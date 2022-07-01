ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln Police need help identifying man who poisoned dogs, killing one

By 10/11 NOW
WOWT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are looking for the person responsible for poisoning two dogs in the area of 600 West B Street. Animal Control first responded to a...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Two shot near Omaha gas station, Police looking for suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say two people were shot during a disturbance near a gas station Tuesday morning. Officers were dispatched to a parking lot at 30th & Ames Avenue around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. They told 6 News that the disturbance involved three people. Both victims were transported...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha child injured during home fireworks use

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A child is recovering after an attempted fireworks show went wrong Sunday afternoon. Dispatchers say first responders were called to 189th and Corby around 2 p.m. Sunday for an injury report. From there the child was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment. Fireworks injuries are...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Deadly Crash on Monday Evening Just North of Lincoln

LINCOLN–(July 4)(KOLN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash Monday evening on the northern edge of Lincoln city limits. LSO says it happened around 7:30 p.m. at 27th and Arbor Road. Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies that a northbound SUV, traveling at a high rate of speed, ran the stop sign at the intersection.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

Lincoln Police release name of stabbing suspect from Friday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Police Department is requesting assistance from the community in locating the suspect responsible for stabbing Austin Gress, 26-year-old of Lincoln, on Friday evening. The suspect, identified as Steven A. Alexander, fled the scene on foot after he stabbed the victim during a fight over a...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Dodge County suspect apprehended after brief pursuit near Schuyler

SCHUYLER, Neb. -- One person is facing felony charges after a brief pursuit in Colfax County early Monday morning. In the early morning hours of July 4, Colfax County Communications received a report of a man with a gun attempting to have contact with people at a home in the west part of Schuyler.
SCHUYLER, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln residents react to fatal crashes on O Street

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Many Lincoln residents that live along or near O Street are concerned about the number of fatal accidents happening, including one on 37th and O St., late Saturday night. Neighbors today expressed their concern about living in the area. “You know, it’s pretty much so...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poisoning#Neb#Violent Crime#Lincoln Police#German
KETV.com

Child dies after hotel roof collapses into pool in York

YORK, Neb. — The York Police Department said a child was killed when the roof of a hotel collapsed Sunday night. It happened at the Hampton Inn in York just after 9 p.m. Officers said they arrived to the hotel to find a young boy who was "trapped inside the pool room beneath debris."
YORK, NE
WOWT

OPD: Robbery investigation at guitar store

After a much-anticipated wait, Omaha's new and improved Gene Leahy Mall has officially re-opened. In honor of Metro's 50th anniversary, students are being invited to send in their artwork for a chance to have it featured on an Omaha bus. Updated: 6 hours ago. The fire department said the flames...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Fatal Hit and Run In Central Lincoln Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 3)–A deadly hit and run crash Saturday night in central Lincoln is under investigation. Lincoln Police said in a news release to KFOR News on Sunday morning that just before 9:30pm Saturday a gray Ford was westbound at 37th and “O” Street, when it crossed the center median and hit a gray Suburu traveling eastbound in the inside lane. The crash pushed the Suburu into a second eastbound vehicle, a white Chrysler.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Identity of man killed by tree branch released

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police Department identified the man who died in a structure collapse Thursday. The Lincoln Fire and Rescue said that 59-year-old Kevin Clements was pronounced dead at the scene in a structure collapse that happened around 1:10 p.m. June 30. LFR said that, along with LPD, they...
KETV.com

Two Omaha houses damaged in fire sparked by fireworks

OMAHA, Neb. — Two Omaha houses were damaged when a fire spread from a dumpster, fire investigators said. Acting Battalion Chief Capt. Donald Dooley said fireworks started the fire in the dumpster near 25th Avenue and Pratt Street Sunday night. That fire spread to two nearby homes. He said people were living in one of the homes. They're OK and have some damaged siding. Dooley said the other home was vacant and had more significant damage.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Fatal Hit & Run Saturday Evening at 37th & O

A fatal crash just before 9:30 pm Saturday evening at 37th & O Street claimed the life of a 19-year-old Lincoln man. Lincoln Police investigators determined a gray Ford was traveling westbound on O Street when it crossed the center median and struck a gray Subaru traveling eastbound in the inside traffic lane. The collision pushed the Subaru into a second eastbound vehicle, a white Chrysler.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Stabbing Friday Night Turns Deadly In Alleyway Near Central Lincoln Convenience Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 1)–Lincoln Police are investigating a deadly stabbing reported just before 9pm Friday in the alleyway near a central Lincoln convenience store. Police were called to the 1300 block of North 27th Street about a man that was stabbed. The caller heard yelling and went towards the area where the victim was found with serious injuries. The victim, a 26-year-old Lincoln man, was found with an obvious stab wound, according to a news release from LPD to KFOR News. Life-saving measures were attempted by officers, but the victim had succumbed to his injuries.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Vehicle lands on its top in Lake Manawa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A vehicle went off the road and ended up on its top in Lake Manawa Monday morning. Council Bluffs police found the vehicle on the west side of the lake around 8 a.m. In a tweet, investigators said everyone made it out of the car and was doing OK.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Family of 9 displaced, dog dies after house fire in Omaha

Several people had a lengthy internet outage that they say took too long to fix. The fireworks show at Werner Park takes a lot of planning. Hot, humid, and breezy on this 4th of July. The heat sticks around for Tuesday with increasing storm chances.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy