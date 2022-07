The odds of a shark attack being fatal is 1 in 3,748,067. You have more of a chance of dying from being struck by lightning, a car accident or the flu. However, in recent years a man was killed by a shark off of a beach in Cape Cod and a New York City woman suffered a deadly attack in southern Maine. If you are an ocean swimmer these days on the beaches of New York, you may want to keep your eyes open for some deadly friends. Two people were bitten within 72 hours off the southern coast of New York's prestigious beaches this week.

