ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

What are the lyrics to ‘O Fortuna’ from Carmina Burana?

By Classic FM
classicfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you know it as the great choral number from Carmina Burana or simply as The X Factor song, most of us have heard the magnificent ‘O Fortuna’. But what is the choir actually singing about?. ‘O Fortuna’ has its origins in the 13th century as a...

www.classicfm.com

Comments / 1

Related
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Songwriting For Beginners

Written By Katie Sanakai for Guitar Tricks and 30-Day Singer. Let’s say that you would like to explore songwriting and maybe you have some ideas for lyrics. What is the next step? Here are the things you need to know in order to jumpstart your songwriting. 1. A reference...
MUSIC
classicfm.com

These are the hardest pieces ever written for the piano

From Liszt to Scriabin, here are ten of the most fiendishly difficult pieces of piano music. Sensible musicians: avoid at all costs. Looking for piano pieces that will make your fingers get stuck in a permanent claw shape? You’ve come to the right place. Here is our countdown of...
MUSIC
classicfm.com

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Hold on to your hats – if you haven’t heard any of these musical works of genius, your life is about to be changed 10 times in a row. Here are the 10 major works we recommend you devote some time to. Needless to say, each of these examples should be digested in a single sitting.
BEAUTY & FASHION
classicfm.com

10 most relaxing pieces of classical music

We think these are the best pieces of classical music to make your day more relaxing. Classical music can be a powerful tool for relieving everyday stress, helping you sleep and supporting your mental health. Grieg – Morning Mood. Evocative, rich and lyrical, the Norwegian composer’s music is always...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Orff
Person
Michi
operawire.com

Semperoper Dresden Announces Cast Change for ‘Aida’

The Semperoper Dresden has announced a cast change for its July 5 performance of Verdi’s “Aida.”. The company noted that Sava Vemić will sing the role of Ramfis stepping in for Vitalij Kowaljow. Sava Vemić is a member of the ensemble at Staatstheater am Gärtnerplatz and has...
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Self Oscillation

For the past seven years, Nicola Cruz has been primarily known for his fusions of electronic music and Andean folk. On early releases like 2015’s Prender el Alma, the Franco-Ecuadorian musician folded indigenous instruments like quena and charango into dubby, downbeat grooves. By 2019’s Siku, he was reaching beyond the South American cordillera, combining breathy flutes with diverse Latin American and Afro-Caribbean rhythms. “Maybe it’s an anthropological thing,” he said of his magpie tendencies. Though promoters and interviewers still tend to peg him to his initial reference points, his work has continued to absorb a broader range of influences; last year’s Subtropique EP for London’s Rhythm Section International label was taut, machine-driven club music, more Panorama Bar than pan flute.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising Agencies#Composers#The X Factor#Latin#Roman#Greek#German#Excalibur#Fortuna Velut
classicfm.com

Are you a musical prodigy? Take this scientific music IQ test

Find out if you’re a musical prodigy, with Harvard University’s musical IQ test. Ever wondered what your IQ would be when it comes to music? Researchers at Harvard University have created a test – now played by more than two million people – to find out how you make sense of the music you hear.
EDUCATION
Guitar World Magazine

Amps used by Pete Townshend and The Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia for sale on Reverb

First up is a 1969/1970 Hiwatt CP103 Pete Townshend signature head and two matching cabs – all owned by Townshend himself – sold as a bundle for $100,000. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Sound Within Sound by Kate Molleson review – a challenge to the gatekeepers of classical music

This clever and compelling collection of essays sings the praises of 10 thrilling artists whose work has been excluded from the classical canon. When Radio 3 presenter and critic Kate Molleson was a child, she would take her Fisher-Price tape machine to bed, clutching it like a cuddly toy, falling asleep to Monteverdi madrigals. Her love of Bach, Beethoven, Vivaldi and Tchaikovsky followed soon after; then her interests moved to ambitious modern composers, many of whom were not western, male, white or in any history books.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Music
Smithonian

Medieval Art’s Enduring Hold on Pop Culture

From Harry Potter to Game of Thrones, pop culture is saturated with medieval imagery. Now, a new exhibition at the J. Paul Getty Museum, “The Fantasy of the Middle Ages,” explores this connection by juxtaposing medieval art with the modern creations it inspired. “I think the project of...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Beyoncé reveals artwork for new album Renaissance

Beyoncé has shared the cover artwork for her forthcoming album, Renaissance.The image, shared on Beyoncé’s social media pages, depicts the artist nearly nude and on horseback.In an accompanying note, she wrote: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Review: Attitude and Aptitude Mesh on Abbie Gardner’s ‘DobroSinger’

As a member of the esteemed folk trio Red Molly, a collaborative ensemble that also includes Molly Ventner and Laurie MacAllister, Abbie Gardner has proven her prowess as a singer, songwriter, teacher, and musician whose skills center on resonator guitar. Taking a break from her day job, she’s put those abilities front and center on the aptly named DobroSinger, a collection of mostly low-cast, unembellished songs adhering to a decidedly rootsy regimen. Consequently, the collection sounds like an archival offering gleaned from the mountains of Appalachia or other heartland habitats. That said, the majority of the material consists of original compositions that emulate an archival approach.
MUSIC
NME

The most magical moments from Lorde’s mystical Glastonbury set

There have been giant leaps forward taken all across Glastonbury 2022, but not many have been as powerful and meaningful as Lorde‘s debut appearance on the Pyramid Stage. Following on from when her electrifying ‘Melodrama’ album was showcased at Worthy Farm in 2017, tonight (June 26) the New Zealand vocalist and songwriter invited thousands of fans to play out their own dramas through her music – all while performing one of her biggest festival shows to date.
MUSIC
Architectural Digest

Step Inside the Music Rooms of 6 Famous Musicians

For famous musicians like Kacey Musgraves or Big Sean, listening to and making music are integral parts of everyday life. This importance is plenty evident in AD’s tours of musician’s homes, where the personality of each performer and their connection to their craft are on full display. Below we round up some of the most gorgeous music spaces that have been featured, from the subterranean music studio in Blink-182 bassist and singer Mark Hoppus’s midcentury-modern home to the airy vinyl-stuffed lounge at Burna Boy’s Lagos, Nigeria, compound. No matter the instruments a musician employs, or what recording tools they keep handy, these rooms stand as a space to honor their most memorable milestones in the field, and also help create new ones.
MUSIC
classicfm.com

Be Thou My Vision: what are the lyrics and who wrote the hymn?

Discover the history and lyrics of one of the world’s oldest hymns, whose origins are in 6th-century Ireland. One of the United Kingdom’s most popular hymns, ‘Be Thou My Vision’ is a traditional Christian hymn with Irish origins. The text is based on a Middle Irish...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy