 Dates and How to Watch

Now that it’s officially July, everyone’s favorite holiday is closer than ever. And no, we don’t mean the Fourth, so put away your sparklers and swap them out for snorkels, because Shark Week is right around the corner.

The annual event signals the height of summer, with its hours of programming showing off the most fearsome predator of the seas. After 34 years on air, it has established its spot as a warm weather tradition, and we get it — people just can’t get enough of the real-life Jaws.

Last year’s Shark Week featured a Stranger Things-inspired special, a Sharknado spinoff with Tara Reid and Ian Ziering and other shows featuring celebrities like Tiffany Haddish. We can’t imagine how Shark Week will top the spectacle of last year, but we know they somehow will!

When is Shark Week? Here’s everything you need to know about Shark Week 2022.

When Is Shark Week 2022?

This year, Shark Week is coming at the end of July. Tune in starting July 24, the first day of Shark Week, and watch through July 31.

What Time is Shark Week 2022?

Shark Week kicks off July 24, but Discovery hasn’t revealed a start time yet for the very first feature of the week.

Discovery also hasn’t dropped the full Shark Week 2022 schedule as of publication time, but we can expect to get all the details in the coming weeks.

So far, we know The Impractical Jokers will be featured in Shark Week with their very own special, but Discovery is keeping tight-lipped about other details. Thankfully, they did tease what’s in store: “bigger sharks, bigger breaches, and even bigger findings from the teams of dedicated scientists and researchers in the field.”

How to Watch Shark Week 2022:

Shark Week is airing on Discovery, so you can watch through cable or stream on Discovery+. If you don’t have a subscription to Discovery’s streaming platform, you can also access the network through Philo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or YouTube TV. And if you just want to catch the highlights, you’ll likely find some of the most chilling Shark Week content on YouTube, where Discovery posts outtakes from some of their specials each year, like 2021’s 5 Closest Shark Encounters.