Fremont County, ID

1 dead in Highway 20 accident

By Zach Glancy
 4 days ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - At 12:36 a.m. Friday morning, Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on westbound Highway 20.

It happened just north of Henry's Lake, in Fremont County.

An 88-year-old man from Nampa, was driving west on US Highway 20. The driver drove off the right shoulder, over corrected, then off the left shoulder and overturned.

He was not wearing a seat belt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

