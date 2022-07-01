What are the lyrics to ‘O Fortuna’ from Carmina Burana?

For famous musicians like Kacey Musgraves or Big Sean, listening to and making music are integral parts of everyday life. This importance is plenty evident in AD’s tours of musician’s homes, where the personality of each performer and their connection to their craft are on full display. Below we round up some of the most gorgeous music spaces that have been featured, from the subterranean music studio in Blink-182 bassist and singer Mark Hoppus’s midcentury-modern home to the airy vinyl-stuffed lounge at Burna Boy’s Lagos, Nigeria, compound. No matter the instruments a musician employs, or what recording tools they keep handy, these rooms stand as a space to honor their most memorable milestones in the field, and also help create new ones.

