Bar Harbor, ME

NYC man, 29, wanted for brutal triple murder is arrested in Maine a week after bodies of his girlfriend, her son and their family friend were found decomposing in Queens home

 4 days ago

A New York City man wanted for the brutal triple murder of his girlfriend, her son and their family friend has now been arrested in Maine, a week after the corpses were found decomposing in a Queens home.

Travis Blake, 29, was arrested in Bar Harbor, Maine, yesterday, 500 miles from the Queens home of his girlfriend Karlene Barnett.

Barnett, 55, was found dead in the basement of the house on June 24 after a relative called 911.

Police entered her home in Queens to find her stabbed multiple times.

Her 36-year-old son Dervon Brightly was lying near her dead from an unspecified head injury.

Their family friend, 22-year-old Vashawna Malcolm, was found lying face down on a bed in the home.

It's unclear how she died but police say there were visible signs of trauma to her body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUKln_0gSCryBe00
Karlene Barnett, the man's girlfriend, was found stabbed to death in the basement of her home. Her 36-year-old son Dervon Brightly, right, was found nearby. He died from a head wound
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCvQE_0gSCryBe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33eJmx_0gSCryBe00
Their family friend, 22-year-old Vashawna Malcolm, was found lying face down on a bed in the home

Blake fled the home and traveled to Maine. He was seen leaving the home on surveillance camera footage.

He was taken into custody in Maine yesterday and is now being transported back to New York to face charges.

A court date has not been scheduled. His motive remains unclear.

The New York Daily News reports that he is a member of the military, but no active or past service record for him has yet emerged.

An NYPD spokesman told DailyMail.com that he was in the process of being transported back to New York from Maine.

He will then be formally charged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZyasF_0gSCryBe00
Blake was arrested in Bar Harbor,  Maine, on June 30,  a week after the bodies were found in New York. It's unclear how he made his way there 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tvDlm_0gSCryBe00
The scene outside the Queens, New York, home on June 24 after the three bodies were found

