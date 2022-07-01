ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

When Is Shark Week 2022? Shark Week 2022 Dates and How to Watch

By Greta Bjornson
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRYaS_0gSCvmhK00

Now that it’s officially July, everyone’s favorite holiday is closer than ever. And no, we don’t mean the Fourth, so put away your sparklers and swap them out for snorkels, because Shark Week is right around the corner.

The annual event signals the height of summer, with its hours of programming showing off the most fearsome predator of the seas. After 34 years on air, it has established its spot as a warm weather tradition, and we get it — people just can’t get enough of the real-life Jaws.

Last year’s Shark Week featured a Stranger Things-inspired special, a Sharknado spinoff with Tara Reid and Ian Ziering and other shows featuring celebrities like Tiffany Haddish. We can’t imagine how Shark Week will top the spectacle of last year, but we know they somehow will!

When is Shark Week? Here’s everything you need to know about Shark Week 2022.

When Is Shark Week 2022?

This year, Shark Week is coming at the end of July. Tune in starting July 24, the first day of Shark Week, and watch through July 31.

What Time is Shark Week 2022?

Shark Week kicks off July 24, but Discovery hasn’t revealed a start time yet for the very first feature of the week.

Discovery also hasn’t dropped the full Shark Week 2022 schedule as of publication time, but we can expect to get all the details in the coming weeks.

So far, we know The Impractical Jokers will be featured in Shark Week with their very own special, but Discovery is keeping tight-lipped about other details. Thankfully, they did tease what’s in store: “bigger sharks, bigger breaches, and even bigger findings from the teams of dedicated scientists and researchers in the field.”

How to Watch Shark Week 2022:

Shark Week is airing on Discovery, so you can watch through cable or stream on Discovery+. If you don’t have a subscription to Discovery’s streaming platform, you can also access the network through Philo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or YouTube TV. And if you just want to catch the highlights, you’ll likely find some of the most chilling Shark Week content on YouTube, where Discovery posts outtakes from some of their specials each year, like 2021’s 5 Closest Shark Encounters.

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

Hulu's New Movies and TV Shows Coming in July

Summer movies are still a thing, they're just in different places now. Skip the cineplex and stick with Hulu, because Hulu has a bunch of new movies (and shows) coming this July. First up is the Hulu original action-comedy The Princess (July 1), starring Joey King as a medieval princess who decides to literally fight her way out of an arranged marriage to a total jerk. Later in the month is the eye-opening Hulu original documentary Aftershock (July 19), which looks at the disproportionate mortality rate among Black women after childbirth. There's also Johnny Depp's Minamata, The Bob's Burgers Movie, the horror film The Cursed, Zac Efron's Gold, the Irish horror film You Are Not My Mother, and the suspenseful British thriller All My Friends Hate Me. And that doesn't include all the usual licensed films coming at the top of the month.
TV SHOWS
WWD

15 New TV Shows to Watch in July 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services are offering a lengthy slate of new TV shows in July 2022. The month is starting off strong with the release of the highly anticipated second half of “Stranger Things” season four, releasing two episodes that follow the cliffhanger of Eleven discovering Vecna’s origin story.More from WWDAriana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOSPhotos of the Costumes in 'Becoming Elizabeth'Photos from 'The Terminal List' Premiere Another of the month’s anticipated releases is coming from HBO Max, which is releasing “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” a spin-off...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Max Free Online

Cast: Thomas Haden Church Josh Wiggins Lauren Graham Robbie Amell Mia Xitlali. A dog that helped soldiers in Afghanistan returns to the U.S. and is adopted by his handler's family after suffering a traumatic experience. Is Max on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Max in its online library at the...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Ja Rule Married His High School Sweetheart — Are They Still Together?

Everyone out there loves a good "high school sweetheart" love story. Two teens fall madly in love, they date through college, and maybe break up for a while. But they soon realize they're meant to be together, and eventually, they end up getting married. Too presh. And apparently rapper and entrepreneur Ja Rule has lived out this idyllic fantasy after he married his high school girlfriend back in 2001.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tara Reid
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Ian Ziering
Person
Philo
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Official Relationship Timeline

An unexpected romance. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship may have shocked fans in 2021, but the pair haven’t slowed down in 2022. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was first linked to the Saturday Night Live star in October 2021, eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West. (The former couple, who […]
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kristen Stewart Told Her Fiancée ‘I Love You’ After 2 Weeks of Dating—Meet Her Soon-to-Be Wife

Click here to read the full article. Loved up! Kristen Stewart‘s partner, Dylan Meyer, is now her fiancée. Stewart and Meyer, who met in 2013 but didn’t start dating until 2019, got engaged in 2021 after two years of dating. But who is Kristen Stewart’s partner, Dylan Meyer? We have those answers ahead. Stewart, who identifies as queer, has dated several celebrities in Hollywood including her Speak co-star Michael Angarano, her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, producer Alicia Cargile and model Stella Maxwell. In an interview with InStyle in November 2020, Stewart opened up about the “pressure” to come out. “The first time...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Sling Tv#Tv Streaming#Youtube Tv#Live Tv#Sharknado#Time
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Demi Lovato’s Struggle With Addiction in Their Own Words

Staying strong. Demi Lovato has been open about their struggle with drugs and alcohol since their first stint in rehab in 2010. Lovato sought treatment at the age of 18 after they got into a fight with one of their backup dancers when they were on tour with the Jonas Brothers. To help maintain their […]
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Here’s What’s Leaving Hulu in July 2022

Hulu has a lot of television shows leaving throughout July according to TVLine. It also has a handful of films that will be unavailable soon. It’s time to get in your last binges on the stuff you love. The list includes a couple of football classics. My All-American leaves...
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

HBO Just Cancelled A TV Series After Its First Season Was Roasted By Critics

HBO finally premiered its television adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife back in May, nearly four years after it was initially announced in 2018 with former Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat at the helm. Despite adapting a popular novel that already inspired a successful film, the six-episode first season was panned by critics, and now the network has officially confirmed that there won’t be a second season.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2: Your Guide to the Cast, Release Date, Trailer, and More

Get ready for a spooky summer because American Horror Stories is coming back. This July will mark the premiere of Season 2 of FX’s episodic anthology series. That means a new and terrifying bite-sized story every week. A spinoff of American Horror Story and the third installment in the American Story franchise, this thriller first premiered in 2021. Though it’s set in the same universe as AHS and uses some of the same characters, there’s a major distinction between the two series. Whereas American Horror Story tells a new story over the course of each season, Stories focuses on a new...
TV SERIES
geekspin

The Boys is no longer the No. 1 series on Amazon Prime Video

The Boys has been officially replaced as the No. 1 series on Amazon Prime Video. After nearly two years of hiatus, The Boys finally returned to the streaming service for its third season earlier this month. Thanks to its bracingly visceral and wickedly smart season 3, The Boys managed to keep its status as Amazon Prime Video’s No. 1 series for a couple weeks following its comeback. Unfortunately for fans, the beloved superhero show has just been replaced as the most-watched series on the streamer.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Stranger Things’ Fans Crashed Netflix After Season 4, Volume 2 Release

There’s no force more powerful than Stranger Things fans. Shortly after the second installment of Stranger Things Season 4 was released on Netflix Friday, the streaming service briefly crashed, Variety reports. The final two episodes of the sci-fi hit, which dropped at 3 a.m. ET today, were inaccessible for many rabid Stranger Things fans who had signed on early (or stayed up all night) to stream them right away.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Decider.com

26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy