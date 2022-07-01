Renault Trafic SpaceNomad Camper Arrives With Solar Cell On The Roof

Take your riding experience to the next level when you hop on the ENGWE X26 all-terrain eBike. Boasting a 1,000-watt peak power, it has a whopping 31 mph top speed and an incredibly long range of 62 miles. Additionally, it offers a triple shock suspension system. This provides a smooth, robust ride thanks as well to its solid fat tires. Moreover, with dual batteries, it charges with a whopping 1,373 Wh of power. This delivers a longer ride time so you can enjoy the longer scenic routes when you wish. Furthermore, its hydraulic disc brakes on both the front and rear help you stop comfortably on the spot, providing you with added safety even on busy city streets. Finally, enjoy the 8-speed Shimano gear cassettes, which let you climb up and glide down hills or make it up and down city streets with ease.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO