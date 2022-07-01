San Francisco costliest city to build as markets overheat around world
By Rod Sweet
globalconstructionreview.com
4 days ago
The US dominates the global league table of most expensive markets for construction amid labour shortages, supply chain disruption and net-zero demands, a report by Turner & Townsend finds. A rebound in tendering conditions sees 38.6% of world’s construction markets classified as “hot” or “overheating”, up from 10% in...
KIYOSU, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282), through its regional headquarters in China, Toyoda Gosei (China) Investment Co., Ltd. (TG China), is investing in Wuhan Binyu Auto. Part Co., Ltd. This move will strengthen Toyoda Gosei’s supply system for interior and exterior automotive parts in central China. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005080/en/ Production locations for interior and exterior products in China (Graphic: Business Wire)
With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million, with the rise likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32% from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record...
BEIJING (AP) — Residents of parts of Shanghai and Beijing have been ordered to undergo further rounds of COVID-19 testing following the discovery of new cases in the two cities, while tight restrictions remain in place in Hong Kong, Macao and other Chinese cities. Shanghai has only just emerged from a strict lockdown that confined most of its 24 million residents to their homes for weeks and the new requirements have stirred concerns of a return of such harsh measures. The latest outbreak in China’s largest city, a key international business center, has been linked to a karaoke parlor that failed to enforce prevention measures among employees and customers, including the tracing of others they came into contact with, according to the city health commission. All such outlets have been ordered to temporarily suspend business, the city’s department of culture and tourism said. Shanghai’s lockdown prompted unusual protests both in person and online against the government’s harsh enforcement, which left many residents struggling to access food and medical services and sent thousands to quarantine centers.
Wandering Brno’s streets is like walking through a Wes Anderson storyboard, where confectionery-coloured 19th-century facades mingle frame-by-frame with sleek modernist buildings and communist-era apartment blocks. The Czech Republic’s second city enjoys its quiet, quirky life out of the spotlight: while Prague handles the stag parties, Brno, about a quarter...
Toyota has hit pause on one of its most popular models in Japan as the global shortage for parts and materials continues. Toyota announced last week that all orders for the LandCruiser 300 Series had been indefinitely stopped in Japan as manufacturers struggle to keep up with existing demand. The...
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, July 6 (Reuters) - Asian stocks fell and the dollar stood by a two-decade high on the euro on Wednesday as investors' fears deepened that the continent is leading the world into recession, while oil and European equity futures made a wobbly attempt to steady.
Comments / 0