Video Games

Phobies - Full Disclosure Release Trailer

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhobies' Full Disclosure content update is available now. Watch the...

www.ign.com

IGN

Svaladal Mysteries

This page of IGN's Dawn of Ragnarok DLC Guide for Assassin's Creed Valhalla contains info to help you find all the Mysteries in Svaladal. In Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Mystery points of interest are sites that offer a variety of activities and rewards. Their map markers are blue in color. Check out All Dawn of Ragnarok Mysteries for more information.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fall Guys - Official Abstergo's Challenge Trailer

Check out the new Fall Guys Abstergo's Challenge trailer. Players can complete Abstergo's Challenges to unlock various rewards, including the Apple of Eden backpack, and more. The Eivor and Odin skins will also be available in the Fall Guys Store. Fall Guys Abstergo's Challenge is available to play from July 7 to July 11, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Minecraft's Clock, sometimes called a Watch, is a simple time-telling device with two halves- a "day" side and a "night" side. It tells you the sun and the moon's position based on the horizon. They can be naturally found in Chests found in Ruined Portals and the lower decks of a Shipwreck's stern section, although this is extremely rare.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Latest MW2 Leak Reveals DMZ Mode and Objectives

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is slated to be one of the most ambitious projects by Activision and they have pooled in all their resources to make this project a success. Players already know that the title is slated to release on October 28, 2022 and the open beta for the game begins on August 15, 2022. Players have already learned that the iconic Oil Rig mission is back and have also learned some other details about the game through leaks and rumours.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox Game Pass in July 2022: Far Cry 5, Yakuza 0, Escape Academy, and More

It's another month, and another round of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass very soon. We've already had Far Cry 5 hit the service this week, and now we've got a few more games coming to Game Pass in the near future. But, remember, this is just the first wave of Game Pass titles for the month, and you can expect even more announcements in the second half of July.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Announced for 2023

After a tease last month, we have confirmation: Lollipop Chainsaw will receive a full remake in 2023. Announced by publisher Dragami Games – which is led by the original game's producer, Yoshimi Yasuda – the game will arrive worldwide next year, although a formal title or platforms have not yet been announced. It will be developed by "a combination of development staff from the original version, including Yasuda as producer, and new development staff from Dragami Games."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Lore Locations

In God of War (2018), you'll find all kinds of Lore that will allow you to learn more about the Nine Realms of Norse Mythology. By having Atreus translate different types of lore you encounter, you'll earn experience for each one you find - and certain markers are tracked across the various regions.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
IGN

Skyrim is Finally Getting a Co-op Mod

Skyrim is undoubtedly one of the biggest titles to ever arrive to the gaming industry and almost every player has an idea about this game. Skyrim released more than a decade ago, but players are still flocking to the game like bees towards honey. The modding committee has also helped make the game enjoyable even after 10 years by adding mods such as better lighting, better textures, better graphics, and so much more. The latest mod that has been announced for the title is highly anticipated.
VIDEO GAMES
SheKnows

Friends Don’t Lie — There’s a Brand New ‘Stranger Things’ & Funko Pop! Kids’ Book Out Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Let’s face it – sometimes our kids’ favorite stories, the ones they want us to read over and over, bore us to tears. But for parents who also happen to be fans of Netflix’s Stranger Things, there’s a brand new kids’ book releasing today that just might make you look forward to bedtime. (Well, for the story time aspect, anyway — the endless attempts at stalling can’t be helped.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IGN

Chancel (Version 2)

Compared to before, there is now Shadow residue everywhere, so make sure to take extra care when walking around. Also be warned that a Brute is, once again, patrolling the bridges. Begin by walking up the stairs and through the door. Crouch and look around to get a gauge on...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Trailer and Key Art Revealed at Anime Expo 2022

At Anime Expo, VIZ Media shared the world premiere trailer of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and new key art for the anime set to arrive in October 2022. As reported by Anime News Network, the trailer focuses on the Stern Ritter characters and this new anime will be based on the "Thousand Year Blood War" arc of Tite Kubo's manga.
COMICS
IGN

Old Archives

After entering this area, begin by moving forward down the hall. Eventually, a door will blow open and the torches will get blown out (as always, this accompanies some sanity loss). However, if you enter the room that gets blown open, there are two Tinderboxes that are sitting on the bottom of the shelf straight ahead of the stairs.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

“Pass the Baton” – James Cameron Says He Might Not Direct the Last Two Avatar Movies

James Cameron returned to directing for the first time in over a decade for the long-awaited sequel to his 2009 epic adventure film, Avatar. The sequel titled 'Avatar: The Way of Water' will follow the alien ecosystem of Pandora, which is being inhabited by both humans and the people of Na'Vi. With the original grossing over $2 billion at the box office. fans are expecting to see Cameron bump up the levels when it comes to filmmaking with the sequel.
MOVIES
IGN

Amnesia Wiki Guide

[The Dark Descent - ART.png] Amnesia: The Dark Descent, a first person survival horror. A game about immersion, discovery and living through a nightmare ... an experience that will chill you to the core. The game puts you in the shoes of Daniel as he wakes up in a desolate castle, barely remembering anything about his past. Exploring the eerie pathways, you must also take part of Daniel's troubled memories. The horror does not only come from the outside, but from the inside as well. A disturbing odyssey into the dark corners of the human mind awaits.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Jotunheim in Reach

Welcome to IGN’s Walkthrough for God of War. This page contains information on the fifteenth step of your Journey - Jotunheim in Reach - which will include paths to take, enemies to fight, and any collectibles you might find along the way. Spoiler Warning: This guide will refrain from...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Elden Ring Mod Adds Avatar: The Last Airbender's Firebending

While the world lacks a modern, official Avatar: The Last Airbender game, a new Elden Ring mod at least lets players pretend by adding firebending to the game. As reported by PCGamesN, the firebending moveset mod from clevererraptor6 on Nexus Mods takes inspiration straight from the show, letting the player shoot fire from their finger tips, and even includes a "lightning generation" Ash of War for the most skilled fighters.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Little Witch in the Woods Wiki Guide

The Roaster is used to bake, dry, and cook specific ingredients in Little Witch in the Woods. After placing the items inside, the roaster will take about 20 seconds to finish baking, drying, and cooking the ingredients. Here you will find where to upgrade the roaster, how to upgrade the roaster and more.
VIDEO GAMES

