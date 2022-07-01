COVID-19 numbers rise, still under 100 for Huron County

NORWALK — The numbers jumped this week.

The COVID-19 reporting period of June 24 to 30 has recorded a case count of 74 cases, up from 59 the previous reporting period. The average age of cases for this reporting period decreased from 51 to 47, with the highest number of cases for this week in the 51 to 60 age range. Nine Zip Codes in Huron County reported cases this week, with the highest infection rate in the Bellevue (44811) Zip Code.

HCPH would like to remind residents of the importance of evaluating personal risk before leaving your home to go to public indoor locations, poorly ventilated spaces or crowds with others whom you do not reside with. Remember: some people are more likely than others to become severely ill from COVID-19 and should take enhanced precautions; for example, older adults, individuals with compromised or weakened immune systems, and people with certain medical conditions (such as cancer, chronic kidney/liver/lung disease, cystic fibrosis, neurological/mental health conditions, diabetes, heart conditions, HIV infection, sickle cell disease, thalassemia, etc.; read full list here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra- precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html).

Regardless of whether or not you are part of a high-risk group, everyday preventative measures such as covering your coughs and sneezes, staying home when sick and washing your hands often can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 (and other viruses like colds and the flu).

Please Note: Case counts included in this report are estimates for the reporting period based on reports generated from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH)’s Ohio Disease Reporting System (ODRS). These data may be impacted by several factors, including but not limited to:

• Lack of reporting individual cases (for example, if a self-administered at-home test kit results positive but individual case information is not reported to HCPH or recorded in the ODRS, this case will not be counted by ODH or included in this report); and

• Reporting delays with the electronic reporting of cases, especially during surge periods.

Two-Week Incidence Rate

Huron County currently ranks 59th among all Ohio counties for two-week incidence rate for the current reporting period. Last week, Huron County ranked 73rd. The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks has increased from 241.2 the previous reporting period to 253.2 for this reporting period.

Vaccination Update

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded its recommendation for the use of COVID-19 vaccinations down to individuals 6 months of age and older. With this recommendation, everyone 6 months of age and older is now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. The Health Center of Huron County is now scheduling Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for youth in this newly expanded eligibility group. To schedule an appointment for your child(ren), please call 419-668-1652 ext. 241.

Continued Updates

HCPH reminds residents to continue to use reputable sources for information about COVID-19, including

www.huroncohealth.com, www.coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.cdc.gov.

Statewide COVID-19 case data can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard at:

https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards.

COVID-19 vaccination data can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard at:

https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccination- dashboard.